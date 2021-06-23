The world's highest-paid server, shares his proven secrets and techniques, in time for the much-awaited re-opening of the hospitality sector

Exceptional hospitality creates loyalty and inspires people to dine with us again and again. When they do, everyone wins

And now, with impeccable timing, he is sharing all his incredible secrets, tips and techniques of 'world-class hospitality', in 'The Valdivieso Method,' which is now available for servers of all levels, to download from his website .

Eric says: "The Valdivieso Method will give ambitious servers an earning potential that they can only dream of."

Eric is passionate about customer service.

"What a nurse is to a hospital, a server is to a restaurant. People yearn for connection. When properly trained, servers become the glue that keeps customers coming back. When properly trained, restaurant owners learn how to let go, and let servers do their thing. Success will inevitably follow."

Whilst the 'Valdivieso Method' has been written primarily for servers, Eric has incorporated many of its valuable secrets and techniques into his training modules for restaurant and hotel owners and managers.

The training modules are flexible and can be tailored to suit the individual challenges of restaurant owners and F&B managers in hotels.

"The know-how, fundamentals, philosophies and out-of-the-box thinking that I have used and applied successfully for many years, are all woven into the modules - and, when applied, will help restaurant and hotel owners become more profitable, grow their businesses - and give them a level of freedom they have never enjoyed before," said Eric.

Eric is confident that he can help individual servers become better, more professional and, as a result, earn significant rewards. "I have made a career, building solid relationships and guest books - and helped teams discover the real purpose of their work. Exceptional hospitality creates loyalty and inspires people to dine with us again and again. When they do, everyone wins "All this and much, much more, is in the 'Valdivieso Method.'"

SOURCE The Valdivieso Method LLC

Related Links

https://www.ericvaldivieso.com

