The Worldwide Air Separation Plant Industry is Expected to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021

The global market for air separation plants was valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2021 and 2026.

The global market for air separation plants is driven by strong growth in demand, especially from the iron & steel, oil & gas, chemical, healthcare, and other end-use industries.

The cryogenic process is the largest segment of the global air separation plant market, by the process.

Cryogenic technology was commercialized in 1902 and has since been used extensively by companies across multiple industries that require gases such as nitrogen, oxygen, and others. Being the oldest air separation technology available, it has evolved considerably over the years, resulting in improved efficiency and high purity of yield gases. The growing demand for fabricated metals and alloys across the globe, the increasing dependency on pure gases for enhancing metal properties, and rapid industrialization are expected to drive the air separation plant market during the next five years.

Nitrogen is the largest segment of the air separation plant market, by gas.

Iron & Steel is the largest segment of the air separation plant market, by end-use industry.

Iron & steel are used in cars, appliances, roads, bridges, ships, airplanes, and in engineering and construction applications. Hence, with the development and growth of any country, the production and consumption of iron & steel increase proportionately. Countries such as China, the US, Japan, Russia, Italy, Germany, India and Brazil lead in the production and consumption of steel.

The Asia Pacific is projected to lead the air separation plant market during the forecast period.

Market growth in the Asia Pacific region can be attributed to the increasing metal production, fabrication, and consumption in countries such as Japan, China, and India. The Asia Pacific region accounts for the highest production and consumption of steel in the world, along with one of the highest oil refining capacities. It is also the manufacturing hub of the world, with abundant heavy machinery and equipment manufacturing companies.

