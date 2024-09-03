The World's Largest MINISO Store in Jakarta, Ushering in a New Era of MINISO global expansion

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A magical shopping adventure has commenced with the grand opening of MINISO's largest global flagship store at Central Park Mall in Jakarta, Indonesia. Spanning around 3,000 square meters, this flagship store is a retail wonderland designed to resemble a "Dream Castle Amusement Park." Featuring eight product categories and three themed IP zones, it offers a unique shopping experience that seamlessly integrates entertainment and retail.

Eager shoppers lining up to get a glimpse of the new store MINISO Indonesia Jakarta Central Park Flagship Store Front Interior of MINISO Indonesia Jakarta Central Park Flagship Store

As a cornerstone of MINISO's global brand strategy, MINISO Jakarta Central Park flagship store embodies the innovative "Super IP + Super Store" concept, merging globally recognized intellectual properties (IPs) with state-of-art retail environment, offering a unique and engaging shopping experience. The grand opening on August 31 drew thousands of eager shoppers, with long queues forming early in the day, setting a new global single-day sales record of RMB 1.18 million (over USD 166,000) at a single MINISO store, underscoring the strong consumer demand and excitement MINISO's innovative retail approach.

To celebrate the grand opening, a special perfume event took place at Central Park Mall in the morning. The event featured the launch of MINISO's latest Lucky 7 Perfume series, with MINISO's Perfume Ambassador, popular Indonesian actress Prilly Latuconsina, attending and interacting with shoppers and fans alike. The celebration was further elevated by immersive AR installations inspired by beloved IPs like Barbie, Lotso, Sanrio, and Stitch, offering guests a joyful and memorable IP character experience on a sunny Saturday.

Since entering the Indonesia market in 2017, MINISO has rapidly expanded, now boasting over 300 stores nationwide. This growth is a testament of the substantial opportunities in Indonesia, one of Southeast Asia's largest economies, with a youthful and dynamic population that aligns well with MINISO's product offerings. With plans to expand to more stores in Indonesia within the next few years, the new flagship represents a key milestone in the brand's growth strategy, further solidifying its position in the Indonesian market and setting the stage for future success.

MINISO is experiencing rapid expansion across Asia, with over 1,400 stores in Asia outside of mainland China as of June 2024. The recent opening of a Sanrio IP-themed store at Van HaH Mall in Vietnam has further solidified the brand's presence. Given the region's growing population and rising consumption power, Southeast Asia remains a key market for MINISO. With plans to open a Barbie IP Collection store in Malaysia and additional stores, MINISO aims to accelerate its expansion across the region.

"Since opening our first international store (outside Mainland China) in 2015, MINISO has steadfastly pursued our global expansion strategy, now operating over 6,800 stores across five continents and bringing our innovative and appealing products to every corner of the globe," said Jack Ye, CEO of MINISO. "Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on key markets like Indonesia and the United States, enhancing our global presence through our Super Store strategy and strategic IP partnerships. Over the next five years, MINISO aims to open 900 to 1,100 new stores annually, with our goal of becoming a world-leading IP design retail group."

About MINISO

MINISO Group is a global lifestyle brand offering a variety of trendy lifestyle products featuring IP design. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide.

