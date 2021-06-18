The Worldwide Application Performance Management Industry is Expected to Reach $18+ Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Application Performance Management Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global application performance management market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 18.05% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$18.307 billion in 2026 from US$5.729 billion in 2019.



Application performance management software is a combination of enterprise performance management (EPM) and corporate performance management (CPM). It helps an organization in its planning, budgeting, modelling, and forecasting activities through dashboard displays of enterprise performance data and real-time predictive analytics. Application performance management software monitors and manages the organizational performance by analyzing key performance indicators such that individual and project performances can be improved in relation to organizational goals and strategies. This helps in increasing organizational profitability through effective strategizing and planning. Additionally, it gives an organization a competitive edge through forecasting, and internal and external insights. The growing need to track and analyze organizational performance, especially with huge data generated due to rising digitization among companies, has been driving the need for application performance management software globally.

The increasing amount of data generated and recorded by organizations can be analyzed to track and scrutinize performance at all levels of the enterprise. With growing competition, there is an immediate need to gain a competitive and strategic edge over competitors. Through application performance management software, businesses gain the insights needed for quick-decision-making and strategic advantages, which is an add-on feature in such software. Additionally, growing volumes of business and customer data generated by organizations find application in this software, thus emphasizing the need for application performance management software.

Furthermore, this software satiates the needs of a business for a holistic process that links key performance metrics with organizational goals such that they are aligned to the objective of maximizing profitability. This is further bolstering the demand for application performance management software globally. Additionally, the ease of accessibility offered through cloud-based systems is also fueling growth of the application performance management software market. However, operating the software requires adequate training. Further, adopting a consistent and effective application performance management software is a huge concern for organizations. Such challenges in the adoption of this software are obstructing the growth of the application performance management software market. Nevertheless, customization in this software is expected to present potential growth opportunities during the forecast period.



The global application performance management market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, access type and geography.

On the basis of deployment model, the global application performance management market can be segmented into on-premise, hybrid and cloud.

On the basis of access type, the global application performance management market can be segmented into Mobile APM and Web APM.

On the basis of industry vertical, the global application performance management market can be segmented into BFSI, government, retail, travel and transport/logistics, healthcare, communication and technology and others.

On the basis of geography, the global application performance management market can be segmented into North America , South America , Europe , Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific .

Growth Factors: Increasing in digital transformation



Enterprises are spending a large amount of money on digital transformation-$1.25 trillion in 2019 alone, according to IDC-and a huge driving force behind that investment is the desire to improve customer experience. Altimeter Group principal analyst Brian Solis wrote in his firm's 2019 State of Digital Transformation report earlier this year that most work is aimed at fixing and modernizing the customer journey. "Over the years, the biggest digital transformation priority for companies has continued to be the customer experience."



The Altimeter study found the percentage of companies that put the customer at the centre of their transformation efforts increased by 24 points in the last year, up to 59% of respondents. Meanwhile, most of the top-10 projects related to digital transformation have at least some ties to customer experience. This, in turn, is juicing the APM market. When implemented correctly, these tools provide deep visibility into what the customer experience looks like when customers are interacting with a company on a technical plane. In this way, APM offers a unique opportunity for IT leaders to better align tech performance with digital objectives, because IT operations teams have historically focused so much on infrastructure measurables that they've lost the forest for the trees.

With almost every organisation in almost every industry embracing digital technologies to stay ahead of its competition, APM software is increasingly finding use cases in diverse industries. Growing adoption of mobile and cloud computing & storage is driving the demand for application performance management worldwide. Rising demand for big data analytics is further propelling the growth of global application management performance market. Due to the emerging trend of keeping digital patient healthcare records, growing global healthcare industry will also spur the demand for application performance management solutions in the coming years. Furthermore, growing adoption of automation and need for log management in various industries will also boost the market growth. Increasing business services such as e-commerce and online loan processing will provide a great opportunity for the expansion of application performance management market across the globe



Restraints: Complex application designs



Complex application designs may act as a restrain to the growth of the application performance management market as the main function of this software is to provide a simplistic view of the vast amounts of data it tracks, so that the person on the other side can easily understand it and generate insights needed to boost their business. However, some software's lack of accessibility and user experience may hinder this function causing people to reduce the software's use and look for alternative solutions. Application performance management market players need to make sure that the software being provided by them is easy to use, offers great user experience, which if not taken care of is expected to hinder the growth of this market.



Impact of COVID - 19.



The COVID - 19 pandemic is expected to have a positive effect on the growth of the Application Performance Management market as due to the pandemic every industry moved online, from the exponential rise of e-commerce to management of healthcare data from anywhere, anytime. Thus, with an increased number of industries using data and other digital technologies to streamline processes and provide enhanced customer experience, the need for application performance management software is expected to grow significantly due to the pandemic.



