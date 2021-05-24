The Worldwide Artificial General Intelligence Industry is Expected to Reach $4.25 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial General Intelligence Market: General Purpose Artificial Intelligence, AI Agent Platforms, and Software 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the artificial general intelligence market including leading companies, services potential, technology integration, and application ecosystem. The report also analyzes the AI agent market and the relationship between general purpose AI with other technologies including edge computing, 5G networks, and blockchain.

The report provides forecasts from 2021 through 2026 for the artificial general intelligence market by application and industry verticals, globally and regionally. The report also estimates the AI agent-driven market for software and platform globally and regionally along with AI embedded deployment forecasts for IoT devices, semiconductors, and software.

Select Report Findings:

Embedded AI in building infrastructure and equipment will reach $18.1 globally by 2026

globally by 2026 The general-purpose AI market will reach $4.25B globally by 2026 for enterprise apps and solutions

globally by 2026 for enterprise apps and solutions The global market for general-purpose AI support of big data and prescriptive analytics will reach $1.35B

Over 35% of enterprise value will be directly or indirectly attributable to general-purpose AI solutions by 2027

The productivity gain potential for business use of AI represents approximately $1.8T in economic value by 2027, which will be nine times more with the use of general-purpose AI solutions market as compared to today's silo AI approach. Productivity gains will be achieved by transactions conducted by AI autonomous agents or "bots". It is estimated that more than 8% of the global economic activity in 2027 will be done autonomously by some kind of AI solution whereas this amounts to less than one percent today. This represents a dramatic rise in the use of AI for enterprise, industrial, and government automation.

Currently, less than 20% of enterprise and industrial organizations are deploying AI-embedded smart machines. This will grow to nearly 70% of growth companies by 2027. More than 75% of business analytics software will use AI capabilities by 2027, but much of it will continue to require human intervention of some type. The primary productivity gains for general-purpose AI will be those systems and processes that may act autonomously with minimal errors and virtually no threat to human health and welfare.

The evolution of public policy governing AI remains an impediment to general-purpose AI and will remain the case through 2027. The critical area of concern will continue to be security and privacy, but other areas include innovation policy, revenue recognition and taxation. Second, only concerns for general privacy/security concerns are the need for laws and policies governing civil and criminal liability. For example, when an AI-enabled machine causes damage (physical and/or cyber), there needs to be a basis of determining fault and liability for all parties including user, operator, owner, manufacturers, etc.

Also known as Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), General Purpose Artificial Intelligence represents silicon-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) that mimics human-like cognition to perform a wide variety of tasks that span beyond mere number crunching. Whereas most current AI solutions are limited in terms of the type and variety of problems that may be solved, AGI may be employed to solve many different problems including machine translation, natural language processing, logical reasoning, knowledge representation, social intelligence, and numerous others.

Unlike many early AI solutions that were designed and implemented with a narrow focus, AGI will be leveraged to solve problems in many different domains and across many different industry verticals including 3D design, transforming customer service, securing enterprise data, securing public facility and personnel, financial trading, healthcare solution, highly personalized target marketing, detecting fraud, recommendation engines, autonomous vehicles and smart mobility, online search, and many other areas. AGI is rapidly evolving in many areas. However, scalability and other issues remain as challenges, which will likely not be fully resolved until the 2025 to 2030 timeframe.

Report Benefits:

General AI market forecasts for global and regional from 2021 to 2026

Understand the technology and application stack for general purpose AI

Identify leading AGI solution providers, strategies, and market positioning

Identify leading applications and industry verticals for general AI solutions

Understand the relationship between AI and 5G, edge computing, and blockchain

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

3.0 Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 Cognitive Computing and Swarm Intelligence

3.2 Machine Learning and Intelligence

3.2.1 Deep Learning

3.2.2 Supervised and Unsupervised Learning

3.2.3 Reinforcement Learning

3.3 Human-Level AGI Tools

3.4 Simulation Human Brain

3.5 Human Factor Considerations

3.6 Machine Intelligence for Business Innovation

3.6.1 Applying Machine Learning

3.7 Enterprise Benefits

3.7.1 Virtual Assistant

3.7.2 Hardware Optimization

3.7.3 Enterprise Decision Support System

3.7.4 Biometric Solution

3.7.5 Factory Automation

3.7.6 Predictive Analytics and Pattern Recognition

3.7.7 Productivity Gain

3.8 AI Patent and Regulatory Framework

3.9 Conversational Interface: Human + AI

3.10 Edge Computing and 5G Network

3.11 Smart Machine and Virtual Twinning

3.12 Building Automation and Smart Workplace

3.13 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning as a Service

3.14 Enterprise Adoption and External Investment

3.15 General Purpose Applications

3.15.1 Predictive 3D Design

3.15.2 Transforming Customer Service

3.15.3 Data Security

3.15.4 Personal Security

3.15.5 Financial Trading

3.15.6 Healthcare

3.15.7 Marketing Personalization

3.15.8 Fraud Detection

3.15.9 Recommendations

3.15.10 Smart Cars

3.15.11 Online Search

3.16 General Purpose Machine Intelligence Ecosystem Analysis

3.16.1 Technology Stack

3.16.2 Application Stack

4.0 General Purpose Intelligence Case Studies

4.1 Artificial General Intelligence in Healthcare Case Study

4.1.1 AI in "Emergency Room and Surgery" is saving lives

4.1.2 AI in "Hospital Information System (HIS)" can enrich the delivery of healthcare services

4.1.3 Healthcare "Data Mining" with AI

4.2 Artificial General Intelligence in Security Case Study

4.2.1 AI in digital security

4.2.2 AI in Surveillance

4.3 AI in financial services

4.3.1 Credit scoring

4.3.2 Financial technology lending

4.3.3 AI for cost reduction in financial services

4.4 AI in Transportation services

4.5 AI in Agriculture

5.0 General Purpose AI Market Analysis and Forecasts

5.1 General AI Market Forecasts 2021 - 2026

5.2 General Purpose AI Agent Market Forecasts 2021 - 2026

5.3 AI Embedded IoT Device Deployment Forecasts 2021 - 2026

5.4 AI Embedded IoT Things Deployment 2021 - 2026

5.5 AI Embedded IoT Semiconductor Unit Shipment 2021 - 2026

5.6 AI Embedded IoT Software Unit Deployment Forecasts 2021 - 2026

6.0 Company Analysis

6.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.1 Company Profile

6.1.2 Recent Development

6.2 Intel Corporation

6.2.1 Company Profile

6.2.2 Recent Development

6.3 Microsoft Corporation

6.3.1 Company Profile

6.3.2 Recent Development

6.4 Google Inc.

6.4.1 Company Profile

6.4.2 Recent Development

6.5 Baidu Inc.

6.5.1 Company Profile

6.5.2 Recent Development

6.6 H2O.ai

6.6.1 Company Profile

6.6.2 Recent Development

6.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

6.7.1 Company Profile

6.7.2 Recent Development

6.8 Apple Inc.

6.8.1 Company Profile

6.8.2 Recent Development

6.9 General Electric (GE)

6.9.1 Company Profile

6.9.2 Recent Development

6.10 LG Electronics

6.10.1 Company Profile

6.11 Digital Reasoning Systems Inc.

6.11.1 Company Profile

6.11.2 Recent Development

6.12 SparkCognition Inc.

6.12.1 Company Profile

6.12.2 Recent Development

6.13 Nuance Communications Inc.

6.13.1 Company Profile

6.13.2 Recent Development

6.14 InteliWISE

6.14.1 Company Profile

6.14.2 Recent Development

6.15 Facebook Inc.

6.15.1 Company Profile

6.16 Salesforce

6.16.1 Company Profile

6.16.2 Recent Development

6.17 Amazon Inc.

6.17.1 Company Profile

6.18 SK Telecom

6.18.1 Company Profile

6.19 motion.ai

6.19.1 Company Profile

6.20 PointGrab Ltd.

6.20.1 Company Profile

6.20.2 Recent Development

6.21 Tellmeplus

6.21.1 Company Profile

6.22 SAS Institute Inc.

6.22.1 Company Profile

6.22.2 Recent Development

6.23 AIBrain Inc.

6.23.1 Company Profile

6.23.2 Recent Development

6.24 Brighterion (MasterCard)

6.24.1 Company Profile

6.24.2 Recent Development

6.25 General Vision Inc.

6.25.1 Company Profile

6.25.2 Recent Development

6.26 Sentient Technologies Holdings Limited

6.26.1 Company Profile

6.26.2 Recent Development

6.27 CloudMinds

6.27.1 Company Profile

6.27.2 Recent Development

6.28 Tend.ai

6.28.1 Company Profile

6.28.2 Recent Development

6.29 TensorFlow

6.29.1 Company Profile

6.29.2 Recent Development

6.30 Infosys Nia

6.30.1 Company Profile

6.30.2 Recent Development

6.31 Wipro HOLMES

6.31.1 Company Profile

6.31.2 Recent Development

6.32 Premonition

6.32.1 Company Profile

6.32.2 Recent Development

6.33 Rainbird

6.33.1 Company Profile

6.33.2 Recent Development

6.34 Ayasdi

6.34.1 Company Profile

6.34.2 Recent Development

6.35 MindMeld

6.35.1 Company Profile

6.36 Vital AI

6.36.1 Company Profile

6.37 KAI

6.37.1 Company Profile

6.37.2 Recent Development

6.38 Receptiviti

6.38.1 Company Profile

6.38.2 Recent Development

6.39 Meya

6.39.1 Company Profile

6.39.2 Recent Development

6.40 DigitalGenius

6.40.1 Company Profile

6.41 GoodAI

6.41.1 Company Profile

6.41.2 Recent Development

6.42 Vicarious

6.42.1 Company Profile

6.43 Agent.ai

6.43.1 Company Profile

6.44 X.ai

6.44.1 Company Profile

6.44.2 Recent Development

6.45 Zebra Medical Vision Inc.

6.45.1 Company Profile

6.45.2 Recent Development

6.46 Fair Isaac Corporation

6.46.1 Company Profile

6.46.2 Recent Development

6.47 Bigml Inc.

6.47.1 Company Profile

6.47.2 Recent Development

6.48 AT&T Speech API

6.48.1 Company Profile

6.48.2 Recent Development

6.49 Wit.ai

6.49.1 Company Profile

6.50 Diffbot

6.50.1 Company Profile

6.50.2 Recent Development

6.51 PredictionIO

6.51.1 Company Profile

7.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

