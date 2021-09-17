The Worldwide Activated Alumina Industry is Expected to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Activated Alumina Market by Function, Form, and Application - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Following a thorough secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out the key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The activated alumina market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $1.4 billion by 2028.



The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the growing demand for decontaminated water, increasing pharmaceutical production and R&D investments, and the benefits associated with the use of activated alumina. Moreover, developing economies lacking clean potable water and decontaminated water for industrial use and rising government initiatives to promote hydrogen as an alternative energy source hold attractive growth opportunities for players operating in the activated alumina market.



Based on function, the global activated alumina market is segmented into adsorption, desiccation, catalysis, and other functions. In 2021, the adsorption segment is expected to account for the largest share of the activated alumina market. This segment's large share can be attributed to the increasing demand for decontaminated water across various industries, stringent regulatory and sustainability mandates, and the high focus on providing potable water to the large populations in developing countries. Activated alumina is a highly effective adsorbent for both gases and liquids, due to which several industries utilize it for the targeted removal of components from other media. Activated alumina is largely used as a cost-effective adsorbent in water filtration applications for removing fluoride from water. It is also capable of removing various other contaminants, including arsenic, lead, and sulfur.



Based on form, the global activated alumina market is segmented into beads and powder. In 2021, the beads segment is expected to account for a larger share of the activated alumina market. The segment's large share can be attributed to the high demand for alumina beads (for water treatment) among developing countries and rising government initiatives to tackle water issues. Activated alumina beads are highly porous and offer a high surface area-to-mass ratio, making them a highly effective absorbent for a wide range of applications. The beads are also used in oil & gas applications to dehydrate compressed air and gases such as liquid petroleum gas (LPG) and compressed natural gas (CNG).



Based on application, the water treatment segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. Factor attributing towards the growth of this segment includes increasing demand for clean drinking water globally. Activated alumina is widely used as a cost-effective adsorbent in water filtration applications for removing fluoride, arsenic, lead, and sulfur, among other contaminants. Higher levels of contaminants in water seldom cause acute health effects.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the activated alumina market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America is expected to command the largest share of the global activated alumina market in 2021, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe.



The key companies operating in the global activated alumina market are BASF SE (Germany), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), J.M. Huber Corporation (U.S.), Porocel Corporation (U.S.), AGC Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India), Axens SA (France), Dynamic Adsorbents, Inc. (U.S.), Sorbead India (India), and Camfil Group (Sweden).

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Growing Demand for Decontaminated Water

4.2.2. Increasing Pharmaceutical Production and R&D Investments

4.2.3. Benefits Associated with the use of Activated Alumina

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Availability of Substitutes

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Developing Economies Lacking Clean Potable Water and Decontaminated Water for Industrial Use

4.4.2. Government Initiatives to Promote Hydrogen as an Alternative Energy Source

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Reliance on Old Filtration Techniques

4.6. Regulatory Analysis

4.6.1. U.S.: Activated Alumina Regulatory Analysis

4.6.2. European Union: Activated Alumina Regulatory Analysis

4.7. The Impact of COVID-19 on the Activated Alumina Market



5. Global Activated Alumina Market, by Function

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Adsorption

5.3. Desiccation

5.4. Catalysis

5.5. Other Functions



6. Global Activated Alumina Market, by Form

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Beads

6.3. Powder



7. Global Activated Alumina Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Water Treatment

7.3. Oil & Gas

7.4. Chemicals

7.5. Healthcare

7.6. Other Applications



8. Global Activated Alumina Market, by Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. China

8.3.2. Japan

8.3.3. India

8.3.4. Australia

8.3.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. Germany

8.4.2. U.K.

8.4.3. France

8.4.4. Italy

8.4.5. Spain

8.4.6. Rest of Europe (RoE)

8.5. Latin America

8.6. Middle East & Africa



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Key Growth Strategies

9.3. Competitive Benchmarking

9.4. Market Share Analysis (2020)

9.4.1. BASF SE (Germany)

9.4.2. Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.)

9.4.3. Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)



10. Company Profiles

10.1. BASF SE

10.1.1. Business Overview

10.1.2. Financial Overview

10.1.3. Product Portfolio

10.1.4. Strategic Developments

10.2. J.M. Huber Corporation

10.2.1. Business Overview

10.2.2. Product Portfolio

10.2.3. Strategic Developments

10.3. Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

10.3.1. Business Overview

10.3.2. Financial Overview

10.3.3. Product Portfolio

10.3.4. Strategic Developments

10.4. Honeywell International Inc.

10.4.1. Business Overview

10.4.2. Financial Overview

10.4.3. Product Portfolio

10.5. Porocel Corporation (A Subsidiary of Evonik Industries AG)

10.5.1. Business Overview

10.5.2. Financial Overview

10.5.3. Product Portfolio

10.5.4. Strategic Developments

10.6. AGC Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

10.6.1. Business Overview

10.6.2. Product Portfolio

10.7. Axens SA

10.7.1. Business Overview

10.7.2. Product Portfolio

10.7.3. Strategic Developments

10.8. Dynamic Adsorbents, Inc.

10.8.1. Business Overview

10.8.2. Product Portfolio

10.9. Sorbead India

10.9.1. Business Overview

10.9.2. Product Portfolio

10.10. Camfil Group

10.10.1. Business Overview

10.10.2. Product Portfolio

10.10.3. Strategic Developments



11. Appendix

