The World's First Virtual Reality Memory Training Tool for Alzheimer's Launches

Swann VR is the result of considerable planning, cooperation and testing on both those with Alzheimer's and the general public. Swann VR's streamlined and intuitive menu systems were designed by Maxwell Anderson, a leading American designer whose diverse and impressive portfolio includes work for several Fortune 500 companies.

Sokhey will be speaking about his technology at 8 a.m. on May 26, 2018, at the Health Tech Summit, 244 E. Erie Street, Chicago. Interested parties can RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chicago-health-tech-summit-shirley-ryan-abilitylab-tickets-45827120150.

Swann VR encourages neuroplasticity and works to improve spatial memory by providing patients with a map to memorize. Taking advantage of variable difficulty settings, users can proceed to find objects within the environment. This training translates over to real world situations.

Studies on VR and memory rehabilitation have shown that VR can indeed assist with retention. Swann VR has already received commendations from experts in the field. "Virtual reality is without a doubt the next major frontier in rehabilitation. Swann is a remarkable look into the future," said Dr. Sanjay Gupta, who served as a neurologist for the Veterans Administration.

Sokhey noted, "Patients now have an effective tool that they can bring into their homes and use alongside other therapies. This minimizes the need for transport and helps reduce the workload of primary caregivers."

Currently, therapists and primary caregivers can select between five realistic environments. They are encouraged to select environments that best mirror what their patients experience on a daily basis. Swann VR software also features specialized physics thus ensuring accessibility for patients in wheelchairs and other height-modifying assistive devices.

The inspiration for the name Swann VR comes from Kevin Swann, Sokhey's fourth grade teacher. Sokhey credits Swann with the creation of his vision dedicated to serving humanity. Swann commented, "I could not be any prouder of Taegh! His creative thinking coupled with an intense desire to make the world a better place for others has led to an opportunity for millions of people! Taegh Sokhey is exactly what today's world needs!"

Sokhey, LLC, the holder of Swann VR, has proudly partnered with a leading Alzheimer's charity. A significant percentage of all profits will go directly to this charity.

Swann VR is the world's first virtual reality training tool to assist with the treatment of Alzheimer's. Founder Taegh Sokhey's mission is to create technology that will help millions live better and more fulfilled lives. Swann VR leverages Oculus Rift technology to provide new, bold and safe treatment options for Alzheimer's patients. Learn more at http://sokhey.org/swann/ .

