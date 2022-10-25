The Worldwide Aluminium Industry is Expected to Reach $498 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aluminium Market - Global Industry Analysis (2018 - 2021) - Growth Trends and Market Forecast (2022 - 2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aluminum market is expected to grow from its 2021 valuation of US$ 245.7 billion and reach US$ 498.5 billion by 2030. This growth will occur at a sound CAGR of 5.8% between 2022 and 2030.

Aluminum is one of the most widely used metals in the world. From airplanes to utensils, aluminum's use cases are far-reaching. Its qualities such as lighter weight, durability, corrosion resistance, and heat and electricity conductivity have diversified its end-use applications.

The ability to use aluminum in a wide range of industries, rapid industrialization, and tech-driven developments in the automotive industry are expected to augment the demand for aluminum in the coming years. Moreover, secondary aluminum is also gaining tremendous traction owing to its application in construction materials, transportation, packaging foils and cans among others. The cumulative force of these factors is poised to unlock new revenue avenues in the global aluminum market.

Key Insights and Trends Across Global Aluminum Market

The rolled and extruded aluminum segment accounted for a share of over 60% in the global aluminum market in 2021. This is due to its diverse applications in aerospace, automotive, electrical, consumer goods, and packaging industries.

As of 2021, the Asia Pacific commanded a staggering 69% of the total value share. APAC's automotive, construction, and manufacturing sectors are expected to maintain their status as the key demand pools within its aluminum market.

Rolled and Extruded Aluminum to Garner Promising Demand Amidst Extensive Application in Diverse Industries

Aluminum semis are available in a wide range of shapes and sizes including extruded, rolled, forged, cast, and cable forms. Among these, rolled and extruded aluminum generate significant demand in the overall aluminum market. Flat-rolled aluminum finds considerable application in industries such as aerospace, electrical, automotive, consumer goods, and packaging. The growing focus on building lightweight and fuel-efficient automobiles are creating promising market trends for rolled aluminum. It is used in the car's body, interior and exterior panels, and heat exchangers. Meanwhile, extruded aluminum is in high demand owing to its strength, durability, and flexibility. This makes it an excellent product for usage in construction, transportation, and consumer goods industries. Such widespread applications are set to maintain the global aluminum market growth during the study period.

Asia Pacific to Lead Aluminum Market Amidst Flourishing Manufacturing Industry

The thriving manufacturing sector and high consumption of aluminum in the Asia Pacific are set to establish the region as the leading aluminum market in the projection period. Major economies such as China and India are contributing significantly to such market growth. Notably, promising advancements in China's automotive and aerospace industries are scaling the expansion of APAC's aluminum market. Furthermore, favourable construction and automotive manufacturing activities in India are enabling the Asia Pacific to sustain its dominance in the global aluminum market.

Notable Market Players

Some of the prominent market entities operating in the global aluminum market include China Hongqiao Group Co. Ltd., Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (Chalco), Shandong Xinfa Aluminium Group, United Company Rusal IPJSC, Emirates Global Aluminium, Alcoa Corporation, and Hindalco Industries Limited.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.3. Market Opportunities

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.5. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

2.5.1. Supply

2.5.2. Demand

2.6. Role of Aluminum in Low Carbon Future

2.7. Government Policies to Encourage Aluminum Sustainability

2.8. Impact of Ukraine-Russia Conflict

2.9. Economic Overview

2.9.1. World Economic Projections

2.9.2. Electric Car Registrations and Market Share, 2015-2021

2.9.3. Per Capita Aluminum Consumption, by Major Countries, 2020

2.10. PESTLE Analysis



3. Production Output and Trade Statistics

3.1. Global Bauxite Reserves, by Country, 2021

3.2. Global Bauxite Production, by Region, 2021

3.3. Global Alumina Production, by Region, 2021

3.4. Global Primary Aluminum Production, 2018 - 2021

3.5. Aluminum Import Statistics, 2018-2021

3.6. Aluminum Export Statistics, 2018-2021



4. Price Trends Analysis and Future Projects, 2018 - 2030

4.1. Global Average Price Analysis, by Source, US$ per Kg

4.2. Prominent Factors Affecting Aluminum Prices

4.3. Global Average Price Analysis, by Region, US$ per Kg



5. Global Aluminum Market Outlook, 2018 - 2030

5.1. Global Aluminum Market Outlook, by Source, Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

5.1.1. Key Highlights

5.1.1.1. Primary Aluminum

5.1.1.2. Secondary Aluminum

5.2. Global Aluminum Market Outlook, by Product, Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

5.2.1. Key Highlights

5.2.1.1. Flat

5.2.1.2. Extruded

5.2.1.3. Forged

5.2.1.4. Cast

5.2.1.5. Wires & Cables

5.2.1.6. Misc. (Pastes, Pigments, etc.)

5.3. Global Aluminum Market Outlook, by End-users, Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

5.3.1. Key Highlights

5.3.1.1. Automotive

5.3.1.1.1. Conventional Vehicles

5.3.1.1.2. Electric Vehicles

5.3.1.2. Transportation

5.3.1.2.1. Aerospace

5.3.1.2.2. Rail

5.3.1.2.3. Marine

5.3.1.3. Packaging

5.3.1.4. Construction

5.3.1.5. Consumer Durables

5.3.1.6. Machinery & Equipment

5.3.1.7. Electrical

5.3.1.8. Misc. (Sport Goods, Defense, etc.)

5.4. Global Aluminum Market Outlook, by Region, Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

5.4.1. Key Highlights

5.4.1.1. North America

5.4.1.2. Europe

5.4.1.3. Asia Pacific

5.4.1.4. Latin America

5.4.1.5. Middle East & Africa



6. North America Aluminum Market Outlook, 2018 - 2030



7. Europe Aluminum Market Outlook, 2018 - 2030

8. Asia Pacific Aluminum Market Outlook, 2018 - 2030



9. Latin America Aluminum Market Outlook, 2018 - 2030



10. Middle East & Africa Aluminum Market Outlook, 2018 - 2030



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Product vs Application Heatmap

11.2. Manufacturer vs Application Heatmap

11.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2021

11.4. Competitive Dashboard

11.5. Company Profiles

11.5.1. Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (Chalco)

11.5.1.1. Company Overview

11.5.1.2. Product Portfolio

11.5.1.3. Financial Overview

11.5.1.4. Business Strategies and Development

11.5.2. China Hongqiao Group Co. Ltd.

11.5.2.1. Company Overview

11.5.2.2. Product Portfolio

11.5.2.3. Financial Overview

11.5.2.4. Business Strategies and Development

11.5.3. United Company Rusal IPJSC

11.5.3.1. Company Overview

11.5.3.2. Product Portfolio

11.5.3.3. Financial Overview

11.5.3.4. Business Strategies and Development

11.5.4. Shandong Xinfa Aluminum Group

11.5.4.1. Company Overview

11.5.4.2. Product Portfolio

11.5.4.3. Financial Overview

11.5.4.4. Business Strategies and Development

11.5.5. Rio Tinto Group

11.5.5.1. Company Overview

11.5.5.2. Product Portfolio

11.5.5.3. Financial Overview

11.5.5.4. Business Strategies and Development

11.5.6. Emirates Global Aluminum

11.5.6.1. Company Overview

11.5.6.2. Product Portfolio

11.5.6.3. Financial Overview

11.5.6.4. Business Strategies and Development

11.5.7. Alcoa Corporation

11.5.7.1. Company Overview

11.5.7.2. Product Portfolio

11.5.7.3. Financial Overview

11.5.7.4. Business Strategies and Development

11.5.8. State Power Investment Corporation Limited (SPIC)

11.5.8.1. Company Overview

11.5.8.2. Product Portfolio

11.5.8.3. Business Strategies and Development

11.5.9. Norsk Hydro ASA

11.5.9.1. Company Overview

11.5.9.2. Product Portfolio

11.5.9.3. Financial Overview

11.5.9.4. Business Strategies and Development

11.5.10. Hindalco Industries Limited

11.5.10.1. Company Overview

11.5.10.2. Product Portfolio

11.5.10.3. Financial Overview

11.5.10.4. Business Strategies and Development

11.5.11. Vedanta Limited

11.5.11.1. Company Overview

11.5.11.2. Product Portfolio

11.5.11.3. Financial Overview

11.5.11.4. Business Strategies and Development

11.5.12. South32 Limited

11.5.12.1. Company Overview

11.5.12.2. Product Portfolio

11.5.12.3. Financial Overview

11.5.12.4. Business Strategies and Development



12. Appendix

