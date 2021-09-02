The World's Largest Catalog of Original Affirmations is Now Available at AffirmationList.com

SEATTLE, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 1000 originally created affirmations are now available for free at www.AffirmationList.com.

Affirmations are sorted and searchable by ten categories: Success; Love and Relationships; Self-fulfillment; Lifestyle; Physical Health; Mental Health; Spirituality; Safe and Secure; Politics and Coronavirus.

Law of Attraction

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), one of the leading modalities for changing behaviors, often integrates the use of positive affirmations as a way to improve state of mind.

Authors and motivational speakers talk about the importance of affirmations as a helpful way to achieve one's goals. The well-known book, the Artist's Way uses affirmations as a guide to awakening the creative process.

Writing and repeating positive affirmations has become an effective tool for many, as they deal with the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Whether you want to feel more healthy, happy, find love or improve your career, affirmations can provide a foundation for positive change.

