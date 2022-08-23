The Worldwide Agricultural Sprayers Industry is Projected to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Agricultural Sprayers Market by Type (Self-propelled, Tractor-mounted, Trailed, Handheld, Aerial), Capacity, Farm Size, Crop Type, Power Source (Fuel-based, Electric & Battery-driven, Manual, Solar), and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Agricultural sprayers is estimated at USD 2.5 Billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 3.5 Billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Farming equipment are essential to enhance crop yield and cut down the labor cost. Over the past few years, Agricultural sprayers have become important for farmers or growers for spraying fertilizers, herbicides, and pesticides during the harvest time as per the need.

Technological developments permit farmers to apply chemicals in an effective manner. Therefore, the market for agricultural sprayers has gained a momentum because change in farming techniques and technological adoption. Furthermore, growing importance on farm efficiency and productivity, increasing production of cereals & grains in Asian countries, and government support toward modern agricultural methodologies are some of the important factors driving the agricultural sprayers market growth.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the growth of 7.5% during the forecast period

In developing economies, the markets for agri-food products are rapidly changing, becoming increasingly open and homogenized toward international standards. Countries in Asia Pacific such as India, Australia, Japan, and others are traditional agricultural countries. These countries are adopting modern farming techniques and equipment such as tractor mounted sprayers along with new distribution channels are fueling the agricultural sprayers market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Self-propelled agricultural sprayers dominate the market with 38.6% of total market share in value

One of the most used types of sprayers, self-propelled sprayers are easy to use and offers great flexibility in terms of nozzle types and height adjustment. Self-propelled sprayers are utilized to attain the large-scale productivity demand of crops. Self-propelled sprayers are attached with a selectable tank size, which can be increased or decreased depending on the farm size. The growing demand for wide coverage equipment on farms is anticipated to drive the self-propelled agricultural sprayers in near future.

Growing application of aerial sprayers in large-sized farms to drive the market growth

larger farms that can afford to invest in large machinery can respond to soil moisture opportunities better by undertaking tillage and planting operations promptly. Handheld sprayers work with low pressures. This low pressure makes them slow and inefficient enough to use on large farms.

Therefore, large-scale farmers and farming cooperation's prefer aerial sprayers. These sprayers easily manage to spray on large farm surfaces with minimal effort. Additionally, manufacturers are introducing various aerial sprayers to effectively manage the crop yield of farmers with large-size farms. In December 2021, China-based one of the key players in drone and camera technology Da-Jiang Innovation (DJI) unveiled agriculture drone DJI AGRAS T20 that offers enhanced spraying system for greater crop efficacy

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in Agricultural Sprayers Market

4.2 Agricultural Sprayers Market: Key Countries, 2021

4.3 Agricultural Sprayers Market, by Crop Type & Region, 2021

4.4 Agricultural Sprayers Market, by Type, 2022 Vs. 2027

4.5 Agricultural Sprayers Market, by Power Source, 2022 Vs. 2027

4.6 Asia-Pacific: Agricultural Sprayers Market, by Capacity & Country, 2021

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.2.1 Increase in Demand for Arable Land

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increasing Focus on Farm Efficiency and Productivity

5.3.1.2 Increase in Farm Size

5.3.1.3 Government Support for Modern Agricultural Techniques

5.3.1.4 Increase in Mechanization of Agricultural Activities

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 High Capital Investments in Modern Agricultural Equipment

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Growth in Precision and Other Modern Farming Practices

5.3.3.2 Growth of Agriculture in Developing Economies

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Risks Associated with Spray Drift

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.2.1 Raw Materials

6.2.2 Research & Development

6.2.3 Manufacturing

6.2.4 Distribution, Marketing & Sales, and End-users

6.3 Technology Analysis

6.3.1 Variable Rate Technology

6.3.2 Magnetic Spraying

6.3.3 Artificial Intelligence and Iot

6.4 Pricing Analysis

6.4.1 Average Selling Price Trend Analysis

6.4.2 Average Selling Price Trend Analysis, by Capacity

6.5 Patent Analysis

6.6 Market Map

6.6.1 Market Map

6.7 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

6.7.1 Regulatory Frameworks

6.7.1.1 Asia-Pacific

6.7.1.2 North America

6.7.1.3 Europe

6.7.1.4 South America

6.7.1.5 Rest of the World

6.7.2 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

6.7.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Businesses

6.8 Case Study Analysis

6.8.1 Arable Crop Sprayer Technology Delivering Novel Technology and Systems

6.8.2 Variable-Rate Agriculture by Agco Using Internet of Things Technology

6.9 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

6.9.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

6.9.2 Buying Criteria

7 Agricultural Sprayers Market, by Nozzle Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hydraulic Nozzle

7.2.1 Pressure Pumps Used in Hydraulic Nozzles Provide More Coverage with Lesser Liquid Content

7.3 Gaseous Nozzle

7.3.1 Gaseous Nozzles Help Farmers Monitor Amount of Liquid Administered into Field

7.4 Centrifugal Nozzle

7.4.1 Centrifugal Nozzles in Drones Make for Innovative Nozzle Spray Technology

7.5 Thermal Nozzle

7.5.1 Thermal Nozzles Widely Used to Obtain Mist Application for Crops

8 Agricultural Sprayers Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Self-Propelled

8.2.1 Use of Self-Propelled Sprayers for Large-Scale Crop Production

8.3 Tractor-Mounted

8.3.1 Better Maneuverability of Tractor-Mounted Sprayers

8.4 Trailed

8.4.1 Greater Tank Capacity of Trailed Sprayers

8.5 Handheld

8.5.1 Cost-Effective Handheld Sprayers Preferred by Small Farmers

8.6 Aerial

8.6.1 Cost and Time-Effectiveness of Aerial Sprayers

9 Agricultural Sprayers Market, by Power Source

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Fuel-Based

9.2.1 Fuel-Based Sprayers Used for High Volume Spraying Technologies

9.3 Electric and Battery-Driven

9.3.1 Cost-Efficiency of Electric and Battery-Driven Sprayers

9.4 Manual

9.4.1 Use of Manual Sprayers for Small-Sized Applications

9.5 Solar

9.5.1 Sustainability and Environmental-Friendly Characteristics of Solar Sprayers

10 Agricultural Sprayers Market, by Capacity

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Low Volume

10.2.1 Wider Coverage and Good Penetration of Low Volume Sprayers

10.3 High Volume

10.3.1 Use of Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, and Trailed Sprayers for Dispensing High Volume Sprays

10.4 Ultra-Low Volume

10.4.1 Adoption of Ultra-Low Volume Sprayers by Small-Scale Farmers and Private Households

11 Agricultural Sprayers Market, by Farm Size

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Medium-Sized

11.2.1 High Adoption of Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, and Trailed Sprayers in Medium Farms

11.3 Large

11.3.1 Increase in Application of Aerial Sprayers in Large-Sized Farms

11.4 Small

11.4.1 Handheld (Manual) Sprayers Mostly Used in Small-Sized Farms due to Their Affordability and Easy Availability

12 Agricultural Sprayers Market, by Crop Type

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Cereals

12.2.1 Increasing Demand for Cereals and Grains

12.2.2 Maize

12.2.3 Wheat

12.2.4 Other Cereals and Grains

12.3 Oilseeds

12.3.1 Increase in Demand for High-Yielding and Disease-Resistant Oilseeds

12.3.2 Soybean

12.3.3 Rapeseed/Canola

12.3.4 Sunflower and Cottonseed

12.3.5 Other Oilseeds

12.4 Fruits and Vegetables

12.4.1 Higher Cultivation of Fruits and Vegetables Under Controlled Conditions Driving Usage of Agricultural Sprayers

12.5 Other Crop Types

13 Agricultural Sprayers Market, by Usage

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Field Sprayers

13.2.1 Field Sprayers - an Important Tool for Crop Protection

13.3 Orchard Sprayers

13.3.1 Orchard Sprayers Covering a Larger Area with Less Labor

14 Agricultural Sprayers Market, by Region

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Market Share Analysis

15.3 Key Player Strategies

15.4 Segmental Revenue Analysis of Key Players

15.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)

15.5.1 Stars

15.5.2 Pervasive Players

15.5.3 Emerging Leaders

15.5.4 Participants

15.5.5 Product Footprint

15.6 Agricultural Sprayers Market, Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant

15.6.1 Progressive Companies

15.6.2 Starting Blocks

15.6.3 Responsive Companies

15.6.4 Dynamic Companies

15.6.5 Competitive Benchmarking

15.7 Product Launches, Deals, and Other Developments

15.7.1 Product Launches

15.7.2 Deals

16 Company Profiles

16.1 Key Players

16.1.1 John Deere

16.1.2 Cnh Industrial N.V.

16.1.3 Kubota Corporation

16.1.4 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

16.1.5 Stihl

16.1.6 Agco Corporation

16.1.7 Yamaha Motor Corporation

16.1.8 Bucher Industries Ag

16.1.9 Dji

16.1.10 Exel Industries

16.1.11 Amazonen-Werke

16.1.12 Bgroup S.P.A

16.1.13 Case Ih

16.1.14 H.D. Hudson Manufacturing Co.

16.1.15 Buhler Industries Inc.

16.1.16 American Spring & Pressing Works Pvt. Ltd.

16.1.17 Agro Chem Inc.

16.1.18 H & H Farm Machine Co.

16.1.19 AG Spray Equipment, Inc.

16.1.20 Equipment Technologies

16.2 Other Players

16.2.1 3Thi Robotics Private Limited

16.2.2 Fusite Co. Ltd.

16.2.3 Neptune Sprayers

16.2.4 Hylio

16.2.5 Ganpathy Agro Industries

17 Adjacent Markets

18 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r5xab3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets