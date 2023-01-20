The Worldwide Animal Biotechnology Industry is Expected to Reach $48.9 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Animal Biotechnology Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Animal Type, By Product Type, By Application, By End-Use, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Animal Biotechnology Market size is expected to reach USD 48.95 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides an analysis of future market growth.



Factors such as the strategic development of industry players, including product innovations and collaboration to extend their product lines, the prevalence of the animal disease, as well as increasing demand for vaccines, drugs, diagnostic tests, and other animal biotechnology products are responsible for driving the growth of the industry.



All over the globe, animal feed, vaccinations, and diagnostics for diseases including salmonella, foot-and-mouth disease, and bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) have all been enhanced via biotechnology. National animal disease control programs were also scaled back or even suspended globally. Additionally, higher regulatory approvals and increased R&D activity by prominent industry players are anticipated to drive industry expansion during the upcoming period.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the industry. Due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, many economies across the globe allowed only emergency or urgent procedures for veterinary healthcare. In addition, veterinary visits and diagnostic procedures were delayed, and demand for animal biotechnology products rebounded.



Animal Biotechnology Market Report Highlights

Livestock segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the rising importance of livestock is increasing for developing agriculture in emerging countries. In many countries, livestock now makes up a more significant portion of agriculture and the GDP.

The demand for products made from animals is very great worldwide. This biotechnology market sector's expansion is fueled by factors such as an increase in the urban population, dietary and lifestyle changes, and higher cattle production. Government vaccination campaigns for cattle also encourage market growth.

The rise of the animal vaccination market is due to the increasing incidence of animal diseases. These conditions naturally spread from animals to people.

The preventive care of animal segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to expand the adaptability of companion animals.

Globalization and climate change are responsible for rising in zoonotic illness. As a result of this, veterinary hospitals and clinics generated the highest revenue share in 2021

In 2021 North America has generated the largest market share in market. The growth of the market in this region is due to the increasing the demand for animal-based products, rising pet adaptation, and advancement in veterinary healthcare infrastructure.

Major players operating in the industry are Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Biogenesis Bago, Ceva, CSL Limited, Elanco, Heska Corporation, Hester Biosciences Limited, Idexx Laboratories, Id Vet India Pvt. Ltd, Indian Immunological Ltd, Intervet International B.V, Kareo Inc, Merck and Co.Inc, Novartis AG, NXGN Management LLC, Pfizer Inc, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc, Virbac Group, Zoetis Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology

4. Animal Biotechnology Market Insights

4.1. Behavioral and Mental Health Software - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Behavioral and Mental Health Software Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Increasing R&D Activities by Major Market Players

4.2.1.2. Growing Focus Towards Cloning & Transgenic Animals

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Ethical Issues Associated with Animal Biotechnology Products

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)

4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)

4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Behavioral and Mental Health Software Industry Trends

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Animal Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Animal Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3. Companion

5.3.1. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Companion, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Dogs

5.3.2.1. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Dogs, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.3. Horses

5.3.3.1. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Horses, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.4. Cats

5.3.4.1. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Cats, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.5. Others

5.3.5.1. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Others, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4. Livestock

5.4.1. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Livestock, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Poultry

5.4.2.1. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Poultry, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.3. Swine

5.4.3.1. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Swine, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.4. Cattle

5.4.4.1. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Cattle, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.5. Fish

5.4.5.1. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Fish, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.6. Sheep/Goats

5.4.6.1. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Sheep/Goats, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.7. Others

5.4.7.1. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Others, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



6. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Product Type

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Product Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3. Drugs

6.3.1. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Drugs, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.4. Diagnostic Test

6.4.1. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Diagnostic Test, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.5. Vaccinations

6.5.1. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Vaccinations, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.6. Feed Additives

6.6.1. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Feed Additives, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.7. Reproductive and Genetic

6.7.1. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Reproductive and Genetic, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



7. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Application

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.3. Food safety & Drug Development

7.3.1. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Food safety & Drug Development, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.4. Preventive care of Animals

7.4.1. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Preventive care of Animals, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.5. Treatment of Animal Diseases

7.5.1. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Treatment of Animal Diseases, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.6. Diagnosis of Animal Diseases

7.6.1. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Diagnosis of Animal Diseases, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.7. Others

7.7.1. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Others, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



8. Animal Biotechnology Market, by End-Use

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Animal Biotechnology Market, by End-Use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.3. Veterinary Hospitals and clinics

8.3.1. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Veterinary Hospitals and clinics, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.4. Point of care testing or In- House Testing

8.4.1. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Point of care testing or In- House Testing, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.5. Laboratories

8.5.1. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Laboratories, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.6. Others

8.6.1. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Others, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



9. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Geography



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

10.1.1. Expansion

10.1.2. Acquisitions

10.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Bayer AG

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Financial Performance

11.1.3. Product Benchmarking

11.1.4. Recent Development

11.2. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Financial Performance

11.2.3. Product Benchmarking

11.2.4. Recent Development

11.3. Biogenesis Bago

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Financial Performance

11.3.3. Product Benchmarking

11.3.4. Recent Development

11.4. Ceva

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Financial Performance

11.4.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.4. Recent Development

11.5. CSL Limited

11.5.1. Company Overview

11.5.2. Financial Performance

11.5.3. Product Benchmarking

11.5.4. Recent Development

11.6. Elanco

11.6.1. Company Overview

11.6.2. Financial Performance

11.6.3. Product Benchmarking

11.6.4. Recent Development

11.7. Heska Corporation

11.7.1. Company Overview

11.7.2. Financial Performance

11.7.3. Product Benchmarking

11.7.4. Recent Development

11.8. Hester Biosciences Limited

11.8.1. Company Overview

11.8.2. Financial Performance

11.8.3. Product Benchmarking

11.8.4. Recent Development

11.9. Idexx Laboratories

11.9.1. Company Overview

11.9.2. Financial Performance

11.9.3. Product Benchmarking

11.9.4. Recent Development

11.10. Vet India Pvt. Ltd

11.10.1. Company Overview

11.10.2. Financial Performance

11.10.3. Product Benchmarking

11.10.4. Recent Development

11.11. Indian Immunological Ltd

11.11.1. Company Overview

11.11.2. Financial Performance

11.11.3. Product Benchmarking

11.11.4. Recent Development

11.12. Intervet International BV

11.12.1. Company Overview

11.12.2. Financial Performance

11.12.3. Product Benchmarking

11.12.4. Recent Development

11.13. Kareo Inc

11.13.1. Company Overview

11.13.2. Financial Performance

11.13.3. Product Benchmarking

11.13.4. Recent Development

11.14. Merck and Co.Inc

11.14.1. Company Overview

11.14.2. Financial Performance

11.14.3. Product Benchmarking

11.14.4. Recent Development

11.15. Novartis AG

11.15.1. Company Overview

11.15.2. Financial Performance

11.15.3. Product Benchmarking

11.15.4. Recent Development

11.16. NXGN Management LLC

11.16.1. Company Overview

11.16.2. Financial Performance

11.16.3. Product Benchmarking

11.16.4. Recent Development

11.17. Pfizer Inc

11.17.1. Company Overview

11.17.2. Financial Performance

11.17.3. Product Benchmarking

11.17.4. Recent Development

11.18. Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc

11.18.1. Company Overview

11.18.2. Financial Performance

11.18.3. Product Benchmarking

11.18.4. Recent Development

11.19. Virbac Group

11.19.1. Company Overview

11.19.2. Financial Performance

11.19.3. Product Benchmarking

11.19.4. Recent Development

11.20. Zoetis Inc.

11.20.1. Company Overview

11.20.2. Financial Performance

11.20.3. Product Benchmarking

11.20.4. Recent Development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k2zzm0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets