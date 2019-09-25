The World's Most Famous Instagram Feline, Nala Cat, Launches Love, Nala With Super-Premium Cat Food

Love, Nala was created and inspired from the pure love of fur babies and the power of social media to share the best products to fans of Nala and beyond. Nala, her owners and partners teamed up with the experts at Perfection Pet Foods to develop a high-quality line of cat food that is Nala Cat tested and recommended! The recipes promise to be the highest quality providing balanced and nutritious meals with wholesome ingredients like real fish, poultry and chickpeas. There are no "fillers" - every ingredient has a purpose to ensure each furry friend gets the best nutrition.

Nala was rescued from a shelter in California when she was five months old by her mom "Pookie" and soon after began her Instagram journey. Nala's community grew rapidly as they welcomed Pookie's partner Shannon Ellis, six additional rescues and two adopted human children into the family. Including Nala and her brothers and sisters, they now have over 10 million followers – that's bigger than Grumpy Cat, Hello Kitty and Garfield!

Inspired by warmth, community and a love for animals, Love, Nala was born. Nala's journey from rescue to catrepreneur shows the impact of rescuing animals and how quickly their lives can change. Named 'the most popular cat influencer' by Business Insider, a Shorty Award Winner, Guinness World Record Holder, and the ONLY(!) cat CAA represents, Nala and her family will continue to utilize her platform and reach, with plans to announce social good initiatives in the coming months.

"We created Love, Nala with the hopes to continue to share the love that we have received from our supportive community with generations of pets to come," said Nala's parents Pookie and Shannon. "We have been involved in the entire process of the making of Love, Nala and it was our mission to make something that was nutritious, safe, and affordable without compromising the quality of ingredients."

One of Nala's biggest supporters and fellow Instagram superstar, Cats of Instagram, has been with Nala since day one. "Nala is a dear friend of ours. We both joined Instagram in the early days and we've loved watching Nala grow alongside us. She continually amazes us in everything she's accomplished and we couldn't be prouder of her," said founders of Cats of Instagram, Eli Omidi & Kady Lone.

Love, Nala is available for purchase and subscription in the continental US. Please visit LoveNala.com to purchase and for more information.

About Love, Nala

Varisiri "Pookie" Methachittiphan and Shannon Ellis, the parents of Nala Cat, the most popular cat on Instagram. As loving pet parents and animal advocates, Pookie and Shannon recognize that a safe home and a complete and balanced diet rich in quality animal protein is key to helping cats live their best life. That is why they have taken special care in choosing the right ingredients and committed partners to craft delicious recipes that cats love and their parents can trust. And you can rest assured that every recipe has also been personally taste tested and recommended by Nala Cat and her siblings. Bags of love are available in the continental US and worry free at LoveNala.com.

About Perfection Pet Foods

Perfection Pet Foods started in 2011 with the goal of providing our customers with high-quality dry pet food and biscuits. Our state-of-the-art facility in Visalia, California emphasizes health and safety above all else. Perfection is proud to be one of the most efficient and flexible pet food facilities in the country and continues to strive for innovation and customer success. To top it all off, our recipes are world class – we only use ingredients that we would feed our pets!

About Creative Labs

Founded in Vancouver, BC, Creative Labs is a product studio that identifies white spaces in popular culture and entertainment trends to ideate, develop and launch direct to consumer brands and digital applications in partnership with Creative Artists Agency.

