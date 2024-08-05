The World's Largest Cross-Sector Innovation Conference, RALLY, Announces 40 Content Sessions Featuring Over 160 Experts

The second annual event features a $5 million pitch competition, workshops, networking, mentorship, and a startup demo arena

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RALLY , the world's largest cross-sector innovation conference, announces more than 160 experts and 40 content sessions related to one of six industry areas: Software, Ag & Food, Healthcare, SportsTech, HardTech, and Entrepreneurship.

RALLY brings together companies, entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, foundation leaders and more to encourage cross-sector collaboration. It will take place in Indianapolis on August 27 and 28, and more than 3,000 people are expected to attend. Companies like Salesforce, Amazon, NASA, Chase, 3M, All State, Comcast, Eli Lilly, NCAA, Eaton, Deloitte, NASCAR, and others will be represented.

"Now in its second year, RALLY is already set to surpass last year's attendance numbers. We're looking forward to having new and old friends connect to experience the best in innovation – all in one place," said Christopher Day, RALLY Visionary and CEO of Elevate Ventures.

Sample topics from this year include: Proven Tactics with AI that Lead to Immediate Growth, The Future of Work, How I Pulled off the Biggest Bank Heist in History, How Innovation is Driving the Business of Sports, and Zero to $100M in Revenue Masterclass.

Keynote speakers include Alex Rodriguez of A-Rod Corp, Marcus Lemonis of Camping World, professional racing driver Jann Mardenborough, and AI & ML executive Tia White. Other notable speakers include Page Crahan X's Moonshot for the electric grid, Amy Nordrum of MIT Technology Review, Jill Malandrino of NASDAQ, former Walmart CMO Julie Lyle, filmmaker Dete Meserve, Chris Donahoe of Edelman Smithfield, JoAnn Garbin of Microsoft, and more .

In addition to content sessions, workshops, 1:1 VC & startup meetings and 1:1 mentoring, RALLY includes a $5 million pitch competition. You can learn more about the 25 pitch finalists here .

Elevate Ventures and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation are the conference's hosts, and Platinum sponsors include Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech and Agrinovus Indiana. Gold Sponsors include Indiana University, The Juice, Startup South Bend | Elkhart, the University of Notre Dame, InnovateMap, and OfficeWorks. Silver Sponsors include the Indy Chamber, Morgan Stanley, Plug and Play, and Deloitte.

For more information about the conference and to purchase tickets, please visit www.rallyinnovation.com .

About RALLY:

RALLY is the largest cross-sector innovation experience, uniting disparate stakeholders including entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, educators and more to foster creative collisions. Taking place in Indianapolis on August 27 and 28, 2024, the event features over 3,000 attendees, a $5 million pitch competition, six innovation studios, thought leaders from around the globe, and a demo arena. Learn more at www.rallyinnovation.com .

