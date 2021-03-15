The Worldwide 3D Printing High Performance Plastic Industry is Expected to Reach $202 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 22.9% from 2020
Mar 15, 2021
DUBLIN, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market by Type (PA, PEI, PEEK & PEKK, Reinforced), Form (Filament & Pellet, Powder), Technology (FDM, SLS), Application, End-use Industry, and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global 3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market is projected to grow from USD 72 million in 2020 to USD 202 million by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9% between 2020 and 2025.
3D printing high performance plastic are a group of polymers that have heat distortion temperature greater than 150 degrees Celsius. These material features excellent properties such as extreme temperature resistance, superior strength & rigidity, increased durability, and high resistance to chemicals. However, the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across all the end-use industries has affected the 3D printing high performance plastic market adversely.
PEEK & PEKK type is the fastest-growing segment in the 3D printing high performance plastic market in terms of both value and volume
PEEK & PEKK high-performance, engineering thermoplastic characterized by an unusual combination of properties such as superior mechanical strength, high chemical resistance, and very high strength to weight ratio. There are many companies in the market offering PEEK includes Victrex (VICTREX, PEEK VICOTE), Lehman & Voss (LUVOCOM), Evonik Industries AG (VESTAKEEP), and Solvay Group (Ketaspire, Novaspire. On the other hand, companies such as Lehvoss Group, Oxford Performance Materials, EOS, and Solvay offer PEKK. Most of these companies have been making huge R&D investments and hold significant stakes in the 3D printing industry.
Selective laser sintering (SLS) technology is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR in terms of value and volume
SLS is the fastest growing 3D technology that uses thermoplastic powder for making 3D printed parts. SLS technology is used for 3D printing PA, PEEK, and PEKK powder by aircraft, automotive, and consumer goods manufacturers. The technology is expected to advance its footprint in 3D printing other high performance plastics such as PAI, PSU, and PPSU.
Filament and pellet form is the largest used form of 3D printing high performance plastic in terms of both value and volume
The 3D printing high performance plastic in filament and pellet form dominated the market in 2019. The majorly used FDM technology employs high performance plastic filaments in the process. Companies such as Arkema, Solvay, Stratasys, Victrex, Evonik, and SABIC offer high performance plastics in the filament and pellet forms. However, powder form is expected to grow at a faster rate owing to their increasing adoption in the aerospace & defense industry and technological development in powder bed fusion technology.
Medical & healthcare is the largest end-use industry of 3D printing high performance plastic in terms of both value and volume
3D printing high performance plastic are widely used in medical & healthcare industry. Materials such as PEEK have found novel applications in spine implant design and is now broadly accepted as a radiolucent alternative to metallic biomaterials in the spine implant field. They also have high demand in orthopedic implants and bio-printing human organs. Variety of 3D printing high performance plastic are also used in manufacturing medical devices such as surgical equipment, prosthetics & implants, and tissue engineering products driving the growth of the market.
North America is the leading 3D printing high performance plastic market in terms of both value and volume
North America accounted for the major share in the 3D printing high performance plastics market, followed by Europe and APAC. The robust medical & healthcare, government support for aerospace & defense industries, and huge investments in research & development of novel high-performance plastics are triggering the growth of these plastics in the region. The region accounts for significant share of the global healthcare expenditure, which offers new avenues for medical-grade high performance plastic manufacturers to tap the medical & healthcare industry of the region.
The US is one of the largest markets for 3D printing high-performance plastics in the world, with some of the major companies, such as Stratasys, Oxford Performance Materials, 3D Systems Corporation, and 3DXTECH, in the country. Additionally, the US hosts one of the largest numbers of 3D printing start-ups in the world. This is further likely to supplement to the growth of the market in the region.
