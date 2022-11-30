The Worldwide Agricultural Shredder Machine Industry is Projected to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2031 at a 4.2% CAGR

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Shredder Machine Market By Product Type, By Automation Grade, By Business Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agricultural shredder machine market size was valued at $1,576.6 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $2,379.7 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The agricultural shredder machine consists of bearing structure, drive machine, cutting chamber, rotor, shredding chamber, and blades that compose agricultural shredders and cutters. These are mounted to agricultural gears such as tractors, or permanently placed to perform agricultural cutting and shredding activities. In addition, by using shredder it helps to achieve better operational efficiency by investing in agricultural shredders and cutters. These agricultural shredders are ideal for shredding agricultural waste, farm waste, and garden waste.



Major factors that drive the global development of the agriculture shredder and cutters market is a growth in awareness of the importance of innovative farming methods. The utilization of this machine saves time and helps in difficult work, which thus can be utilized to perform different tasks. In the agricultural shredders market, players have adopted acquisition as their key developmental strategy to increase their geographical foothold and enhance their product technologies.

Deere & Company, for instance, completed its acquisition of Unimil, a leading Brazilian company in the aftermarket service parts business for sugarcane harvesters, in September 2020. Unimil is anticipated to assist John Deere in delivering business evolution, altering operational models and modernizing agricultural production systems, as well as assisting John Deere customers in being profitable and sustainable throughout the full lifecycle of their products.

The market is segmented on the basis of product type, automation grade, business type, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into flail mowers and shredders, rotary cutters and grooming mowers. On the basis of automation grade, the market is divided into automatic and Semi-automatic. On the basis of business type, the market is divided into original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and aftermarket. Region-wise, the global market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).



Competition Analysis

The key players that operate in the agricultural shredder machine market are AGCO Corporation Bamford Excavators Limited, Deere & Company, Bobcat Company, Kubota Corporation, Daedong Industrial Co., Ltd, Iseki & Co., Ltd., Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Co., Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Brown Manufacturing Corporation, Bertolini, Landoll Company, LLC, BEFCO, Inc, Alamo Group, Woods Equipment Co., Inc., BERI UDYOG PRIVATE LIMITED, and Diamond Mowers, LLC.



This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the agricultural shredder machine market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing agricultural shredder machine market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the agricultural shredder machine market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global agricultural shredder machine market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

