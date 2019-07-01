The World's Largest Children, Baby and Maternity Expo Is Coming Soon, Driving the "Creative New Future" of CBME China 2019

In 2019, China's children baby and maternity industry has changed tremendously: the consumer market is constantly segmented, the consumer demand is more fragmented and personalized, and the demand for pan- CBM products and services that extends around household consumption scenarios is constantly increasing; the product innovation, marketing innovation and channel innovation of the whole industry are continuously deepening. CBME China 2019 will also help for the "creative new future" of the parties in the industry through comprehensively upgraded segment exhibition areas and industrial events.

"One mega show, two venues" brings together all the new products for children baby and maternity, and the featuring zones meet the new demands of children baby and maternity products industry.

The exhibition area of CBME China 2019 is over 290,000 square meters. "One mega show, two venues" brings together all the new products for children baby and maternity, including baby care products, baby carriages, car seats and furniture, food, nutrition and snacks, toys, educational products and souvenirs, child, baby and teenager clothing, footwear and accessories, maternity clothing, underwear and accessories, etc.

CBME China 2019 will set 8 "Specialized Zones" of major categories: the newly upgraded "Natural Products Zone", the "Franchising for Baby & Maternity Services Zone", "Smart Retail Zone" and "Packaging and Matching" together with the "Fabulous Mom Zone", "Outdoor Recreation & Sports Zone", "Fun Learning Zone" and "Smart Home Zone" help the industry to develop the new demands for child, baby and maternity products and services .

Cool Kids Fashion Shanghai 2019: The global kids fashion ceremony will join hands with 105 children's wear brands from many countries and regions, leading the trend of children's wear in 2019, and meeting the new demands of the fashionable parents on the design, fashion and individuation of children's wear products.

International Pavilions: The exhibition will have groups from 20 countries and regions including Australia , Canada , France , Hong Kong , Ireland , Japan , Korea, New Zealand , Russia , Singapore , Spain , Taiwan , United Kingdom , United States , and more. Both the National Exhibition and Convention Center ( Shanghai ) and the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center will set up International Pavilions to showcase global high-quality products.

Series of splendid activities deepen and innovate in all aspects, helping for the "creative new future" of the children baby and maternity products industry

The 19 th CBME Industry Seminar (CBMS): CBMS 2019 is comprised of 1 main session, 4 theme parallel sessions and 40+ parallel forums. It will interpret official data such as baby and maternity products industries and consumer surveys, and collide with many industry and retail industry elites to promote the industry. The series of conferences is expected to attract 20,000+ industry elites.

CBME Industry Seminar (CBMS): CBMS 2019 is comprised of 1 main session, 4 theme parallel sessions and 40+ parallel forums. It will interpret official data such as baby and maternity products industries and consumer surveys, and collide with many industry and retail industry elites to promote the industry. The series of conferences is expected to attract 20,000+ industry elites. "CBME World Debut Zone", "Innovative Products Awards Gallery", "Most Attractive Products Gallery", "Natural Products Zone", "Packaging Design Experiencing Zone", and "Outdoor Recreation & Sports Interactive Experience Zone": CBME China 2019 will set the World's Debut Special Zone for the first time in the two venues to demonstrate the outstanding new products of China's exhibitors of 2019 CBME. "Packaging Design Experiencing Zone" and "Outdoor Recreation & Sports Interactive Experience Zone" will also bring the latest packing designs and outdoor sport products experience in the form of interactive exhibition zone. CBME AWARDS, the "Oscar" award of the children baby and maternity industry, will display the "Innovative Products" and "Most Attractive Products" on the spot to encourage independent innovation and let the industry insiders grasp the latest product trends for the first time. The rest awards of the newly upgraded CBME AWARDS have also started registration.

exhibitors of 2019 CBME. "Packaging Design Experiencing Zone" and "Outdoor Recreation & Sports Interactive Experience Zone" will also bring the latest packing designs and outdoor sport products experience in the form of interactive exhibition zone. CBME AWARDS, the "Oscar" award of the children baby and maternity industry, will display the "Innovative Products" and "Most Attractive Products" on the spot to encourage independent innovation and let the industry insiders grasp the latest product trends for the first time. The rest awards of the newly upgraded CBME AWARDS have also started registration. "Kids Fashion Design Contest 2019": it helps for the new design and new ideas of children's wear, with the theme of "Creating Jiangnan", with 25 pieces of art, non-legacy works and collection elements of the Yangtze River Delta as elements of creation, aiming through art and museums. Fashion children's clothing is a vivid combination to help children's wear design innovative and exchange talent.

The world's largest children baby and maternity resource platform with the multi-dimensional "Private Buyer Meetings" promotes the multiple-channel efficient matchmaking

"Private Buyer Meetings": more than 100 big buyers and superior suppliers, such as large-scale distributors/agents, baby and children chain stores, large-scale integrated/vertical/cross-border e-commerce, hypermarkets, department stores/shopping centers, maternal and child KOL, boutique collection stores, etc. will participate in the CBME China 2019 Private Buyer Meetings as invited buyers, including Jingdong Maternal and Child, Tmall Maternal and Child, Amazon global store, Pinduoduo, Gome, Dangdang.com, Beibei.com, Koala.com, Vanguard, Wu Mart , CP Lotus, Lotus Market, Bao Da Xiang , Rainbow, Babe Max, Douyin, etc. Accurate matching and efficient matching with excellent business resources will be carried out with all exhibitors through the forms of theme matchmaking venue, one-on-one meetings, on-site meetings, etc.

2019 CBME China will continue to work with authorities to protect intellectual property rights while driving the "creative new future". Just log on to the CBME official website or follow the WeChat Official Account "CBME" for pre-registration with Shanghai International Children Baby and Maternity Products Industry Expo 2019 and CBME Food & Health, and receive the entrance permit free of charge.

About CBME (Official website: www.cbmexpo.com WeChat Official Account: cbmecbme)

The CBME is hosted by Informa Markets and affiliated with the Informa Exhibitions Group. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

CBME China starting in 2001 has successfully held 18 editions so far, including Shanghai International Children Baby and Maternity Products Industry Expo, CBME Children's Wear, CBME Toy, and CBME Food & Health.

CBME has achieved great success in China, and has expanded to Turkey, India, Indonesia and other countries. CBME is committed to promoting international exchanges and trade cooperation in the global child, baby and maternity industry.

CBME Integrated Media: Fashion Baby Integrated Media, CBME Weibao Integrated Media

CBME Series Industry Events: CBME Industry Summits and Seminars, CBME Autumn Industry Summit, CBME AWARDS, CBME Retailer Regional Summit, CBME Retailers Alumni…

SOURCE Informa Markets

Related Links

http://www.cbmexpo.com

