The World's Most Famous Instagram Cat Launches #ShowtheBow Campaign

Inspired by a bowtie that brought Nala's moms together, and Nala's humble beginnings in a shelter, the #ShowtheBow campaign encourages people to adopt and not shop for pets and will help share the great work animal welfare organizations do.

For National Cat Day on October 29, Nala will encourage all of her friends, family, followers and beyond to share a picture with a furry friend on Instagram in a bowtie and use the hashtag #ShowtheBow. Nala will re-share the photos to drive a movement to #AdoptDontShop!

"We believe every pet deserves a loving and committed home, so we are excited to launch a campaign that continues to give back to the community that helped bring us Nala," said Nala's moms Pookie and Shannon. "We want every pet to have the chance to thrive and bring joy to the world the way Nala does."

To continue the celebration on National Cat Day, NYC's first cat café, Meow Parlour will host a meet and greet with Nala and adoption event from 5:00pm – 8:00pm. All cats at the Meow Parlour will be adoptable. Everyone who is approved to adopt a cat will go home with Fresh Step® Clean PawsTM (Nala's official litter sponsor!) Love, Nala cat food, a beautiful blue bow and cat toy.

In support of Nala's #ShowtheBow mission, Lyft is Nala's official transportation partner, providing all of Nala's transportation while in the big apple, offering 25% off for all guests traveling to and from the Meow Parlour and $50 in ride credits to those that adopt a kitty at the event.

Nala was adopted when she was just five months old and from there she began her Instagram journey. It is Nala's mission to use her recently launched Love, Nala platform to advocate for a great cause and give back to the pet community.

Learn more about #ShowtheBow and Love, Nala at lovenala.com.

