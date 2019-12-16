The World's Largest Eco-Skating Rink Opens for the Holidays in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glice®, a Swiss manufacturer of Eco-Ice™, announced today that the Government of Mexico City has opened the world's largest eco-skating rink on the city's central square known as Zócalo. A tradition in Mexico City for many years, this is the first time in history this year's holiday skating rink will use no water or power. Glice was selected by the City Government because of the performance of its unique skating surface that offers an ecological alternative to refrigerated ice, operates in any temperature and comes with many economic benefits.

The World Largest Skating Rink in Mexico City - Glice at Zocalo 2019 Aerial View of Zocalo Glice Rink - Mexico City Skaters on Zocalo Glice Rink - Mexico City

Compared to a conventional ice rink of the same size, this 43,000 square foot Glice rink will save 49,000 gallons of water and eliminate electrical energy consumption equal to about 4,000 average households over the course of this annual event. That represents a reduction of about 95 tons of CO2 emissions connected with electrical power generation. This Zócalo rink was installed in less than 24 hours; in contrast a refrigerated rink of this size can take weeks to install.

"Our new Eco-Rink offers the joy of ice skating without the negative environmental impact related to the operation of conventional ice rinks," said Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, Head of Government Mexico City. With Glice, skaters do not get wet if they fall, and the shock-absorbing properties of Eco-Ice decrease the risk of injuries. Area residents benefit from the absence of generator noise typical of a refrigerated rink.

"We are honored to provide the Mexico City residents a fun and eco-friendly skating experience this holiday season. Glice looks like ice, glides like ice, but isn't ice," said Co-Founder and CEO Viktor Meier. "It enables a great skating experience in locations where it would be ordinarily impossible to make and hold ice due to environmental conditions."

"It's exciting to bring a Glice Eco-Rink to Mexico City that enables all its residents to enjoy skating fun in this sustainable way," said Hans Broder, Director of Glice Mexico. "We anticipate that our Eco-Skating™ rinks will be used in many parts of our country to offer Mexicans a new and memorable experience that Glice makes possible."

The Zócalo rink has a capacity of supporting 1,200 skaters at one time. The rink is open to the public from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. every day starting December 15 to the first week of January.

About Glice:

Swiss engineered Glice is the global leader in eco-friendly ice skating surfaces. Whether for recreation or professional sports, people of all ages across 80 countries have enjoyed skating on Glice. Its advanced and fully customizable eco-skating rink technology uses no power, water, chemicals or resurfacing equipment to operate. The scientifically engineered Glice Ultra Glide skating surface provides a high performance skating experience that is similar to conventional ice, but at a fraction of its acquisition and operating costs. Learn more at www.glice.com or access our Press Resources: Glice Press Corner.

