The Worldwide Antireflective Coatings Industry is Expected to Reach $8.9 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antireflective Coatings Market By Application, By Technology, By Layer Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antireflective coatings market was valued at $4.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $8.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.61% from 2021 to 2030.

Anti-reflection coatings are dielectric coatings designed to reduce reflections and increase transmission through the lens or other optical surfaces. These coatings can control both transmission and reflection properties associated with UV, visible, and near-infrared spectral bands. Anti-reflective coatings are used in many industries such as eyewear, electronics, solar panels, and automobiles.



One of the main factors leading to the surge in demand for anti-reflective coatings is to drive market service and operation to grow during the forecast period. Market factors such as praiseworthy growth in demand for anti-reflective lenses and surge in demand for solar cells can provide immeasurable opportunities for the market; increase its share of the international market. In addition, rise in investment in the healthcare sector is a major reason for leading market growth primarily due to increased awareness among the people regarding advantages of eyewear. The demand for antireflective coatings grows as the future automotive industry grows, due to increased demand for environment friendly vehicles.



In anti-reflective coating market, the main obstacle for the growth of the market is that the target audience is unaware of the use of anti-reflective coating, and the need for the high amount of investment from the investors. Market prices and pricing do not correspond to all consumer income groups, so consumers may hesitate to use them. Technological advances across the globe related to antireflective coatings that are part of the manufacturing, deposition fields, and technologies are key positive attributes which empower the market operations during the current forecast period.

In addition, awareness campaigns and dissemination of correct information about efficient optical devices from end-user applications and products have significant aspects for market growth. The growth in application of anti-reflective coatings application on the screens of smartphones, televisions, laptops, electronics, and solar panels in emerging markets has created favorable opportunities for the global anti-reflective coatings market.



The antireflective coatings market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, layer type and region.



On the basis of technology, the market is categorized into vacuum deposition, electronic beam evaporation, sputtering, and others (ion assisted deposition). By application, antireflective coatings market is classified into eyewear, electronics, solar panels, automobile, and others (telecommunications, telescope, and binocular lenses).

On the basis of layer type, the market is categorized into single layered and multi layered. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest market share of the total revenue in 2020. The high adoption of antireflective coatings products in the region is anticipated to continue to bolster the antireflective coatings market size, due to increase in the consumption of consumer goods in this region.



The key players operating in the global antireflective coatings market are Essilor International, Carl Zeiss AG, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Honeywell International, PPG Industries, Hoya Corporation, Viavi Solutions, Inc., Optical Coatings Japan, and Rodenstock GmbH. Other players in the antireflective coatings industry value chain (not profiled in the report) include Eksma Optics, Evaporated Coatings, Inc., Torr Scientific Limited, Optics Balzers, Enki Technology, Zygo Corporation, Spectrum Direct Ltd., Quantum Coating, Lumentum Operations LLC, Majestic Optical Coatings, and Optimum RX Lens Specialists., etc. that compete for the share of the market through product launch, joint venture, partnership, and expansion of the production capabilities to meet the future demand for antireflective coatings market during the forecast period.

