The World's Smallest Portable Multigas Analyzer Gasmet GT5000 Terra is designed for Demanding Conditions

HELSINKI, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's lightest and smallest gas analyzer GT5000 Terra (9.4 kg with battery) knows what's in the air. The user-friendly analyzer can be operated wirelessly for measuring up to 50 gases simultaneously in a matter of seconds. The analyzer is capable of identifying a total of more than 300 gases.

GT5000 Terra is a gas analyzer designed for field use. It utilizes cutting-edge FTIR technology which allows the analyzer to identify and measure airborne gases easily and reliably even in the most demanding conditions. The analyzer has an innovative highly integrated optical structure: the number of moving parts has been minimized to maximize the stability. As GT5000 Terra is IP54 rated, it is suitable for versatile, carefree outdoor use in any weather - even in subfreezing temperatures.

The compact and durable multigas analyzer can be used for measuring both natural and harmful airborne gases in numerous applications. Toxic gases can be easily identified with GT5000 Terra for example in containers, laboratories, production facilities and accident sites. In addition, the analyzer is excellent for measuring natural greenhouse emissions in outdoor environments. The device is equipped with an integrated pump and an internal battery. It can be equipped with optional accessories according to the application or client's needs.

"As a response to users' wishes, we reduced the gas analyzer's size to a minimum and invested in user-friendliness without compromising performance. The analyzer's wireless functions are particularly useful in hazardous or uncomfortable conditions as the analyzer can be controlled remotely from a safe distance," explains Anna Leino, Product Engineer at Gasmet.

Intuitive user interface for measuring over 300 gases

GT5000 Terra is easy to setup and the measurement is initiated with the press of a single button. The updated, intuitive Calcmet Easy software can be run by a tablet, enabling easier interpretation of results on site. Both the device and the software have been designed to be used by anyone, with minimal training. The tablet's touch screen can be used even when wearing protective gloves.

"The software guides the user in making analyses and warns if the sample contains too high concentrations of , for example, hazardous gases or if the sample contains unknown components," Leino states.

The Calcmet Expert is the choice when identification of unknown compounds or deeper analysis of the results is required. The Calcmet Expert software provides additional tools for more thorough analysis of measurement results. Calcmet Expert provides access to Gasmet's list of over 300 gases, enabling the identification of unknown gases in the sample.

Key features of GT5000 Terra

The world's lightest and smallest portable multigas analyzer (9.4 kg with battery)

Weather-proof, IP54 rated

Measures up to 50 gases simultaneously using the FTIR technology (Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy) Capable of measuring over 300 gases

Dimensions: 450 x 287 x 166 mm (17.7 x 11.3 x 6.5 inches)

Integrated pump and battery

Operating temperature: -5…40°C (23…104°F)

Intuitive Calcmet Easy user interface for field operation and more versatile Calcmet Expert for further analyses at the office

Can be operated remotely: Wifi station, Wifi Access point, Bluetooth, Ethernet, HID (USB)

Gasmet is a Finnish technology group which was established in 1990 and comprises the parent company and four foreign subsidiaries. Gasmet employs over 100 people, and in 2018, its revenue reached EUR 21 million. The group operates globally in more than 80 countries.

