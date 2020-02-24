The World's First Tutoring Lounge® Launches Car Service for Students

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Once again, The House Tutoring Lounge® is making families' lives easier, this time by offering a first-ever transportation service for students from school to a study lounge.

"The House was created to reduce family stress. Providing this service is another way to relieve the many pressures that families grapple with every day," said CEO & Founder Gil Gibori.

The world's first tutoring lounge, The House, offers a monthly membership whereby students grades seven through 12 can get on-demand homework help and private tutoring. With the transportation service, The House has solved yet another problem for busy parents, for whom after-school logistics is always a challenge.

The House plans to launch the car service in March and will initially pick up students at four area schools. Routes to more schools are in the works to accommodate the growing membership, as families across the Chicago area enjoy the benefits that The House brings to their lives.

The House is replicating the same high level of service, safety, and attention to the modern teenager in state-of-the-art Mercedes Sprinter vans. The House Car Service is just one more example of how The House continues to pave the way in the tutoring industry with its innovative concept.

About The House

Originally founded in 2010, The House started with one mission in mind, to help relieve the anxiety families have regarding their students' education by providing the very best educational support possible.

The House builds a team of support around each student. Tutors, teachers, parents, and our staff meticulously monitor your child's progress. We also provide support and guidance for the family. We are much more than just a tutoring service.

Whether your student needs academic tutoring, ACT prep classes, college essay coaching, or just a quiet place to study, The House can offer a solution.

