The Worldwide Agricultural Sprayers Industry is Projected to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Agricultural Sprayers Market by Type (Self-propelled, Tractor-mounted, Trailed, Handheld, Aerial), Capacity, Farm Size, Crop Type, Power Source (Fuel-based, Electric & Battery-driven, Manual, Solar), and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Agricultural sprayers is estimated at USD 2.5 Billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 3.5 Billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.
Farming equipment are essential to enhance crop yield and cut down the labor cost. Over the past few years, Agricultural sprayers have become important for farmers or growers for spraying fertilizers, herbicides, and pesticides during the harvest time as per the need.
Technological developments permit farmers to apply chemicals in an effective manner. Therefore, the market for agricultural sprayers has gained a momentum because change in farming techniques and technological adoption. Furthermore, growing importance on farm efficiency and productivity, increasing production of cereals & grains in Asian countries, and government support toward modern agricultural methodologies are some of the important factors driving the agricultural sprayers market growth.
Asia Pacific is projected to witness the growth of 7.5% during the forecast period
In developing economies, the markets for agri-food products are rapidly changing, becoming increasingly open and homogenized toward international standards. Countries in Asia Pacific such as India, Australia, Japan, and others are traditional agricultural countries. These countries are adopting modern farming techniques and equipment such as tractor mounted sprayers along with new distribution channels are fueling the agricultural sprayers market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Self-propelled agricultural sprayers dominate the market with 38.6% of total market share in value
One of the most used types of sprayers, self-propelled sprayers are easy to use and offers great flexibility in terms of nozzle types and height adjustment. Self-propelled sprayers are utilized to attain the large-scale productivity demand of crops. Self-propelled sprayers are attached with a selectable tank size, which can be increased or decreased depending on the farm size. The growing demand for wide coverage equipment on farms is anticipated to drive the self-propelled agricultural sprayers in near future.
Growing application of aerial sprayers in large-sized farms to drive the market growth
larger farms that can afford to invest in large machinery can respond to soil moisture opportunities better by undertaking tillage and planting operations promptly. Handheld sprayers work with low pressures. This low pressure makes them slow and inefficient enough to use on large farms.
Therefore, large-scale farmers and farming cooperation's prefer aerial sprayers. These sprayers easily manage to spray on large farm surfaces with minimal effort. Additionally, manufacturers are introducing various aerial sprayers to effectively manage the crop yield of farmers with large-size farms. In December 2021, China-based one of the key players in drone and camera technology Da-Jiang Innovation (DJI) unveiled agriculture drone DJI AGRAS T20 that offers enhanced spraying system for greater crop efficacy
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Opportunities in Agricultural Sprayers Market
4.2 Agricultural Sprayers Market: Key Countries, 2021
4.3 Agricultural Sprayers Market, by Crop Type & Region, 2021
4.4 Agricultural Sprayers Market, by Type, 2022 Vs. 2027
4.5 Agricultural Sprayers Market, by Power Source, 2022 Vs. 2027
4.6 Asia-Pacific: Agricultural Sprayers Market, by Capacity & Country, 2021
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.2.1 Increase in Demand for Arable Land
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Increasing Focus on Farm Efficiency and Productivity
5.3.1.2 Increase in Farm Size
5.3.1.3 Government Support for Modern Agricultural Techniques
5.3.1.4 Increase in Mechanization of Agricultural Activities
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 High Capital Investments in Modern Agricultural Equipment
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 Growth in Precision and Other Modern Farming Practices
5.3.3.2 Growth of Agriculture in Developing Economies
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 Risks Associated with Spray Drift
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.2.1 Raw Materials
6.2.2 Research & Development
6.2.3 Manufacturing
6.2.4 Distribution, Marketing & Sales, and End-users
6.3 Technology Analysis
6.3.1 Variable Rate Technology
6.3.2 Magnetic Spraying
6.3.3 Artificial Intelligence and Iot
6.4 Pricing Analysis
6.4.1 Average Selling Price Trend Analysis
6.4.2 Average Selling Price Trend Analysis, by Capacity
6.5 Patent Analysis
6.6 Market Map
6.6.1 Market Map
6.7 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
6.7.1 Regulatory Frameworks
6.7.1.1 Asia-Pacific
6.7.1.2 North America
6.7.1.3 Europe
6.7.1.4 South America
6.7.1.5 Rest of the World
6.7.2 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
6.7.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Businesses
6.8 Case Study Analysis
6.8.1 Arable Crop Sprayer Technology Delivering Novel Technology and Systems
6.8.2 Variable-Rate Agriculture by Agco Using Internet of Things Technology
6.9 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria
6.9.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
6.9.2 Buying Criteria
7 Agricultural Sprayers Market, by Nozzle Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hydraulic Nozzle
7.2.1 Pressure Pumps Used in Hydraulic Nozzles Provide More Coverage with Lesser Liquid Content
7.3 Gaseous Nozzle
7.3.1 Gaseous Nozzles Help Farmers Monitor Amount of Liquid Administered into Field
7.4 Centrifugal Nozzle
7.4.1 Centrifugal Nozzles in Drones Make for Innovative Nozzle Spray Technology
7.5 Thermal Nozzle
7.5.1 Thermal Nozzles Widely Used to Obtain Mist Application for Crops
8 Agricultural Sprayers Market, by Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Self-Propelled
8.2.1 Use of Self-Propelled Sprayers for Large-Scale Crop Production
8.3 Tractor-Mounted
8.3.1 Better Maneuverability of Tractor-Mounted Sprayers
8.4 Trailed
8.4.1 Greater Tank Capacity of Trailed Sprayers
8.5 Handheld
8.5.1 Cost-Effective Handheld Sprayers Preferred by Small Farmers
8.6 Aerial
8.6.1 Cost and Time-Effectiveness of Aerial Sprayers
9 Agricultural Sprayers Market, by Power Source
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Fuel-Based
9.2.1 Fuel-Based Sprayers Used for High Volume Spraying Technologies
9.3 Electric and Battery-Driven
9.3.1 Cost-Efficiency of Electric and Battery-Driven Sprayers
9.4 Manual
9.4.1 Use of Manual Sprayers for Small-Sized Applications
9.5 Solar
9.5.1 Sustainability and Environmental-Friendly Characteristics of Solar Sprayers
10 Agricultural Sprayers Market, by Capacity
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Low Volume
10.2.1 Wider Coverage and Good Penetration of Low Volume Sprayers
10.3 High Volume
10.3.1 Use of Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, and Trailed Sprayers for Dispensing High Volume Sprays
10.4 Ultra-Low Volume
10.4.1 Adoption of Ultra-Low Volume Sprayers by Small-Scale Farmers and Private Households
11 Agricultural Sprayers Market, by Farm Size
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Medium-Sized
11.2.1 High Adoption of Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, and Trailed Sprayers in Medium Farms
11.3 Large
11.3.1 Increase in Application of Aerial Sprayers in Large-Sized Farms
11.4 Small
11.4.1 Handheld (Manual) Sprayers Mostly Used in Small-Sized Farms due to Their Affordability and Easy Availability
12 Agricultural Sprayers Market, by Crop Type
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Cereals
12.2.1 Increasing Demand for Cereals and Grains
12.2.2 Maize
12.2.3 Wheat
12.2.4 Other Cereals and Grains
12.3 Oilseeds
12.3.1 Increase in Demand for High-Yielding and Disease-Resistant Oilseeds
12.3.2 Soybean
12.3.3 Rapeseed/Canola
12.3.4 Sunflower and Cottonseed
12.3.5 Other Oilseeds
12.4 Fruits and Vegetables
12.4.1 Higher Cultivation of Fruits and Vegetables Under Controlled Conditions Driving Usage of Agricultural Sprayers
12.5 Other Crop Types
13 Agricultural Sprayers Market, by Usage
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Field Sprayers
13.2.1 Field Sprayers - an Important Tool for Crop Protection
13.3 Orchard Sprayers
13.3.1 Orchard Sprayers Covering a Larger Area with Less Labor
14 Agricultural Sprayers Market, by Region
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Overview
15.2 Market Share Analysis
15.3 Key Player Strategies
15.4 Segmental Revenue Analysis of Key Players
15.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)
15.5.1 Stars
15.5.2 Pervasive Players
15.5.3 Emerging Leaders
15.5.4 Participants
15.5.5 Product Footprint
15.6 Agricultural Sprayers Market, Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant
15.6.1 Progressive Companies
15.6.2 Starting Blocks
15.6.3 Responsive Companies
15.6.4 Dynamic Companies
15.6.5 Competitive Benchmarking
15.7 Product Launches, Deals, and Other Developments
15.7.1 Product Launches
15.7.2 Deals
16 Company Profiles
16.1 Key Players
16.1.1 John Deere
16.1.2 Cnh Industrial N.V.
16.1.3 Kubota Corporation
16.1.4 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
16.1.5 Stihl
16.1.6 Agco Corporation
16.1.7 Yamaha Motor Corporation
16.1.8 Bucher Industries Ag
16.1.9 Dji
16.1.10 Exel Industries
16.1.11 Amazonen-Werke
16.1.12 Bgroup S.P.A
16.1.13 Case Ih
16.1.14 H.D. Hudson Manufacturing Co.
16.1.15 Buhler Industries Inc.
16.1.16 American Spring & Pressing Works Pvt. Ltd.
16.1.17 Agro Chem Inc.
16.1.18 H & H Farm Machine Co.
16.1.19 AG Spray Equipment, Inc.
16.1.20 Equipment Technologies
16.2 Other Players
16.2.1 3Thi Robotics Private Limited
16.2.2 Fusite Co. Ltd.
16.2.3 Neptune Sprayers
16.2.4 Hylio
16.2.5 Ganpathy Agro Industries
17 Adjacent Markets
18 Appendix
