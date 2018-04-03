The world's most customizable sneaker launches for pre-order

Based in Toronto, Canada, miix is a direct-to-consumer lifestyle footwear brand and online retailer. Leveraging the power of an advanced 3D modeling platform, miix allows its customers to build footwear from the sole-up with a variety of components to make each shoe unique to its individual creator.

The miix sneaker consists of up to seven different parts including the base, insole, heel, tongue, heel patch, straps and laces. The design allows the consumer to make a low, mid or high cut from the same design, unlike any other shoe on the market.

In contrast to other attempts at mass customization, miix footwear can be a different shoe every day. All parts are infinitely interchangeable so one shoe has the potential to become more than seven million different looks on an ongoing basis just by continuously mixing and matching parts.

"miix footwear is about more than just making one sneaker to your liking," said Mayds Levy, co-founder and CEO of miix footwear. "It's about being able to express yourself in the moment and creating a living product that can constantly adapt, change and reflect your personality, style and mood."

Once shipping, all miix components will be available for immediate delivery so consumers can continue to change the look of the footwear even post-initial purchase. "miix not only allows the consumer to pick a design, but be actively involved in making something," added Levy. "We are empowering consumers to be involved in the creation process- not just today, but tomorrow, and the day after that. The miix experience is not over once you get your shoes- it's just beginning!"

The patented miix design is the byproduct of more than four years of advanced research, design and development by an award-winning in-house team. Every component is carefully engineered and tested for fit, function and durability, even after prolonged use.

All spring pre-orders will be delivered by July of 2018.

miix footwear is exclusively available at miixfootwear.com.

