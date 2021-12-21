The Worldwide 3D Printed Brain Model Industry is Expected to Reach $96.9 Million by 2028

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 3D Printed Brain Model Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Materials (Plastic, Polymer), Technology (SLA, CJP, FDM), Region (North America, APAC), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D printed brain model market size is expected to reach USD 96.9 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period, according to the report.

The COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse impact on the global market in 2020; however, it is expected to witness lucrative growth post-pandemic due to the high-accuracy 3D-printed brain models, which are used by surgeons and practicing residents for pre-surgical planning to perform surgeries effectively and accurately. It helps new surgeons to practice surgery and is used for the study of brain anatomy. It is a very cost-effective and efficient method.



Through these prototypes, a patient's condition can be studied easily and the surgical process can also be explained to the patient. These systems also reduce the number of tests done on animals for the development of drugs, as those tests can now be performed on a 3D-printed brain model, which will lead to more accurate and efficient drugs. Thus, these also find application in the field of research. With the growing attention and capabilities in neurological medicines, the demand for these is expected to grow over the forecast period. The global pandemic had caused an economic slowdown, leading to reduced expenditure in this market.



There has been a reduced demand for these products due to delays in non-emergency services. The cancellation of surgical procedures critically hit the market revenue in 2020. The economic crisis has even led to a few industry players shutting down their business due to decreased demand for these services owing to the fact that this is a niche market and numerous start-ups were unable to procure investments to sustain during the pandemic. Nonetheless, it is expected that this industry will gain momentum again post 2022 due to the rising prevalence of neurological diseases and the growing need for personalized healthcare. According to a 2020 survey by the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), approximately 30 million people suffered from neurological disorders in India.



3D Printed Brain Model Market Report Highlights

The Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) segment is expected to grow at the second-fastest CAGR of 16.5% over the forecasted period. The growth can be credited to the high demand for FDM technology

The plastic materials segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the global market in 2020

The segment is also expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the rising demand for these materials

North America was the dominant regional market in 2020 on account of the high adoption rate of new technologies and the presence of a large number of key players

was the dominant regional market in 2020 on account of the high adoption rate of new technologies and the presence of a large number of key players However, Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. 3D Printed Brain Model Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1. Customization

3.3.1.2. Alternative to human/animal testing

3.3.1.3. Teaching and for learning purposes

3.3.1.4. Technological advancements in neurological tools and techniques

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1. Structure Complexity

3.3.3. Challenges in management

3.4. 3D Printed Brain Model Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.1.1. Supplier Power

3.4.1.2. Buyer Power

3.4.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.4.1.4. Threat from new entrant

3.4.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.5. COVID-19 pandemic impact on clinical trial activity



Chapter 4. 3D Printed Brain Model: Segment Analysis, By Technology, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Study Design Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.3. Global 3D Printed Brain Model Market, By Technology, 2016 to 2028

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following

4.4.1. Stereolithography (SLA)

4.4.2. ColorJet Printing (CJP)

4.4.3. MultiJet/Polyjet Printing

4.4.4. Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM)

4.4.5. Others



Chapter 5. 3D Printed Brain Model: Segment Analysis, By Materials, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Indication Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.3. Global 3D Printed Brain Model Market, By material, 2016 to 2028

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following

5.4.1. Plastic

5.4.2. Polymer

5.4.3. Others



Chapter 6. 3D Printed Brain Model: Regional Market Analysis, by technology, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. 3D Printed Brain Model Market - Competitive Analysis

7.1. Key companies profiled

7.1.1. Stratasys Ltd.

7.1.1.1. Company Overview

7.1.1.2. Financial Performance

7.1.1.3. Product Benchmarking

7.1.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.1.2. CELLINK

7.1.2.1. Company Overview

7.1.2.2. Financial Performance

7.1.2.3. Product Benchmarking

7.1.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.1.3. Cyfuse Biomedical

7.1.3.1. Company Overview

7.1.3.2. Financial Performance

7.1.3.3. Product Benchmarking

7.1.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.1.4. Rokit Healthcare Inc.

7.1.4.1. Company Overview

7.1.4.2. Financial Performance

7.1.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.1.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.1.5. MedPrin

7.1.5.1. Company Overview

7.1.5.2. Financial Performance

7.1.5.3. Product Benchmarking

7.1.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.1.6. 3D Systems

7.1.6.1. Company Overview

7.1.6.2. Financial Performance

7.1.6.3. Product Benchmarking

7.1.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.1.7. Formlabs

7.1.7.1. Company Overview

7.1.7.2. Financial Performance

7.1.7.3. Product Benchmarking

7.1.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.1.8. Voxeljet

7.1.8.1. Company Overview

7.1.8.2. Financial Performance

7.1.8.3. Product Benchmarking

7.1.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zi23je

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

