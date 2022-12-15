The Worldwide Alginate Dressing Industry is Expected to Reach $1.24 Billion by 2030: Upsurge In Prevalence Of Chronic and Acute Wounds is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alginate Dressing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Antimicrobial, Non-antimicrobial), by Application (Chronic Wounds, Acute Wounds), by End Use (Home Healthcare, Hospitals), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global alginate dressing market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.24 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.10% over the forecast period, according to this report.

The market growth is mainly driven by the rising prevalence of chronic & acute wounds globally. For instance, as per a study by the NCBI, the prevalence rate of chronic wounds in the general population was calculated to be 2.21 per 1,000 populations in 2018. Similarly, as per Lippincot Williams & Wilkins Journals, the total prevalence rate of chronic wounds was estimated to be 16.8 per 1,000 hospital inpatients in Northern China.

Thereby, impelling the industry growth. In addition, an increase in the number of traumatic accidents, such as road accidents, burn cases, gunshot wounds, etc., across the globe is expected to further boost industry growth.



For instance, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an estimated 38,680 people died in 2020 as a result of motor vehicle crashes. This was a 7.2% increase from 2019. Moreover, as per American Burn Association, every year around 450,000 burn cases, which require medical attention, are reported in the U.S. alone. Furthermore, the industry is expected to propel post-pandemic due to an increase in the volumes of surgeries post-COVID-19.

In addition, industry players are entering into various strategic alliances, such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, product launches, and geographic expansion. For instance, Medline Industries invested USD 1.5 billion in strengthening its domestic supply chain to meet the growing demand. These initiatives are expected to help the market grow over the forecast period.

Alginate Dressing Market Report Highlights

Non-antimicrobial dominated the type segment in 2021 owing to the wide availability of non-antimicrobial alginate dressings

The chronic wounds segment dominated the application segment in 2021 due to the high geriatric population and the number of chronic disorders

Hospitals dominated the end-use segment in 2021, whereas, the home healthcare segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

In 2021, North America was the dominant regional segment due to the presence of major industry players and favorable reimbursement policies

was the dominant regional segment due to the presence of major industry players and favorable reimbursement policies Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional segment from 2022 to 2030 due to the increasing number of patients pool suffering from chronic and acute disorders

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Alginate dressing market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 User Perspective Analysis

3.3.1 Consumer Behavior Analysis

3.3.2 Market Influencer Analysis

3.4 List of Key End - users

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1 Upsurge In Prevalence Of Chronic And Acute Wounds

3.5.1.2 Increasing Number Of Surgeries

3.5.1.3 Rising Number Of Accidents, Trauma Cases And Burn Injuries

3.5.1.4 Technological Advancements

3.5.2 Market Restraints Analysis

3.5.2.1 Stringent Manufacturing Policies

3.5.2.2 High Cost Of Alginate Dressing Products

3.6 Alginate Dressing: Market Analysis Tools

3.6.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6.2 SWOT Analysis, BY PEST

3.7 Impact of COVID - 19 on Market



Chapter 4 Alginate dressing market: Segment Analysis, By Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1 Definition and Scope

4.2 Type Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

4.3 Segment Dashboard

4.4 Global Alginate Dressing Market, by Type, 2018 to 2030

4.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

4.5.1 Antimicrobial

4.5.1.1 Antimicrobial Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2 Non - Antimicrobial

4.5.2.1 Non - Antimicrobial Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Alginate dressing market: Segment Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2050 (USD Million)

5.1 Definition and Scope

5.2 Application Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Global Alginate Dressing Market, by Application, 2018 to 2030

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analysis, 2018 To 2030

5.5.1 Acute Wounds

5.5.1.1 Acute Wounds Market, 2018 - 2050 (USD Million)

5.5.1.1.1 Surgical & Traumatic Wounds Market, 2018 - 2050 (USD Million)

5.5.1.1.2 Burns Market, 2018 - 2050 (USD Million)

5.5.2 Chronic wounds

5.5.2.1 Chronic wounds market, 2018 - 2050 (USD Million)

5.5.2.1.1 Diabetic foot ulcers market, 2018 - 2050 (USD Million)

5.5.2.1.2 Pressure ulcers market, 2018 - 2050 (USD Million)

5.5.2.1.3 Venous leg ulcers market, 2018 - 2050 (USD Million)

5.5.2.1.4 Other chronic wounds market, 2018 - 2050 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Alginate dressing market: Segment Analysis, By End - use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1 Definition and Scope

6.2 End - use Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Global Alginate Dressing Market, by End - use, 2018 to 2030

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

6.5.1 Hospitals

6.5.1.1 Hospitals Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.5.2 Specialty Clinics

6.5.2.1 Specialty Clinics Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.5.3 Home Healthcare

6.5.3.1 Home Healthcare Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.5.4 Others

6.5.4.1 Others market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Alginate dressing market: Regional Market Analysis, By Application, By End - use 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Alginate dressing market - Competitive Analysis

8.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.2 Company Categorization

8.2.1 Innovators

8.2.2 Market Leaders

8.3 Vendor Landscape

8.3.1 Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2021

8.3.2 Major Deals And Strategic Alliances

8.3.2.1 New Product Launch

8.3.2.2 Expansion

8.3.2.3 Acquisition

8.3.3 Market Entry Strategies

8.4 Company Profiles

8.4.1 CARDINAL HEALTH

8.4.1.1 Company overview

8.4.1.2 Financial performance

8.4.1.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.1.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.2 SMITH & NEPHEW

8.4.2.1 Company overview

8.4.2.2 Financial performance

8.4.2.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.2.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.3 3M

8.4.3.1 Company overview

8.4.3.2 Financial performance

8.4.3.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.3.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.4 COLOPLAST CORP.

8.4.4.1 Company overview

8.4.4.2 Financial performance

8.4.4.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.4.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.5 CONVATEC

8.4.5.1 Company overview

8.4.5.2 Financial performance

8.4.5.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.5.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.6 PAUL HARTMANN AG

8.4.6.1 Company overview

8.4.6.2 Financial performance

8.4.6.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.6.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.7 B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

8.4.7.1 Company overview

8.4.7.2 Financial performance

8.4.7.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.7.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.8 HOLLISTER INCORPORATED

8.4.8.1 Company overview

8.4.8.2 Financial performance

8.4.8.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.8.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.9 MOLNLYCKE HEALTH CARE AB

8.4.9.1 Company overview

8.4.9.2 Financial performance

8.4.9.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.9.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.10 MEDLINE INDUSTRIES, INC.

8.4.10.1 Company overview

8.4.10.2 Financial performance

8.4.10.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.10.4 Strategic initiatives

