The World's Most Influential Leaders in Mathematics, Engineering, and Computer Science Are at AcademicInfluence.com

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Numbers constitute the purest language, and no one speaks that language better than mathematicians, engineers, and computer scientists. These professionals use the elegant frameworks of math and logic to drive our current age of innovation.

AcademicInfluence.com ranks the mathematicians, engineers, and computer scientists whose work and research are building the world of tomorrow...today:

Leading influencers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) fields rarely attract the spotlight. AcademicInfluence.com illuminates their achievements, celebrating these remarkable people and their important discoveries.

"The technology that will shape our immediate future is emerging from the minds and laboratories of these amazing people," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and Wake Forest University physics professor.

"These top mathematicians, engineers, and computer scientists are working on some of the most pressing problems humanity faces right now such as creating equations that reduce manufacturing waste, engineering vaccines that may halt the pandemic, or programming artificial intelligences to solve intractable problems that have long eluded us. These are the real heroes, and we want to acknowledge them."

AcademicInfluence.com generates rankings through its proprietary InfluenceRanking Engine software, which maps the influence of a discipline's thought leaders, tracking how widely they are consulted for their expert writing, research, and analysis. These rankings feature 116 influencers in the three academic fields linked above.

In addition to the rankings, Dr. Macosko interviews an impressive list of academic luminaries across a spectrum of disciplines—with more thought leaders added weekly—at AcademicInfluence.com Interviews . Notable computer scientists, mathematicians, and engineers interviewed recently include Ian Stewart, Bin He, Hal Abelson, Keith Devlin, and Robert Langer, co-founder of pharmaceutical company Moderna, which recently made major headlines with its breakthrough COVID-19 vaccine. (Check back regularly as more interviews go live online.)

"We at AcademicInfluence.com consider it an honor to identify the thought leaders who are truly influencing the work of others in their field, and to make their efforts known to a wider audience," says Macosko. "By doing so, we hope to inspire those who will follow in their footsteps."

Influence Networks, founded in October 2016 with funding assistance from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), developed the InfluenceRanking Engine—proprietary machine-learning technology that scans online data repositories to map lines of influence. AcadmicInfluence.com creates its rankings using this technology and now offers its user-customizable search capabilities free online to students, researchers, and inquirers to identify the most influential people and institutions. With a vast range of subject matter it can analyze, the InfluenceRanking Engine will continue to expand its ranking topics in the future.

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth, including Influence Networks, InfluencePublishers.com (nonfiction publishing and publishers of Bright Notes), IntelligentEducation.com (instructional video library and easy instructional video creation with 3D elements), AlexandriaLibrary.com (free, online library and reader), and soon, Success Portraits (personalized strengths inventory for college and career).

