The world's largest operator of indoor gun ranges opened a new store in Goodlettsville, TN!

CINCINNATI, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Range USA, the world's largest operator of indoor gun ranges, opened its 45th location in Goodlettsville, Tennessee on June 26th, 2023. This is the 3rd Range USA store to open in the state of Tennessee, with the other two located in Memphis and Knoxville.

"We've been looking to open a store in the Nashville area for quite some time as the population growth has been incredible." said Tom Willingham, founder of Range USA. "Goodlettsville provided a great opportunity for us build and we're excited it finally happened."

With 15,000 square feet of retail and range space, Range USA offers a large selection of firearms, ammunition and accessories, (20) 25-yard, open-to-the-public shooting lanes and (2) 25-person capacity classrooms. For those who will visit the range more often, range memberships are available. RangeUSA.com is a full eCommerce platform offering an additional 40,000 firearm products, online courses, and other services to purchase.

"Our mission is for our team to help develop responsible gun owners," said Willingham. "As part of that mission, we want to set the standard for approachable, clean, and safe indoor gun ranges. We will be the place everyone thinks of when saying 'let's go to the range' — America's gun range."

The new store employs, on average, 25-30 part-time and full-time employees and is located at 300 Cartwright St. in Goodlettsville. Store hours are 10am – 8pm (Sunday – Thursday) and 10am – 9pm (Friday and Saturday).

A grand-opening event is set for Friday, July 7th to Sunday, July 9th at Range USA's Goodlettsville location. Customers can expect free items, discounts, and giveaways for anyone 21 years of age or older. Details can be found on the company website at RangeUSA.com.

About

Since 2012, Range USA has been committed to providing a safe, responsible, and enjoyable place to shop, shoot and learn about firearms. In our stores, Range USA welcomes customers of all skill levels and backgrounds, with instruction, expertise, and an atmosphere of community. Of course, Range USA offers a great selection of top selling firearms, ammo, and accessories. But safety and enjoyment continue to be our focal point—which is why our range facilities are designed for your enjoyment and experience. Range USA classes, available online and in-person, are taught by certified instructors who have helped thousands of customers become responsible firearm owners. It only takes one visit to experience the Range USA difference!

