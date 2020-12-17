SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional seating specialists, AndaSeat, who previously manufactured race car seats for BMW & Mercedes-Benz and partnered with prestigious brands in the sports and eSports fields, is pleased to announce the availability of its Disney Marvel licensed gaming chair range. Beginning with Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man and Ant-Man, the Marvel gaming chairs maintain the premium design and build quality that AndaSeat has become known for, along with new eye-catching licensed characters.

The world's leading gaming chair brand, AndaSeat, launches its Avengers Marvel Gaming Chairs

The Captain America 2020 Edition is renowned for its ample space, in addition to customization at the highest level. Made with AD Plus PVC leather, the Avengers logo "A" and the logo star is located at the top of the chair, highlighting that this is the leading chair of the team.

The Iron Man 2020 Edition retains the same unparalleled level of customization as the AndaSeat Jungle series, plus all of the superb comfort, support, and reliability that comes with the new 2020 Series.

The Spider-Man 2020 Edition applies the most recognizable elements of Spider-Man. The spider web designs on the AD Alpha Linen Fabric are featured in a large part of the chair - the head, the front, the back, the neck pillow and carpet. The unique eye design represents the eyes of Spider-Man, perfectly matching the features and style of a most beloved Avengers hero.

The Ant Man 2020 Edition has been designed with the newest member of the Avengers' iconic black and red colors, together with the Ant Man logo at the center or the rear and front of the chair. The logo is also placed on the detachable head cushion with the Marvel logo on the lumbar cushion and at the top of the chair for an unmistakable, yet classy, finish.

The AD Plus PVC leather (Captain America, Iron Man, Ant Man) and AD Alpha Linen Fabric (Spider-Man) is used on these high-end AndaSeat chairs, offering scratch and stain resistant, smooth, bonded PVC leather.

Padded with 65Kg/M3 (Iron Man is 60Kg, Ant Man 55Kg) cold-cured and super high-density foam, the AndaSeat Marvel gaming chairs offer the all-important support for the spine during long gaming sessions. With a lockable synchronic-tilt mechanism and special Z-shape design, the chairs can take heavier weight than normal mechanisms, allowing users to recline up to an angle of 160 degrees and then lock when not in the rocking mode.

The AndaSeat Marvel gaming chairs AD memory pillows are sensitive to pressure and temperature, it molds to the shape of the body, ensuring the ideal sitting posture. The 4D PU covered customize armrests on all of the chairs also allow for a wide variety.

For more information - visit the dedicated AndaSeat Marvel promotion page here.

