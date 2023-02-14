The Worldwide Aircraft Leasing Industry is Forecast to Reach $266.7 Billion in 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aircraft Leasing Market (By Aircraft Type & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft leasing market is forecasted to reach US$266.71 billion in 2027, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 7.8% during the period spanning from 2023 to 2027.

Growth in the global aircraft leasing market was supported by factors such as rising air passenger traffic, increased use of air cargo, rise in global gross domestic product, increasing share of leasing aircrafts, rising demand for wet aircraft leasing and favorable liquidity and flexibility.

However, the market growth is expected to be restrained by unforeseen contingencies, delays in aircraft delivery and unfavorable government regulations and taxation policies.

The global aircraft leasing market by aircraft type can be segmented as follows: Narrow body, wide body and others. In 2022, the dominant share of global aircraft leasing market was held by narrow body aircraft, followed by wide body and others.

The global aircraft leasing market by region can be segmented as follows: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

The largest share of the market was being held by Asia Pacific, followed by North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Factors such as urban air mobility (UAM) solutions, investments in emerging countries and advancements in aircrafts helped in boosting market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected global aircraft leasing market negatively. Owing to the pandemic, the air travel witnessed dramatic decline causing a majority of the airline companies to ground their fleet due to the significant reduction in air travel. This led to these companies not being able to make payments for leased aircraft and seek to have their payments deferred. This caused revenue losses to global aircraft leasing market.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global aircraft leasing market with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets ( Asia Pacific , North America , Europe , Middle East & Africa and Latin America ) have been analyzed.

, , , & and ) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (ICBC Ltd. , Avolon, Air Lease Corporation, SMBC Aviation Capital, AerCap Holdings N.V. and BBAM LLC) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Aircraft Lease

1.1.1 Aircraft Lease - Introduction

1.1.2 Reasons for Leasing Aircraft

1.2 Type of Aircraft Lease

1.2.1 Dry Lease

1.2.2 Wet Lease

1.3 Value Chain Analysis

1.4 Advantages of Aircraft Lease

1.5 Disadvantages of Aircraft Lease



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Aircraft Leasing Market

2.2 Reduced Air Travel

2.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Aircraft Leasing Market in Key Regions

2.4 Fall in Lease Rates

2.5 Post-COVID Scenario



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Aircraft Leasing Market Forecast by Value

3.2 Global Aircraft Leasing Market by Aircraft Type

3.2.1 Global Narrow Body Aircraft Leasing Market Forecast by Value

3.2.2 Global Wide Body Aircraft Leasing Market Forecast by Value

3.2.3 Global Other Aircraft Leasing Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Aircraft Leasing Market by Region



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Aircraft Leasing Market Forecast by Value

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Aircraft Leasing Market Forecast by Value

4.2.2 North America Aircraft Leasing Market by Region

4.2.3 The US Aircraft Leasing Market Forecast by Value

4.2.4 Rest of North America Aircraft Leasing Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Aircraft Leasing Market Forecast by Value

4.3.2 Europe Aircraft Leasing Market by Region

4.3.3 Germany Aircraft Leasing Market Forecast by Value

4.3.4 UK Aircraft Leasing Market Forecast by Value

4.3.5 France Aircraft Leasing Market Forecast by Value

4.3.6 Italy Aircraft Leasing Market Forecast by Value

4.3.7 Russia Aircraft Leasing Market Forecast by Value

4.3.8 Rest of Europe Aircraft Leasing Market Forecast by Value

4.4 Middle East & Africa

4.4.1 Middle East & Africa Aircraft Leasing Market Forecast by Value

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Aircraft Leasing Market Forecast by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Air Passenger Traffic

5.1.2 Increased Use of Air Cargo

5.1.3 Economic Growth

5.1.4 Increasing Share of Leasing Aircrafts

5.1.5 Rising Demand for Wet Aircraft Leasing

5.1.6 Liquidity and Flexibility

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Solutions

5.2.2 Investments in Emerging Countries

5.2.3 Advancements in Aircrafts

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Unforeseen Contingencies

5.3.2 Delays in Aircraft Delivery

5.3.3 Government Regulations and Taxation Policies



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Global Market Share by Market Value- Key Players

6.1.2 Global Market Share by Fleet Size - Key Players



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Air Lease Corporation

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.2 ICBC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd (ICBC Ltd.)

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.3 SMBC Aviation Capital

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.4 AerCap Holdings N.V.

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.5 Avolon

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.6 BBAM LLC

7.6.1 Business Overview

