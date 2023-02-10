The Worldwide Aircraft Electrical Systems Industry is Projected to Reach $27.4 Billion by 2030: Technological Advancements Leading to Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Electrical Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Aircraft Electrical Systems estimated at US$19.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Power Generation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$11.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Power Distribution segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Aircraft Electrical Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.7 Billion by the year 2030.



