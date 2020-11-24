The World's Most Influential Leaders in History, Criminal Justice, and the Law Are at AcademicInfluence.com

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If TV, podcasts, and news are any indication, people remain fascinated by the past, transfixed by true crime stories, and inspired by "legal eagles" who use the courts to confront villainy head on.

Despite our fascination with these figures, so many real-life historians, criminologists, and legal scholars do their important work behind the scenes, out of the public spotlight. Their names often go unrecognized.

Who are the thought leaders in the academic fields you follow? Find them at AcademicInfluence.com.

AcademicInfluence.com is working to change that. In the following rankings, students, researchers, and inquirers of all kinds can discover the most influential thinkers today in these three fields:

Top Influential Historians Today

Top Influential Criminologists Today

Top Influential Legal Scholars Today

In addition, AcademicInfluence.com academic director and Wake Forest University physics professor Dr. Jed Macosko asks the tough questions of these experts in a growing list of one-on-one interviews at AcademicInfluence.com Interviews , including criminologists Lawrence Sherman and Alex Piquero, as well as historians Dipesh Chakrabarty and Henry Reynolds—with more to come.

"Our team is working to connect learners to leaders," says Macosko, "and using our rankings to raise awareness of the brilliant minds in a variety of academic disciplines is an essential part of that mission."

AcademicInfluence.com generates these unique rankings through its proprietary InfluenceRanking Engine software, which finds a discipline's thought leaders by tracking how widely they are consulted for their expert writing, research, and wisdom. More than 100 names are ranked among the three academic disciplines above—and several other fields are ranked for inquiring minds to consult.

"We believe knowledge is power, and when our readers familiarize themselves with the thought leaders who are shaping a field of study, it empowers those readers to explore further," adds Macosko. "That exploration may inspire the next generation to use what they discover on our site as their own academic foundation, to build off the work of great thinkers, and to edify us all through their own future endeavors."

Founded in October 2016, with funding assistance from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Influence Networks created the InfluenceRanking Engine—proprietary machine-learning technology that maps lines of influence found in online data repositories. AcadmicInfluence.com employs this technology and now offers its user-customizable search capabilities free online to students, researchers, and inquirers to find the most influential people and institutions. With a nearly unlimited set of potential topics it can explore, the InfluenceRanking Engine will continue to expand in what it can rank.

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth, including Influence Networks, InfluencePublishers.com (nonfiction publishing and publishers of Bright Notes), IntelligentEducation.com (instructional video library and easy instructional video creation with 3D elements), AlexandriaLibrary.com (free, online library and reader), and soon, Success Portraits (personalized strengths inventory for college and career).

