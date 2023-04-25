The world's largest operator of indoor gun ranges opened a new store in Mishawaka, IN!

CINCINNATI, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Range USA, the world's largest operator of indoor gun ranges, opened its 41st location in Mishawaka, Indiana on April 24th, 2023. This is the 5th Range USA store to open in the state of Indiana.

"Our Merrillville store opened in 2018, which attracted many Mishawaka customers as well. The response to Merrillville has been so positive, it just made sense to open another location in northern Indiana," said Tom Willingham, founder of Range USA. "We are very excited to be open in Mishawaka and look forward to servicing southern Indiana with our Evansville location, which opens later this year."

With 15,000 square feet of retail and range space, Range USA offers a large selection of firearms, ammunition and accessories, (20) 25-yard, open-to-the-public shooting lanes and (2) 25-person capacity classrooms. For those who will visit the range more often, range memberships are available. RangeUSA.com is a full eCommerce platform offering an additional 40,000 firearm products, online courses, and other services to purchase.

"Our mission is for our team to help develop responsible gun owners," said Willingham. "As part of that mission, we want to set the standard for approachable, clean, and safe indoor gun ranges. We will be the place everyone thinks of when saying 'let's go to the range' — America's gun range."

Range USA is one of the largest firearm educators in the country, teaching thousands of new and experienced gun owners how to properly operate, maintain and store their firearm. Recently, Range USA and USCCA, the largest self-defense association, formed a strategic partnership centered on educating gun owners about the importance of firearm safety. The partnership brings together Range USA's vast network of trainers and USCCA's expertise in firearm training to offer gun owners the best in education available.

The new store employs, on average, 25-30 part-time and full-time employees and is located at 655 W. University Dr. in Mishawaka. Store hours are 10am – 8pm (Sunday – Thursday) and 10am – 9pm (Friday and Saturday).

A grand-opening event is set for Friday, May 5th to Sunday, May 7th at Range USA's Mishawaka location. Customers can expect free items, discounts, and giveaways for anyone 21 years of age or older. Details can be found on the company website at RangeUSA.com.

Since 2012, Range USA has been committed to providing a safe, responsible, and enjoyable place to shop, shoot and learn about firearms. In our stores, Range USA welcomes customers of all skill levels and backgrounds, with instruction, expertise, and an atmosphere of community. Of course, Range USA offers a great selection of top selling firearms, ammo, and accessories. But safety and enjoyment continue to be our focal point—which is why our range facilities are designed for your enjoyment and experience. Range USA classes, available online and in-person, are taught by certified instructors who have helped thousands of customers become responsible firearm owners. It only takes one visit to experience the Range USA difference!

