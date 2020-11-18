The World's Most Influential Leaders in Biology and Earth Sciences Are at AcademicInfluence.com

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Between coronavirus and climate change, we humans are facing our share of natural threats. Thankfully, smart people in the fields of biology and earth sciences are working on solutions for these issues and exploring other challenges that affect life on this planet.

Top Influential Biologists Today

Top Influential Earth Scientists Today

Each list contains the 25 most influential scientists in the field over the past decade, along with honorable mentions who also have made outstanding contributions.

Not only does AcademicInfluence.com spotlight the biologists and earth scientists we all need to know, but it also interviews several—with more interviews added regularly—including earth sciences luminaries such as Michael Mann and Jesse Ausubel and top biology influencers Adam Hart, Niles Eldredge, and Marcus Feldman. For the growing list of these fascinating discussions, visit AcademicInfluence.com Interviews .

"Connecting learners to leaders is what we're about," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University. "That begins with bringing more attention to those leaders."

"What's remarkable about the technology we've developed in the InfluenceRanking Engine is its ability to locate influencers in a variety of disciplines and subdisciplines, across nations, and through time," says Macosko. "If you want to find the leading American women marine biologists of the past century, or the top Australian male meteorologists before 1970, now you can. That capability is now yours, and we believe this is a powerful resource for anybody working to push the boundaries forward in their respective field of knowledge."

Founded in October 2016, with funding assistance from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Influence Networks developed the InfluenceRanking Engine, which scours online data repositories to find and map lines of influence. AcadmicInfluence.com employs this technology and makes its user-customizable search capabilities available free online so that students, researchers, and inquirers can discover which institutions and people are leading us into the future. Nearly unlimited in its capability to collate lines of influence, the InfluenceRanking Engine will continue to grow to explore an even more diverse number of topics and top influencers.

"Even though I work in academia, many of these thought leaders were new to me. Without these rankings, they might otherwise have remained unknown—and we would never have had the enlightening discussions we enjoyed in the interviews," says Macosko. "It's a practical example of how AcademicInfluence.com connects learners to leaders."

