The Worldwide Anti-snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Industry is Expected to Reach $2.65 Billion by 2030

The global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market size is expected to reach USD 2.65 billion by 2030. The market is anticipated to register a significant CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. Increasing focus on developing new products in the market by the key players is expected to boost the growth of the market. In addition, the ever-rising cases of snoring issues and sleep apnea are also expected to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the American Sleep Association, about 50-70 million U.S. adults have a sleep disorder and 48% of this report snoring.

Various restrictions laid down by the government as an attempt to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus led to a major loss across the majority of industries. While the restriction on traveling and movement led to a major disruption in the supply of products and services, it also led to reduced patient visits to the hospitals and clinics. Thus, the pandemic had a huge impact on the healthcare industry.

The global market felt a slight yet significant negative impact too. The reduced patient visits to the hospitals and clinics further led to a reduced number of patients seeking treatment for snoring. However, with the world returning to normalcy and manufacturers focusing on new and advanced product development, the market is expected to experience considerable growth over the forecast period.

Anti-snoring Devices & Snoring Surgery Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the oral appliances/mouthpieces segment dominated the global market in 2021.

The high share of the segment was attributed to the increased adoption of oral appliances/mouthpieces as they are often recommended as the first line of treatment.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a slight negative impact due to reduced patient visits to the hospitals and clinics to seek a proper treatment regime.

With the majority of countries moving towards digital technology and e-commerce, the market players have a higher chance of increasing their product reach and market penetration.

Chapter 3. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.4.1.1. Rising geriatric and obese population

3.4.1.2. Presence of untapped population pool

3.4.1.3. New product launches and regulatory approvals

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1. Unfavorable regulatory scenario

3.4.2.2. High cost of surgeries

Chapter 4. Anti-snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1.1. Oral appliances/mouthpieces

4.1.2. Nasal Devices

4.1.3. Position Control Devices

4.1.4. Chin Straps

4.1.5. Tongue Stabilizing Devices

4.1.6. EPAP Therapy Devices

4.5.1. Oral appliances/mouthpieces

4.5.2. Nasal devices

4.5.3. Position control devices

4.5.4. Chin straps

4.5.5. Tongue stabilizing devices

4.5.6. EPAP therapy devices

Chapter 5. Anti-snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.3. Apnea Sciences Corporation

6.3.4. Ocular Therapeutix Inc

6.3.5. SomnoMed Ltd.

6.3.6. Airway Management, Inc.

6.3.7. Resmed Inc.

6.3.8. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.

6.3.9. Koninklijke Philips NV

6.3.10. Sleep Well Enjoy Life, Ltd.

6.3.11. Tomed Dr. Toussaint GmbH

6.3.12. MEDiTAS Ltd.

