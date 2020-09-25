The World's Most Awarded Line of Cream Liqueurs Introduces Sōmrus Coffee

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sōmrus -- the world's fastest-growing line of India-inspired liqueurs -- announces Sōmrus Coffee Cream Liqueur, which joins Sōmrus Mango and Sōmrus Chai in the product line. Based on South India's "kaapi," Sōmrus Coffee Cream is made from coffee and chicory, together with real dairy cream from Wisconsin and quintuple-distilled Caribbean rum. The end result is silky and creamy, with rich roasted coffee notes, a hint of sweetness, and notable depth of flavor. Packaged in an eye-catching rose gold bottle, 13.5% ABV Sōmrus Coffee is gluten-free and proudly made in the United States with all-natural ingredients.

Monica Badlani, partner and COO of the House of Sōmrus, says: "We started off creating recipes in our suburban Chicago kitchens with ingredients from India. Six years later, we are still one part humble homemade touch, one part global citizen, and one part gourmand. Our goal is the same: to share the heritage, vivacity, and mysteries of India with the world. More than 83% of Americans drink coffee, and we hope more than a few of them will try Sōmrus Coffee!" Early reception has been enthusiastic: The Huffington Post got early wind of Sōmrus Coffee, and the story syndicated from the U.S. to Canada, Brazil, and beyond.

All Sōmrus cream liqueurs have a shelf life of two years, with no refrigeration required; the flavors can be enjoyed over ice, over ice cream, in coffee or tea, or mixed into a variety of cocktails (for ideas, please visit www.somrus.com/recipes/). Sōmrus Coffee comes packaged 6 750mLs to a case, and each bottle bears an SRP of $24.99; the brand is currently distributed in 21 U.S. states, ships to virtually all 50, and is also sold in global duty-free.

About The House of Sōmrus

The House of Sōmrus is an American-owned company based in the suburbs of Chicago, Illinois. Established in 2014, the company created the world's first line of India-inspired liqueurs and named it Sōmrus, which means "Nectar of the Gods" in Sanskrit. The owners, being of Indian heritage, had and have a strong desire to share the best tastes, flavors, and aromas of the Indian subcontinent with consumers around the globe; today, Sōmrus is the fastest-growing line of India-inspired liqueurs in the world, as well as represents the world's most awarded cream liqueurs. Sōmrus is produced with all-natural flavors, contains no preservatives, and is gluten-free. For more information, visit somrus.com, @enjoysomrus on Twitter and Instagram, EnjoySomrus on Facebook or the Sōmrus YouTube channel.

Produced in the USA by SomPriya Fine Spirits, LLC

