The World's First Intuitive Click&Touch Keyboard Is to Be Released in August

Clevetura technology uses sensors that are embedded into the keys. This is unique in its operation compared to other devices, such as laptops or keyboards which use an external touch panel. The keys respond to gestures like a touchpad or mouse and the users can type, scroll or move the cursor without changing their palm position.

Switching between modes is automatic, with a built-in microcontroller instantly recognising and processing every touch and stroke. The users do not have to think about modes as the system recognises what they are doing. Intuitive interaction with the device and new user experience is what makes the system unique.

"A separate touch panel is not needed for a keyboard, as the keys perform its functions for you. All you need to do is swipe across them to control the cursor or perform other operations. It is convenient, functional and saves time as you do not need to constantly change the position of your hand. Actually, it offers a totally new experience of interacting with a computer as you do not need to think about input devices as everything is done intuitively," explain Clevetura co-founders Valentin Sokol and Mikhail Krupenkov.

The technology allows the user to process multiple simultaneous clicks, touches and other gestures. It means that all the usual forms of interaction, including zooming, swiping to switch between virtual desktops and two finger scrolling can be used.

The system can speed up the work, especially when there is a need to use the keyboard and mouse simultaneously. Imagine you are writing an important message while someone is calling you on Skype, to reject a call with a mouse or touchpad, you need to change the position of your hand, move the cursor, press the cancel button and select the message window. With Clevetura, you can reject a call with just one gesture. This form of interaction is seamless as it allows the users not to think about their input device.

The Belarusian startup Clevetura, holder of the technology rights, has been operating as a Belarus Hi-Tech Park resident for the last few years. And Sergey Kostevich, founder of ASBIS holding and Prestigio brand, is the project investor. It took about three years to turn the idea into a commercial prototype and now the developers are expecting to get a patent for this technology.

"From the very beginning we believed in the power of this startup and the intuitive keyboard prospects, this is an interesting and easy-to-scale project. It is important to familiarise users with the technology and demonstrate its functionality. We are deeply involved in this startup. It is not only about funding; we are promoting the new technology on the global market. This device and its technology have great potential," says investor Sergey Kostevich.

Production of Clevetura devices commences in July, while the Click&Touch keyboard under the Prestigio brand will be commercially available at the end of August. There are plans to manufacture about 100,000 devices by the end of the year.

Up to five devices can be simultaneously connected to the keyboard via three Bluetooth channels, a USB receiver and Type-C cable. The user can also change the volume or forward and rewind videos by swiping left or right across the top row keys. A mobile application can be used to change the settings and updating the device. The keyboard is lightweight and ergonomic as it has palm rest grooves.

The device will firstly be sold in the CIS and Baltic states - Belarus, Russia, Lithuania, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Estonia and Latvia. In the future, the keyboard is expected to be made available to purchase in other countries.

Potential buyers may include technologically advantaged users and smart TV owners. Also, the keyboard can be used in the b2b industry, to manage content on a large screen during presentations and educational events.

"Supporting talented people and promising projects is one of the Hi-Tech Park's main objectives. HTP companies are increasingly creating products that are used globally. It is always pleasing when Belarusian startups launched from scratch here in the Park receive international recognition. We will continue to support startup projects in the future," said HTP director Vsevolod Yanchevsky.

An external keyboard is not the only possible application of Clevetura technology. Developers are considering applying their knowledge and ideas to the devices, including laptops.

