The World's Only Veterinary CyberKnife is Used at BluePearl Malvern

Pennsylvania-Based Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital Provides Industry Leading Care to Pets with Cancer Through Advanced Technology

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BluePearl™ Malvern, part of BluePearl Pet Hospital, the leading provider of specialty and emergency veterinary care, uses state-of-the-art equipment to provide care and treatment to pets with cancer, which includes the only CyberKnife® in the world that is solely used in veterinary medicine.

The CyberKnife is a non-invasive treatment for cancerous and non-cancerous tumors and other conditions where radiation therapy is indicated. It is used to treat conditions throughout the body and can be an alternative to surgery for patients who have inoperable or surgically complex tumors. The use of the CyberKnife at BluePearl Malvern, gives pet owners the peace of mind that, should their pet be diagnosed with cancer, BluePearl Malvern is ready to help with industry leading tools that are designed to improve outcomes.

"The CyberKnife is one of the leading tools in the battle against cancer in pets," said Siobhan Haney, VMD, MS, DACVR (RO), MBA, Radiation Oncologist, BluePearl Malvern. "We are proud to have the only CyberKnife that is solely used in veterinary medicine and know that because of this, and our incredible oncology team, we are best placed to help improve outcomes for pets that are diagnosed with cancer. If you live in Pennsylvania, or further afield, we are here and ready to help you and your pets."

The CyberKnife is located at BluePearl Veterinary CyberKnife Cancer Center, which is part of BluePearl Malvern and is located next to the main hospital. The BluePearl Veterinary CyberKnife Cancer Center is a specialty animal hospital dedicated to providing the highest level of cancer care to pets. The CyberKnife treatment is a pain-free, non-surgical option for patients with inoperable or surgically complex tumors, with no recovery time needed.

"If your pet is diagnosed with cancer, it can be an incredibly traumatic time, full of uncertainty and fear," said Richard Stone, DVM, Chief Medical Officer at BluePearl. "Our team in Malvern is providing the highest quality of care to pets that are diagnosed with cancer, with our Veterinary CyberKnife Cancer Center using industry leading treatments that are designed to improve the lives of pets that are diagnosed. The fact that we are home to the world's only CyberKnife that is solely used in veterinary medicine speaks to the highest level of care that we can provide to pets when they need us most."

BluePearl Malvern and the BluePearl Cyber Knife Cancer Center are located at 40 and 50 Three Tun Rd, Malvern, PA. To learn more about BluePearl Malvern and the BluePearl Veterinary CyberKnife Cancer Center visit BluePearlvet.com/hospital/bluepearl-veterinary-cyberknife-cancer-center/ or BluePearlVet.com/Malvern-pa. To learn more about BluePearl, visit bluepearlvet.com.

Part of the Mars Veterinary Health family of businesses, BluePearl provides exceptional specialty and emergency care

ABOUT BLUEPEARL PET HOSPITAL

Founded in 1996, BluePearl is one of the largest specialty and emergency veterinary practices in the U.S. today. BluePearl has more than 110 hospitals in 30 states that together employ 8,000+ Associates, including 1,100+ veterinarians, 4,000+ veterinary technicians, and 1,600+ other professionals. Each year, our compassionate teams provide high-quality care for more than 1.1 million pets and their families. BluePearl clinicians also participate in clinical studies to discover new treatments and procedures that improve pet health. As part of the Mars Veterinary Health family, BluePearl is committed to its purpose — A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS® — because pets make a better world for us. Learn more at BluePearlVet.com.

