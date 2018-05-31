The World's Leading Management Company Evolves Through Talent, Global Portfolio and Innovative Products

"As the NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference unfolds, my plan is to meet with owners and colleagues to highlight the advancement of our company including the recent strategic move to identify and recruit industry leaders and vertical experts," said Mike Deitemeyer, president and CEO of Interstate Hotels & Resorts.

Interstate has the advantage of scale that has solidified the company as the global market leader with a robust pipeline. As president and CEO, Deitemeyer brings the differentiator of an owner-operator lens to ensure everything drives value for owners, supported by his robust 27 year experience at Omni Hotels & Resorts. Interstate's results speak for themselves. The company has shown solid growth for the first half of the year, adding 103 properties and 12,700 rooms in the U.S. in a 36-day period, and continues to see healthy growth in the UK and Ireland. The strength of Interstate's private equity ownership accelerated growth objectives through acquisitions such as White Lodging and Gateway Hospitality in addition to organic growth with European-based Borealis Hotel Group. With a global outlook, Interstate is actively looking to expand management offerings in Germany, The Netherlands, Belgium and France.

Enhancing the evolution of the Interstate vision, a highly innovative leadership team was assembled with the best-of-the-best, including industry veterans Greg O'Stean, Pete Sams, John Rubino, Carrie David, Andrew Jordan, Justin Magazine, Fernando Salazar and Mike Wylie.

Additionally, with more than 40 independent hotels in the portfolio, Interstate launched Intrigue Hotels & Resorts by Interstate as a modern, tech-centric platform for lifestyle and independent hotels globally, from Venice Beach, CA to Dublin, Ireland.

"We're working strategically and aggressively to accelerate the momentum Mike has generated," said Leslie Ng, chief investment officer of Interstate Hotels & Resorts. "This promises to be an exciting NYU conference for the company with a powerful and energized team."

For more updates and industry insights, join Mike and other Interstate Hotels & Resorts leaders at the NYU Investment Conference for panelist sessions on Monday, June 4 from 4-5 p.m. at the New York Marriott Marquis.

A global leader in third-party hotel management, Interstate Hotels & Resorts' depth of experience across all lodging segments and asset classes drives results in each of its managed hotels worldwide. Check out the NEW Interstate Hotels & Resorts showcased through a reinvigorated brand website at www.InterstateHotels.com.

About Interstate Hotels & Resorts

Interstate Hotels & Resorts is the leading U.S.-based global hotel management company, operating branded full- and select-service hotels, resorts, convention centers, and independent hotels. Currently, Interstate's global portfolio represents 540 properties in 12 countries inclusive of committed pipeline of signed hotels under construction or development around the world. The Company's experienced operators, industry leading platforms, and extensive management capabilities produce exceptional guest experiences and optimal returns for hotel owners and investors. For more information, please visit www.interstatehotels.com, or follow Interstate on Facebook and LinkedIn.

For More Media Information:

Natasha Wojcik/ Amanda Lewis

The Zimmerman Agency • 850.668.2222

nwojcik@zimmerman.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worlds-leading-management-company-evolves-through-talent-global-portfolio-and-innovative-products-300657508.html

SOURCE Interstate Hotels & Resorts

Related Links

http://www.InterstateHotels.com

