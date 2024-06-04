The World's Greatest Soccer Star Lionel Messi Unveils His Next-Generation Hydration Drink - Más+ by Messi - Created to Inspire Everyone to Feel Like a Champion in Every Part of Life

New breakthrough beverage delivers balanced blend of electrolytes with natural flavors, no artificial sweeteners or colors, plus vitamins and more, with no compromise on quality ingredients and amazing taste

MIAMI, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- No one understands the importance of proper hydration quite like the global soccer icon, Lionel Messi. He searched for a hydration beverage and found drinks that had healthy ingredients but lacked flavor. Others tasted great but had lots of sugar and calories. He didn't want to choose between the two. He believed a drink with better ingredients and amazing taste could inspire everyone to take better care of themselves. So, Messi went to work on a drink of his own.

When Lionel Messi couldn’t find a hydration drink that met his needs, he set out to create his own. Today Messi unveiled Más+ by Messi™, a next-generation hydration drink created for everyone in every moment that calls for hydration. Because everyone deserves to feel like a champion in every part of their life. Más+ by Messi™ delivers a balanced blend of electrolytes with natural flavors, no artificial sweeteners or colors, plus vitamins and more — and is available in four sensational flavors named after inspirational milestones in Leo Messi’s life: Miami Punch, Orange d'Or, Berry Copa Crush, and Limón Lime League.

Today, he is finally introducing a drink like no other: Más+ by Messi, a Next-Generation Hydration Beverage. He calls it "Positive Hydration": a balanced blend of electrolytes, vitamins, and minerals, and amazing taste in four sensational flavors he loves, with natural flavors, no artificial sweeteners or colors, and no caffeine.

More than a name on the label, Messi is a founder of Más+ by Messi and The Más+ Next Generation Beverage Co., along with flavor innovators from The Mark Anthony Group.

Messi chose the name Más+, which is Spanish for "more," from about 450 names, because it resonated with his career and the way he lives his life, always finding more to give. Más+ has more of the flavors he loves, more quality ingredients. The + stands for an extra boost of positivity, inspiration for you to enjoy more music, laughter, friends, and family and to get more out of life. Unlike others, Más+ is not made for any one moment related to sports or limited to elite athletes. It's about getting and staying healthy in any part of your life. A core component of that is what you drink, proper hydration.

"Hydration is essential to overall wellbeing. I believe everyone deserves a drink with amazing ingredients and taste," said Lionel Messi, Founder, Más+ by Messi. "Más+ is a drink I'm proud to share with family and friends. Because everyone deserves to feel like a champion in every part of their life."

The global rollout of Más+ starts close to home for Messi — at a local neighborhood store in Miami where, on June 13, lucky fans will become the first in the world to score some of the first bottles and try Más+ for themselves before the drink is available anywhere else. Location details will be announced through the Más+ Instagram account @masbymessi.

Más+ by Messi will be available in four flavors in 16.9oz bottles and soon after in four-flavor variety 12-packs of cans.

With 10 calories and 1g of cane sugar per 16.9oz bottle, and 7 calories and less than 1g of cane sugar per 12oz can, Más+ offers quality ingredients without compromising on flavor or taste. The new drink comes in four vibrant flavors, loved by Messi, and named after inspirational milestones in his life:

Más+ by Messi Miami Punch: Inspired by the city where Messi and his family live, home of Messi's current and next chapter, Miami Punch has a balanced blend of berry flavors with a hint of pineapple for a refreshing fruit punch taste.

Más+ by Messi Orange d'Or: Orange d'Or has a refreshing orange flavor with hints of tangerine flavor for a balanced citrus taste. It's inspired by Messi's record eight wins of the Ballon d'Or ("Golden Ball" in French) Trophy.

Más+ by Messi Berry Copa Crush: Inspired by Messi's seven Copa del Rey titles with Barcelona and his Copa America win with Argentina, Berry Copa Crush has a refreshing blend of sweet and luscious berry and cherry flavors.

Más+ by Messi Limón Lime League: Limón Lime League balances refreshingly sweet, fruity flavor and zesty citrus taste. It honors the time Messi spent playing in the UEFA Champions League, a cup he won three times.

"People know the importance of hydration and are seeking better products that help them achieve their goals. We're proud to be collaborating with the world's greatest soccer player, Lionel Messi, to meet that need," said Rishi Daing, Executive Vice President, Más+ Next Generation Beverage Co. "Más+ by Messi sets a new standard for the hydration category by delivering premium ingredients to people who want to move, play, and live more. Our beverage and flavor innovation combined with Messi's expertise as an elite athlete has resulted in a drink unlike anything on the market."

On June 13 , a limited supply of Más+ by Messi drops exclusively at a local store in Miami , and U.S. fans who sign up now on masbymessi.com will be the first to get access to new product drops.

, a limited supply of Más+ by Messi drops exclusively at a local store in , and U.S. fans who sign up now on masbymessi.com will be the first to get access to new product drops. From June 14 , Commemorative Special Edition Variety Packs (containing two 16.9oz PET bottles of all four flavors) and individual 16.9oz PET bottles will be available online in the U.S. at masbymessi.com. Más+ by Messi will also be available at key retail partners in South Florida , including Publix and Walmart, and available for delivery in as fast as 15 minutes through Gopuff.

, Commemorative Special Edition Variety Packs (containing two 16.9oz PET bottles of all four flavors) and individual 16.9oz PET bottles will be available online in the U.S. at masbymessi.com. Más+ by Messi will also be available at key retail partners in , including Publix and Walmart, and available for delivery in as fast as 15 minutes through Gopuff. From July , four-flavor variety packs of 12 x 12oz cans will be available in the U.S. at masbymessi.com.

, four-flavor variety packs of 12 x 12oz cans will be available in the U.S. at masbymessi.com. From August, Más+ by Messi will expand to other markets and retailers across Florida and the U.S., and to global markets soon after.

