The world's smallest chef amazes Cleveland

Following its worldwide success, the dinner show Le Petit Chef is now coming to Cleveland, taking up residence at The Metropolitan at the 9, Autograph Collection Hotel.

CLEVELAND, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Le Petit Chef, the globally acclaimed and truly unique dinner theatre experience, is coming to Cleveland. Renowned for its innovative fusion of cutting-edge 3D projection technology and world-class culinary, this captivating event has already enchanted audiences around the globe. Now hosted at The Metropolitan at the 9, Autograph Collection Hotel, it promises an unforgettable journey of visual storytelling and culinary excellence.

Every guest can look forward to a show on their own plate: Between meals, the table is unobtrusively transformed into a screen, whereupon the little chef entertains with various performances and recordings, his attempts to prepare culinary masterpieces almost always end in disaster. Luckily, the kitchen crew of The Metropolitan at the 9 always helps out the virtual star! When the food is on the table, the show moves into the background and the curtain goes up for regional and international delicacies.

The five-course Le Petit Chef Classic experience begins with a vibrant Burrata Salad, featuring creamy burrata paired with arugula, heirloom tomatoes, radishes, a honey-lemon vinaigrette, and a touch of balsamic glaze. The second course offers a refined Bouillabaisse, combining shrimp, cod, and mussels in a fragrant tomato–saffron broth, served with a toasted crostini. For the third course, guests are treated to succulent Airline Chicken Breast accompanied by roasted fingerling potatoes, haricots verts, and a delicate wild mushroom velouté. The fourth course presents a luxurious 5oz Filet Mignon, complemented by asiago potatoes, broccolini, and carrots. The grand finale is a classic Crème Brûlée, elegantly finished with fresh berries. Every ingredient has been thoughtfully selected to ensure exceptional quality and an unforgettable flavor experience.

In addition to the Le Petit Chef Classic menu, guests may choose between the Le Petit Chef Premium menu, the Le Petit Chef Vegetarian menu, or a specially crafted Junior Menu for younger guests. All menus are curated to provide a memorable culinary experience tailored to every taste and age.

All information regarding showtimes, menus, and more can be found at: https://lepetitchef.com/cleveland .

Behind the elaborate animations lies the Belgian artist collective "Skullmapping", founded in 2010 by Filip Sterckx and Antoon Verbeeck. Using 3D mapping technology and profound artistic know-how, the 58 mm small chef was brought to life in 2015.

About 2Spicy Entertainment:

With acclaimed attractions such as "Le Petit Chef," "Whimsy," "The Magic Table," and "Dinner in the Sky," 2Spicy Entertainment GmbH is dedicated to creating truly unique and unforgettable gastronomic experiences. Since its founding in 2014, the company has captivated audiences around the globe, with over 100 Le Petit Chef locations in major cities including Bangkok, Singapore, Dubai, London, and Berlin. More information can be found at www.2spicy.de .

About The Metropolitan at the 9, Autograph Collection Hotel:

Nestled amidst the excitement of downtown Cleveland, OH, the Metropolitan at The 9 features 156 beautifully appointed hotel rooms designed to engage and inspire. Enjoy dining at The Centro, the place to enjoy hand-cut steaks, house-made pasta, and brick oven Neapolitan pizza. Tucked above the lobby, Ledger Bar is an intimate lounge made for conversation, craft cocktails, and people-watching. Unwind with a handcrafted cocktail at Eden Rooftop Lounge while enjoying views of the downtown cityscape from our boutique hotel in Cleveland. The century-old bank vaults beneath the Cleveland Trust Rotunda are home to a luxury cocktail lounge, The Vault, where you can enjoy hand-crafted libations fashioned by resident mixologists. With over 20,000 square feet of unique event space, including The Mint Ballroom and Alex Theater, your next event in downtown Cleveland will be truly unforgettable. More information can be found at https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/cleak-metropolitan-at-the-9-autograph-collection/overview/



