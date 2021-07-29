The World's First Retractable Tent: The Escape M4

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor enthusiasts look for versatility and quality in their gear to ensure a comfortable experience, and Campo Designs has the latest innovation for enjoyable outdoor days: The Escape M4, the world's most versatile tent. It acts as a portable shelter and traditional camping tent with its dome-shaped and retractable canopy that is customizable to users' preferences. It's constructed with a durable hybrid aluminum & fiberglass exoskeleton, provides a spacious 70-square-foot interior, is water & bug proof, and sets up in minutes.

The Escape M4 will be available to pre-order via Kickstarter with exclusive discounts up to 45% off for early backers.

Patented and One of a Kind

The Escape M4 Tent provides flexibility like no other. Its dome-like structure has a retractable canopy that opens up the tent in six ways, ranging from wide-open to completely enclosed. Craving a more elevated camping experience? With almost 70 sf of space, it's big enough for a queen-size blowup mattress fit for glamping. Bringing some buddies along? The Escape M4 Tent fits four adults comfortably.

From Festival Grounds to Campsites

This innovation is water-resistant, has tape-sealed seams, offers a large door, window, and bathtub bottom to accommodate any adventure. Got a lot packed? Keep valuables intact with the gear loft pockets, designed to keep gadgets, keys, and flashlights safe, handy, and accessible. Gone are the days of shuffling through a backpack. When it's time to go, stow away the Escape M4 with ease, as this includes a deluxe rucksack carry bag.

Pledge and Give Back

Jon Neff, CEO of Campo Designs, mentioned that,"For every tent sold, 50 trees will be planted on behalf of the backer to support the reforestation of critical areas. Our project also empowers the women in the local villages of Kenya through training, building infrastructure, supporting families, and more. We are passionate about innovation and creating a better world."

Feature Highlights

Easy set-up

High-rated waterproof material

Spacious 70 square feet interior

Hybrid aluminum & fiberglass exoskeleton

Durable

Adjustable

1 tent: 50 trees planted

For more information, go to campodesigns.com and see the press kit for more assets.

About Campo Designs

Campo Designs' mission is simple: to design essential outdoor gear and inspire all people to create simple, humble memories and bring them back into connection with nature and each other. Campo Designs is a minority woman and veteran-owned company. Co-founded by Jon Neff, an expert in the outdoor industry with over 20 years of experience in product design, manufacturing, and logistics. He is passionate about designing versatile gear with multiple functions and getting more people outdoors. Belinda Encarnacion, born in Mexico and immigrated to the United States, holds over 15 years of experience in marketing. She is passionate about travel, discovering new places, and encouraging others to get out of their comfort zone.

Media Contact

Lucie Simikova, [email protected]

