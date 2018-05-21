The World's Preeminent LED Exhibition Series Officially Launched by LED CHINA

LED CHINA 2018 - Shanghai (2018.9.19-21) -- Global Event of Top-notch LED and Digital Display

LED CHINA 2019 - Shenzhen (2019.2.21-23) -- The Most Complete LED One-stop Platform

LED Singapore 2019 (2019.6.18-20) -- Asia's Supreme Event in Broadcasting Industry

LED CHINA 2018 - Shanghai

Global Event of Top-notch LED and Digital Display

Dates: Sep. 19-21, 2018

Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Center (No. 2345 Long Yang Rd.)

LED CHINA 2018 - Shanghai is a global event of top-notch LED and digital display, which will be held in conjunction with SIGN CHINA and DIGITAL SIGNAGE, covering 9 exhibition halls and 1,200+ exhibitors. The event will showcase more than 10,000 products and technologies, providing solutions for advertising, shopping mall, architecture, security, broadcasting and entertainment industries.

The concurrent events and conferences, such as Future Sign Academy Annual Summit and Innovation Theatre will keep you abreast with the latest trends.

Online Visitor Pre-registration for the LED CHINA 2018 - Shanghai is OPEN now! You can register as a VIP buyer through LED CHINA website.

LED CHINA 2019 - Shenzhen

The World's Most Complete LED One-stop Platform

Dates: Feb. 21-23, 2019

Venue: Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center (Futian Third Road, Futian, Shenzhen)

Based on the manufacturing hub for the LED industry, LED CHINA 2019·Shenzhen will create a complete LED industry chain platform integrating LED display, LED lighting, LED illuminate, LED package/chip/equipment and related materials.

As the centre of the Greater Bay Area, Shenzhen possesses a unique geographic advantage, offering transportation convenience for buyers. In addition, the spring season is also a perfect moment to search for something new.

LED Singapore 2019

Asia's Supreme Event in Broadcasting Industry

Dates: Jun. 18-20, 2019

Venue: Suntec Singapore

BroadcastAsia is the top event in broadcasting and pro-audio. LED Singapore 2019 will be co-hosted by the organisers of LED CHINA and BroadcastAsia to form a premium brand. Held in conjunction with BroadcastAsia 2019, CommunicAsia 2019 and NXTAsia 2019, LED Singapore 2019 is expected to attract nearly 1,000 exhibitors across 67,000 sqm exhibition space.

LED CHINA exhibition series will be consolidated into a preeminent platform, through which, the business of both manufacturers and buyers from the LED industry will grow again at a rapid rate.

About UBM Trust (www.ubmtrust.com)

UBM Trust is a joint venture company of UBM Asia, which is owned by UBM plc listed on the London Stock Exchange. We have extensive experience in organizing large-scale exhibitions covering different industries in China, as well as organizing Chinese enterprises to participate in famous fairs abroad. Our flagship events serve the sign and LED industries. Among the definitive exhibitions of their kind in the world, these two events have become an important catalyst for the development and upgrading of China's sign and LED industries, offering a comprehensive one-stop trading platform for exhibitors and visitors. We take pride in providing professional high-quality services to our customers.

For more information contact:

Gina Dong

+86-755-2692-7631

Gina.Dong@ubm.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worlds-preeminent-led-exhibition-series-officially-launched-by-led-china-300651676.html

SOURCE UBM Trust

Related Links

http://www.ubmtrust.com

