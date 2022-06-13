The Worldwide AI-powered Storage Industry is Projected to Reach $37.7 Billion by 2027

Jun 13, 2022, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global AI-powered Storage Market (2022-2027) by Storage System, Offering, Storage Architecture, Storage Medium, End Users Industry, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global AI-powered Storage Market is estimated to be USD 11.64 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 37.77 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.54%.
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global AI-powered Storage Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon Web Services, Arm, Cadence Design Systems, Cisco Systems, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global AI-powered Storage Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The report analyses the Global AI-powered Storage Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global AI-powered Storage Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Services and Applications
4.1.2 Increasing Requirement of AI in High Performance Computing Data Centres
4.1.3 Adoption of robotics in warehousing
4.1.4 Decision Making Is Driven by Rising Adoption of Data Analytics
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Lack of Technically Skilled Personnel in AI Hardware and Irregularity of AI Algorithms
4.2.2 Irregularity of AI Algorithms Coupled with Lack of Skilled Professionals
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Growing Government Regulations Related with Data Generation
4.3.2 Demand for AI in High Performance Computing Data centres
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Increasing Concerns Related with Data Privacy
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global AI-powered Storage Market, By Storage System
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Network Attached Storage (NAS)
6.3 Direct Attached Storage (DAS)
6.4 Storage Area Network (SAN)
7 Global AI-powered Storage Market, By Offering
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hardware
7.2.1 Storage Medium
7.2.1.1 SSD
7.2.1.2 HDD
7.2.2 Other Hardware
7.2.2.1 CPU
7.2.2.2 GPU
7.3 Software
8 Global AI-powered Storage Market, By Storage Architecture
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Object Storage
8.3 File and Object Based Storage
9 Global AI-powered Storage Market, By Storage Medium
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Solid State Drive (SSD)
9.3 Hard Disk Drive (HDD)
10 Global AI-powered Storage Market, By End Users Industry
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Enterprises
10.2.1 BFSI
10.2.2 Healthcare
10.2.3 Media and Entertainment
10.2.4 Retail
10.2.5 Consumer Goods
10.2.6 Manufacturing
10.2.7 Other Enterprises
10.2.7.1 Aerospace and Defense
10.2.7.2 Business and Consulting
10.2.7.3 Education and Research
10.2.7.4 Energy
10.3 Government Bodies
10.4 Cloud Service Providers
10.5 Telecom Companies
11 Americas' AI-powered Storage Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Argentina
11.3 Brazil
11.4 Canada
11.5 Chile
11.6 Colombia
11.7 Mexico
11.8 Peru
11.9 United States
11.10 Rest of Americas
12 Europe's AI-powered Storage Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Austria
12.3 Belgium
12.4 Denmark
12.5 Finland
12.6 France
12.7 Germany
12.8 Italy
12.9 Netherlands
12.10 Norway
12.11 Poland
12.12 Russia
12.13 Spain
12.14 Sweden
12.15 Switzerland
12.16 United Kingdom
12.17 Rest of Europe
13 Middle East and Africa's AI-powered Storage Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Egypt
13.3 Israel
13.4 Qatar
13.5 Saudi Arabia
13.6 South Africa
13.7 United Arab Emirates
13.8 Rest of MEA
14 APAC's AI-powered Storage Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Australia
14.3 Bangladesh
14.4 China
14.5 India
14.6 Indonesia
14.7 Japan
14.8 Malaysia
14.9 Philippines
14.10 Singapore
14.11 South Korea
14.12 Sri Lanka
14.13 Thailand
14.14 Taiwan
14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Competitive Quadrant
15.2 Market Share Analysis
15.3 Strategic Initiatives
15.3.1 M&A and Investments
15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
16 Company Profiles
16.1 Advanced Micro Devices
16.2 Amazon Web Services
16.3 Arm
16.4 Cadence Design Systems
16.5 Cisco Systems
16.6 Dell
16.7 Google
16.8 Graphcore
16.9 Gyrfalcon Technology
16.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development
16.11 IBM Technology company
16.12 Intel
16.13 Lenovo
16.14 Micron Technology
16.15 Microsoft
16.16 MIPS Technologies
16.17 Nvidia
16.18 Pure Storage
16.19 Samsung Electronics
16.20 SK hynix
16.21 Synopsys
16.22 Xilinx
17 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/98vfsz
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article