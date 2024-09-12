The World's First UWB Technology in Smart Lock Application to Surprise AIoT Market

" We're talking about a $2B market," says Mark Vena, Director of Business Partnerships at U-tec

UNION CITY, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-tec, the leader in smart home solutions, today introduced the first smart lock to leverage ultra-wideband (UWB) technology, the Ultraloq Bolt Mission UWB+NFC, that provides consumers with enhanced security, a seamless user experience, and the convenience of not requiring physical contact or proximity cards.

U-tec is the first company to leverage UWB technology in smart locks. It allows the Ultraloq Bolt Mission UWB+NFC smart lock to significantly enhance its functionality by providing accurate spatial awareness and secure, hands-free access - making it an ideal solution for modern access control systems.

Ultra-wideband technology, a wireless communication protocol, operates at very high frequencies, allowing for precise location tracking and data transmission over short distances. When integrated with the Ultraloq Bolt UWB+NFC smart lock, UWB technology enables devices to determine their exact position relative to the lock, ensuring that only authorized users within a close range can unlock it.

The Ultraloq Bolt Mission UWB+NFC smart lock integrates with various smart home systems, including Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Hey Google, SmartThings, and IFTTT, allowing remote access and monitoring via a dedicated mobile app.

"Ultra-wideband technology is redefining smart locks—offering precise, instant access and unmatched security. It's the next level of convenience and protection for your home." said Jesse Wang, Head of Product Marketing at U-tec.

U-tec expects to launch smart door locks with UWB+NFC technology in two phases. The first version of Bolt Mission UWB+NFC, released in Q4 2024, will support Matter and HomeKit. The proximity door opening feature is only available through the U-home App and does not currently support the soon-to-be-released Aliro standard. However, a more high-end version will support the Matter and Aliro standards when released in 2025. The first version of Ultraloq Bolt Mission UWB+NFC is expected to ship in Q1 2025. [To talk about partnership]

"We're talking about a $2B market. UWB technology offers incredibly precise distance and location measurement, making it especially valuable for a wide range of applications, including smart locks," said Mark Vena, Director of Business Partnerships at U-tec.

"U-tec has named this lock the Bolt Mission UWB+NFC, as it accurately reflects U-tec's ongoing mission to make advanced technology accessible to everyone. Our company aims to empower individuals and families with the convenience and benefits of modern technology. The Bolt Mission UWB+NFC represents a significant technological breakthrough, furthering our commitment to enhancing the mainstream user experience," Vena continued.

Features: Ultraloq Bolt Mission UWB+NFC

The Ultraloq Bolt Mission UWB+NFC builds upon the feature set of past Ultraloq smart locks with a stylish, compact design and unique user experience.

Hands-free Access – Enables seamless entry without needing to use hands or keys.

Matter Supported - Works with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant, allowing remote access and monitoring via an app.

NFC Unlock - Allows unlocking doors with a simple tap of an NFC card. It supports Android NFC-enabled phones and will also support Apple's NFC in the future ( Apple has officially announced that the interface will be opened later ).

). Built-in Wi-Fi – It connects directly to your home Wi-Fi network without requiring more hubs, enabling remote access without additional hubs.

Longer Battery Life - Eight AA batteries offer extended battery life that lasts one year.

Easy-Install - Replaces deadbolts on most US doors, no wires, no drills.

Certified by BHMA - Ensures that the lock mechanism possesses a robust physical structure capable of withstanding everyday mechanical wear and tear.

About U-tec

U-tec is a pioneering force in smart home security, dedicated to redefining how people safeguard their homes with innovative, user-friendly solutions. Founded in 2015, the company has quickly established itself as a leader in the industry, leveraging cutting-edge technology to create intuitive and reliable smart home solutions. For more information, please visit www.u-tec.com.

