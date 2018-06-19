The World's Ultimate Fitness Cruise To Set Sail January 2019

This 4-night, 5-day cruise will offer fitness enthusiasts the opportunity to experience an action-packed getaway with all the perks, plus daily scheduled fitness classes led by athletes, coaches and trainers; workshops on elite nutrition and training strategies; athlete-curated meals; costume theme nights; and entertainment and shore excursions starring the athletes. The daily, customized classes will dive into barbell technique, aerobic capacity, dumbbell method and sandbag classes.

Joining the cruise's lineup of curated activities are some of the fittest men and women in the industry, including:

Rich Froning – Four-time individual winner of The Reebok CrossFit Games and two-time winner of the Affiliate Cup Championship at The Reebok CrossFit Games with his team CrossFit Mayhem Freedom

– Four-time individual winner of The Reebok CrossFit Games and two-time winner of the Affiliate Cup Championship at The Reebok CrossFit Games with his team CrossFit Mayhem Freedom Brooke Wells – Three-time Reebok CrossFit Games competitor. Brooke finished first at 2018 The Reebok CrossFit Central Regional. This will be her fourth visit to the Games.

– Three-time Reebok CrossFit Games competitor. Brooke finished first at 2018 The Reebok CrossFit Central Regional. This will be her fourth visit to the Games. Josh Bridges – Retired Navy SEAL turned CrossFit Games competitor. Josh secured his fifth trip to The Reebok CrossFit Games this year by winning the 2018 Reebok CrossFit West Regional

– Retired Navy SEAL turned CrossFit Games competitor. Josh secured his fifth trip to The Reebok CrossFit Games this year by winning the 2018 Reebok CrossFit West Regional Dan Bailey - Five-year individual Reebok CrossFit Games veteran

- Five-year individual Reebok CrossFit Games veteran Patrick Vellner – Two-time podium finisher at The Reebok CrossFit Games. Pat finished in third place in the 2016 and 2017 Reebok CrossFit Games and is headed back in 2018 after finishing in first place at the 2018 Reebok CrossFit East Regional

– Two-time podium finisher at The Reebok CrossFit Games. Pat finished in third place in the 2016 and 2017 Reebok CrossFit Games and is headed back in 2018 after finishing in first place at the 2018 Reebok CrossFit East Regional Chyna Cho – Five-time Reebok CrossFit Games athlete. Chyna placed third in the 2018 Reebok CrossFit West Regional, and is headed back to the games for her sixth appearance

– Five-time Reebok CrossFit Games athlete. Chyna placed third in the 2018 Reebok CrossFit West Regional, and is headed back to the games for her sixth appearance Margaux Alvarez – First-place finisher in the 2018 Reebok CrossFit South Regionals competition, securing her sixth visit to the 2018 Games

– First-place finisher in the 2018 Reebok CrossFit South Regionals competition, securing her sixth visit to the 2018 Games Conor Murphy – Retired Navy Seal. Member of the 2017 CrossFit Games team, Reebok CrossFit One

– Retired Navy Seal. Member of the 2017 CrossFit Games team, Reebok CrossFit One Jen Smith – Three-time Reebok CrossFit Games athlete, who placed fifth in the 2018 Reebok CrossFit East Regionals competition – securing her fourth trip to the 2018 Games

– Three-time Reebok CrossFit Games athlete, who placed fifth in the 2018 Reebok CrossFit East Regionals competition – securing her fourth trip to the 2018 Games Elijah Muhammad – Two-time Reebok CrossFit Games athlete

– Two-time Reebok CrossFit Games athlete James Hobart – Eight-time CrossFit Games veteran. Member of three Reebok CrossFit Games Affiliate Cup Championship teams. The only person to ever be a member of two different Affiliate Cup Championship teams

– Eight-time CrossFit Games veteran. Member of three Reebok CrossFit Games Affiliate Cup Championship teams. The only person to ever be a member of two different Affiliate Cup Championship teams Spencer Hendel - Spencer is a six-time individual Reebok CrossFit Games veteran. He will be making his seventh trip to The CrossFit Games this summer as a member of the Reebok CrossFit One team

- Spencer is a six-time individual Reebok CrossFit Games veteran. He will be making his seventh trip to The CrossFit Games this summer as a member of the Reebok CrossFit One team Austin Malleolo – Four-time Reebok CrossFit Games athlete who will return for his fifth trip to the Games in 2018 with his team, Reebok CrossFit One

Royal Caribbean's Mariner of the Seas most recently completed an extensive $120 million amplification this month, introducing entirely new experiences and venues. Guests can choose from a vast array of restaurants serving delectable dining, from sushi and hibachi to freshly made pasta at Jamie's Italian, and tasty bar bites and arcade games from Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade. An exciting nightlife scene will come alive across a lineup of bars and lounges, including the new tiki-chic Bamboo Room. There are also a range of activities during the day, featuring rock climbing, ice skating and surfing – Royal Caribbean signatures – as well as Sky Pad, the new virtual reality, bungee trampoline experience; an Escape Room adventure for friends, families and strangers alike to team up and solve a puzzle before time runs out; and glow-in-the-dark laser tag.

WOD on the Waves will depart from Miami on Jan. 21, 2019, and visit Nassau, Bahamas and Royal Caribbean's private island CocoCay, Bahamas, before returning to Miami on Jan. 25, 2019.

About WOD on the Waves

WOD on the Waves is the world's ultimate fitness cruise. It exists to celebrate the fitness community's work hard/play hard attitude. The first voyage takes place in January 2019. Train hard and party harder with the fittest athletes on earth.

Learn more wodonthewaves.com.

