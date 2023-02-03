The Worldwide AI in Computer Vision Industry is Expected to Reach $83.6 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI in Computer Vision Market by Technology, Solutions, Use Cases, Deployment Model and Industry Verticals 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report assesses the application of AI in computer vision systems used in conjunction with connected devices, hardware components, embedded software, AI platforms, and analytics. The report analyzes machine learning models and APIs used in computer vision systems along with the application of neural networks in AI analytics systems.

This research also evaluates the causal relationship of computer vision systems with IoT, Edge computing, and connected machines along with core hardware and software technology. The report also analyzes the relation of emotion AI with computer vision systems along with the market factors.

Select Report Findings:

The global market for AI in computer vision will reach $83.6 billion by 2028

by 2028 Global reinforcement learning in computer vision will reach $47.3 billion by 2028

by 2028 Global 2D and 3D machine vision will reach $3.9 billion and $8.1 billion respectively by 2028

and respectively by 2028 Global AI in computer vision by unit volume expansion will grow at 39.1% CAGR through 2028

Global market for cameras with greater than 125 frame rate per second will exceed $11.1 billion by 2028

by 2028 Asia Pacific software market in support of AI in computer vision will reach $12.7 billion by 2028 with 31.9% CAGR

Computer vision systems are dedicated to simulate the human visual system while analyzing the information extracted from photos and videos. They do this by way of mathematical operations in conjunction with signal processing systems to process both digital and analog images. These systems leverage both two-dimensional and three-dimensional processes.

AI represents the ability to organize information and create outcomes in learning, decision-making, and problem-solving using a computer-enabled robotic system in the same way a human brain does. The integration of AI and computer vision systems enhance the accuracy of object identification, classification, and analysis of information.

Through leveraging AI, computer vision systems provide a robotic system in which vision sensing capabilities provide information about the environment. One of the best examples of this in practice is autonomous vehicles, which rely on computer vision and AI-based decision making for safe travel.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

2.1 Defining AI in Computer Vision

2.1.1 Image and Video Processing

2.1.2 Conversational User Interface

2.2 Artificial General Intelligence and Super Intelligence

2.3 AI and Computer Vision Market Predictions

2.4 AI Outcomes and Enterprise Benefits

2.5 Cognitive Computing and Swarm Intelligence

2.6 Market Driver and Opportunity Analysis

2.6.1 Market Opportunities

2.7 Market Challenge Analysis

2.8 Pandemic Impact

2.9 Value Chain Analysis

2.9.1 AI Companies

2.9.2 IoT Companies

2.9.3 AI Analytics Providers

2.9.4 Semiconductor Companies

2.9.5 End Users

2.10 Pricing Analysis

2.11 Hs Code 854231

2.12 AI Patent and Regulatory Framework

2.13 AI Public Policy Issues

3.0 Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 Technology Analysis

3.1.1 Cognitive Robots

3.1.2 IoT Device and System

3.1.3 Vision Camera Technology

3.1.4 Hardware Component

3.1.5 AI Software and Platform

3.2 IoT Device Ecosystem: Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government

3.2.1 Wearable Devices

3.2.2 Medical Devices

3.2.3 Smart Appliances

3.2.4 Security Devices

3.2.5 Industrial Machines

3.2.6 In-Vehicle Devices

3.2.7 Military Devices

3.2.8 Agriculture Specific Devices

3.2.9 Video Communication Devices

3.3 Machine Learning Model

3.3.1 Deep Learning

3.3.2 Supervised vs. Unsupervised Learning

3.3.3 Reinforcement Learning

3.3.4 Machine Learning APIs

3.3.4.1 IBM Watson API

3.3.4.2 Microsoft Azure Machine Learning API

3.3.4.3 Google Prediction API

3.3.4.4 Amazon Machine Learning API

3.3.4.5 BigML

3.3.4.6 AT&T Speech API

3.3.4.7 Wit.ai

3.3.4.8 AlchemyAPI

3.3.4.9 Diffbot

3.3.4.10 PredictionIO

3.3.4.11 General Application Environment

3.4 Artificial Neural Networks

3.5 Emotion AI Analysis

3.5.1 Facial Detection APIs

3.5.2 Text Recognition APIs

3.5.3 Speech Recognition APIs

3.6 Edge Computing and 5G Networks

3.7 Smart Machine and Virtual Twinning

3.8 Factory Automation and Industry 4.0

3.9 Building Automation and Smart Workplace

3.10 Cloud Robotics and Public Security

3.11 Predictive 3D Design

3.12 IoT Application and Big Data Analytics

3.12.1 Data Science and Predictive Analytics

3.13 AI Application Delivery Platforms

3.13.1 AIaaS and MLaaS

3.14 Enterprise Adoption and External Investment

3.14.1 Enterprise AI Drive Productivity Gains

3.15 Application and Industry Vertical Analysis

3.16 Use Case Analysis

3.16.1 Vulcan Safer Workplace Solution

3.16.2 ADLINK Weld Defect Detection

3.16.3 Retail Customer Behavior Tracking

3.16.4 Image Segmentation in Public Health

3.16.5 Object Recognition in Automotive Industry

4.0 Company Analysis

4.1 NVidia

4.2 Intel

4.3 Microsoft

4.4 IBM

4.5 Qualcomm

4.6 Amazon Inc.

4.7 Xilinx

4.8 Google

4.9 Facebook (Meta)

4.10 AMD

4.11 Graphcore

4.12 Leap Motion

4.13 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

4.14 Baidu Inc.

4.15 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

4.16 H2O.ai

4.17 ARM Limited

4.18 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

4.19 Siemens AG

4.20 Apple Inc.

4.21 General Electric

4.22 ABB Ltd.

4.23 Koninklijke Philips N.V

4.24 AB Electrolux

4.25 Digital Reasoning Systems Inc.

4.26 SparkCognition Inc.

4.27 Rethink Robotics

4.28 Motion Controls Robotics Inc.

4.29 Panasonic Corporation

4.30 Nuance Communications Inc.

4.31 motion.ai

4.32 Buddy

4.33 PointGrab Ltd.

4.34 Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd.

4.35 Leap Motion Inc.

4.36 Atmel Corporation

4.37 Texas Instruments Inc.

4.38 Omron Adept Technology

4.39 AIBrian Inc.

4.40 Brighterion Inc.

4.41 General Vision Inc.

4.42 SoftBank Robotics Holding Corp.

4.43 iRobot Corp.

4.44 Presenso

4.45 Creative Virtual

4.46 Groq

4.47 Basler

4.48 Hailo

4.49 Ceva Inc.

4.50 Groopic

4.51 Algolux

4.52 Athena Security

4.53 Lionbridge AI

4.54 Vizseek

4.55 CureMetrix

4.56 TriVision

4.57 Robotic Vision Technologies

4.58 AMP Robotics

4.59 ZIVID

4.60 Inspekto

5.0 AI in Computer Vision Market Analysis and Forecasts 2023 - 2028

5.1 AI in Computer Vision Market 2023 - 2028

5.1.1 Global AI in Computer Vision Market

5.1.2 AI in Computer Vision Market by Hardware, Software, and Services

5.1.2.1 AI in Computer Vision Market Hardware Type

5.1.2.1.1 AI in Computer Vision Market by Connected Device Type

5.1.2.1.1.1 AI in Computer Vision Market IoT Device Type

5.1.2.1.2 AI in Computer Vision Market by Component Type

5.1.2.1.2.1 AI in Computer Vision Market by Embedded Component Type

5.1.2.1.2.2 AI in Computer Vision Market by Processor Type

5.1.2.2 AI in Computer Vision Market by Software Type

5.1.2.3 AI in Computer Vision Market by Service Type

5.1.2.3.1 AI in Computer Vision Market by Professional Service Type

5.1.3 AI in Computer Vision Market by Camera Technology

5.1.3.1 AI in Computer Vision Market by Camera Technology Frame Rate Type

5.1.3.2 AI in Computer Vision Market by Camera Technology Resolution Type

5.1.4 AI in Computer Vision Market by Machine Learning Model Type

5.1.4.1 AI in Computer Vision Market by Supervised Machine Learning Model Type

5.1.5 AI in Computer Vision Market by Management Function Type

5.1.6 AI in Computer Vision Market by Application Type

5.1.6.1 AI in Computer Vision Market by Industrial Vision Type

5.1.7 AI in Computer Vision Market by Industry Vertical

5.1.7.1 AI in Computer Vision Market by Automotive and Transportation Application

5.1.7.2 AI in Computer Vision Market by Consumer Electronics Application

5.1.7.3 AI in Computer Vision Market by Healthcare and Medical Application

5.1.7.4 AI in Computer Vision Market by Retail and Apparel Application

5.1.7.5 AI in Computer Vision Market by Security and Surveillance Application

5.1.7.6 AI in Computer Vision Market by Manufacturing Application

5.1.7.7 AI in Computer Vision Market by Agriculture Application

5.1.7.8 AI in Computer Vision Market by Logistics and Supply Chain Application

5.1.7.9 AI in Computer Vision Market by Public Safety, Military and Defense Application

5.1.7.10 AI in Computer Vision Market by Oil, Gas, and Mining Application

5.1.7.11 AI in Computer Vision Market by Telecommunication and IT Application

5.1.7.12 AI in Computer Vision Market by Others (Education, Construction, and FinTech) Application

5.1.8 AI in Computer Vision Market by Deployment Type

5.1.8.1 AI in Computer Vision Market Cloud Deployment Type

5.1.9 AI in Computer Vision Market by Customer Type

5.1.10 AI in Computer Vision Market by Region

5.1.10.1 North America AI in Computer Vision Market by Country

5.1.10.2 APAC AI in Computer Vision Market by Country

5.1.10.3 Europe AI in Computer Vision Market by Country

5.1.10.4 MEA AI in Computer Vision Market by Country

5.1.10.5 Latin America AI in Computer Vision Market by Country

5.2 Regional AI in Computer Vision Market 2023 - 2028

5.2.1 North America AI in Computer Vision Market: Hardware, Software, Service, Function, Machine Learning, Enterprise, Deployment, Camera Technology, Application, and Industry Vertical

5.2.2 APAC AI in Computer Vision Market: Hardware, Software, Service, Function, Machine Learning, Enterprise, Deployment, Camera Technology, Application, and Industry Vertical

5.2.3 Europe AI in Computer Vision Market: Hardware, Software, Service, Function, Machine Learning, Enterprise, Deployment, Camera Technology, Application, and Industry Vertical

5.2.4 MEA AI in Computer Vision Market: Hardware, Software, Service, Function, Machine Learning, Enterprise, Deployment, Camera Technology, Application, and Industry Vertical

5.2.5 Latin America AI in Computer Vision Market: Hardware, Software, Service, Function, Machine Learning, Enterprise, Deployment, Camera Technology, Application, and Industry Vertical

5.3 AI in Computer Vision Unit Average Price 2023 - 2028

5.3.1 Global AI in Computer Vision Unit Average Price by Connected Device Type

5.3.2 Global AI in Computer Vision Unit Average Price by Component Type

5.3.3 Global AI in Computer Vision Unit Average Price by Software Type

5.4 AI in Computer Vision Unit Deployment 2023 - 2028

5.5 Regional AI in Computer Vision Unit Deployment 2023 - 2028

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ws6wib-in-computer?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets