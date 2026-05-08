A Month of AI Fame for the World's Greatest Mom

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Précis AI is renaming its AI chatbot after a real mom this Mother's Day, and the internet gets to choose her. The DC-based AI firm is asking people to say why their mom is the greatest in 50 words or less. The tech company will then rename its popular chatbot for one winning entrant.

"Behind every great communicator is a great mom — usually the one who taught them how to tell a story in the first place," said Précis founder David Fuscus. "We wanted to do something genuinely human with tech this Mother's Day. Renaming our AI after a real mom, chosen by the people who love her most, felt like the perfect tribute. She'll be the world's first Mom AI."

In an industry often criticized for being impersonal, Précis AI is using the contest to spotlight the very human inspiration behind great communication. PR professionals — Précis AI's core users — rely on storytelling every day, and the company believes the best stories often start at home.

"Moms are the original multi-taskers," said Fuscus. "They teach, they guide, they answer every question no matter how many times you ask. Sound familiar? That's what a great AI does, too. We thought, why not let a real mom take the spotlight — not just on Mother's Day, but every day for a month, right inside our platform. It's a small thing with a big heart, and we can't wait to see the stories people share."

To enter, users share Précis AI's Mother's Day contest posts or leave a comment/reply on the original content announcement post and use the hashtag #MomAI. The post with the highest combined engagement by 11:59 PM on Mother's Day wins. The winning mom's name will be revealed publicly the following week, and "[Mom's Name] AI" will go live across the Précis AI platform shortly after — remaining in place until Father's Day.

About Précis

Précis AI builds secure, industry-specific generative AI platforms that are trained and tailored to meet the unique needs of individual industries. The company's flagship product, Précis Public Relations, provides communications professionals with AI-powered tools that increase productivity while maintaining the highest standards of quality, creativity, and data security.

Media Contact:

Amelia McKee | [email protected] | (202) 289-4001

www.precisai.com

SOURCE Précis AI