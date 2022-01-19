The Worldwide Aseptic Pharma Processing Industry is Expected to Reach $24+ Billion by 2031

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aseptic Pharma Processing Market - Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Technology, Regional and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aseptic pharma processing market was valued to be $10,633.3 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $24,364.0 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.90% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

The growth is attributed to the reduced risk of high-cost product loss, high growth in the generics and biopharmaceuticals markets, and growing demand for contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) for aseptic manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. Further, continued significant investments by biotechnology firms to improve the aseptic processing technology by incorporating automated instruments has also promoted the prominence of the aseptic pharma processing market.

Within the research report, the market is segmented based on product, technology, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Market Growth Drivers

Reduced Risk of High-Cost Product Loss

High Growth in the Generics and Biopharmaceuticals Markets

Growing Demand for Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) for Aseptic Manufacturing of Pharmaceutical Products

Market Challenges

High Capital Investment

Lack of Skilled Personnel

Market Opportunities

Emergence of Data within the Aseptic Processing Industry

Growing Demand for Automated Products in Aseptic Pharma Processing at the Pharmaceutical Companies

Increasing Investment in R&D

Key Companies Profiled

Abbvie Inc., Lonza Group, Baxter International Inc., August Bioservices, Vetter Pharma, Recipharm AB, Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing, Recro Pharma, Curia, Samsung Biologics, Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services, Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc., Alcami Corporation, Wuxi AppTec

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities of the global aseptic pharma processing market?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in this market?

Who are the leading companies dominating the global aseptic pharma processing market? What is the share of these companies in the global aseptic pharma processing market?

What are the regulations pertaining to the global aseptic pharma processing market? What initiatives are implemented by different government bodies regulating the development and commercialization of aseptic pharma processing?

How is each segment of the global aseptic pharma processing market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2031?

How will the industry of aseptic pharma processing evolve during the forecast period 2021-2031?

What is the market scenario for the aseptic pharma processing market in different regions?

What are the key trends of different regions in the aseptic pharma processing market? Which country would contribute to the highest sales of the aseptic pharma processing market during the forecast period 2021-2031?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the aseptic pharma processing market?

Market Overview

Aseptic processing has had been in commercial application since the 1950s. The requirement for aseptic manufacturing was raised when there was no suitable sterilization method for heat-sensitive pharmaceutical products that could not be autoclaved in the container. However, the drugs have to be sterile since then, the standards of aseptic manufacturing for the medicinal drugs were specified and standardized.

North America represented one of the most attractive markets amongst all the markets in the world for aseptic pharma processing in 2020. However, Europe is anticipated to gain more market shares than North America in the coming years, which can be attributed to a large number of contract drug manufacturers (CDMOs) present in the region. Also, the demand for aseptic processing is higher in European countries. However, China is expected to be the fastest-growing nation globally, with many local manufacturers in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The exponential rise in the demand for biopharmaceuticals such as vaccines and other drugs have lead to an increase in the aseptic processing facilities to manufacture pharmaceuticals in a standardised mode. Further, the expansion in the number of CDMOs have also allowed the adoption of specific aseptic processing technologies. Companies such as Baxter International have been incorporating major strategies to enhance their market presence via key developments. The other major contributors to the market include companies such as Recipharm AB, Recro Pharma, and Lonza Group, among others.

Based on region, North America holds the largest share of the aseptic pharma processing market due to standardized regulatory scenarios and a large number of companies offering aseptic processing. Further, substantial investments made by biotechnology companies to improve the manufacturing facilities and advancing automation technologies along with the rise in per capita income in the region are also fuelling the growth of the respective market. Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Definition

2 Scope of the Work

2.1 Overview: Report Scope

2.2 Segmentation of the Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Market

2.3 Assumptions and Limitations

2.4 Key Questions Answered by this Report

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Market: Research Methodology

3.2 Primary Data Sources

3.3 Secondary Data Sources

3.4 Market Estimation Model

3.5 Criteria for Company Profiling

4 Markets

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Market: Future Potential

4.2.1 Ecosystem Participants

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Market

4.3.1 Patent Analysis

4.3.1.1 Introduction

4.3.1.2 Patent Landscape

5 Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Market: Industry Analysis

5.1 Overview

5.2 Policies and Regulatory Framework

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Regulatory Framework in the U.S.

5.2.3 Regulatory Framework in EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) and the U.K.

5.2.4 Regulatory Framework in Asia-Pacific

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Reduced Risk of High-Cost Product Loss

5.3.2 High Growth in the Generics and Biopharmaceuticals Markets

5.3.3 Growing Demand for Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) for Aseptic Manufacturing of Pharmaceutical Products

5.4 Market Challenges

5.4.1 High Capital Investment

5.4.2 Lack of Skilled Personnel

5.5 Market Opportunities

5.5.1 Emergence of Data within the Aseptic Processing Industry

5.5.2 Growing Demand for Automated Products in Aseptic Pharma Processing at the Pharmaceutical Companies

5.5.3 Increasing Investment in R&D

5.5.4 Competitive Landscape

5.6 New Offerings

5.7 Funding and Investments

5.8 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.9 Synergistic Activities

5.1 Market Share Analysis, By Company

6 Technology

6.1 Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Market (by Technology)

6.1.1 Drying

6.1.2 Lyophilization

6.1.3 Closed Vial Technology

6.1.4 Blow-Fill-Seal Technology

6.1.5 Others

7 Products

7.1 Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Market (by Product)

7.1.1 Corticosteroids

7.1.2 Long-Acting Beta Agonists/Long-Acting Muscarinic Antagonists

7.1.3 Antibiotics

7.1.4 Others

8 Region

9 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

9.1 Company Profile

9.2 Abbvie Inc.

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.1.1 Role of Abbvie Inc. in Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Market

9.2.1.2 Abbvie Inc.: Product Portfolio

9.2.2 Financials

9.2.3 SWOT Analysis

9.3 Lonza Group

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.1.1 Role of Lonza Group in Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Market

9.3.1.2 Lonza Group : Product Portfolio

9.3.2 Financials

9.3.3 SWOT Analysis

9.4 Baxter International Inc.

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.1.1 Role of Baxter International Inc. in the Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Market

9.4.1.2 Baxter International Inc. : Product Portfolio

9.4.2 Financials

9.4.3 SWOT Analysis

9.5 August Bioservices

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.1.1 Role of August Bioservices in the Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Market

9.5.1.2 August Bioservices: Product Portfolio

9.5.2 SWOT Analysis

9.6 Vetter Pharma

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.1.1 Role of Vetter Pharma in Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Market

9.6.1.2 Vetter Pharma : Product Portfolio

9.6.2 SWOT Analysis

9.7 Recipharm AB

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.1.1 Role of Recipharm AB in Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Market

9.7.2 SWOT Analysis

9.8 Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.1.1 Role of Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing in Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Market

9.8.2 SWOT Analysis

9.9 Recro Pharma

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.1.1 Role of Recro Pharma in Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Market

9.9.2 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Curia

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.1.1 Role of Curia in Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Market

9.10.2 SWOT Analysis

9.11 Samsung Biologics

9.11.1 Company Overview

9.11.1.1 Role of Samsung Biologics in the Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Market

9.11.1.2 Samsung Biologics : Overall Product Portfolio

9.11.2 Financials

9.11.3 SWOT Samsung Biologics Analysis

9.12 Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services

9.12.1 Company Overview

9.12.1.1 Role of Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services in the Global Aseptic Pharma Market

9.12.1.2 Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services: Overall Product Portfolio

9.12.2 SWOT Analysis

9.13 Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc.

9.13.1 Company Overview

9.13.1.1 Role of Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc.in the Global Aseptic Pharma Market

9.13.1.2 Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc.: Overall Product Portfolio

9.13.2 Financials

9.13.3 SWOT Analysis

9.14 Alcami Corporation

9.14.1 Company Overview

9.14.1.1 Role of Alcami Corporation in the Global Aseptic Pharma Market

9.14.1.2 Alcami Corporation : Overall Product Portfolio

9.14.2 SWOT Analysis

9.15 Wuxi AppTec

9.15.1 Company Overview

9.15.2 Role of Wuxi AppTec in the Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Market

9.15.3 Financials

9.15.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

9.15.5 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/70nc9k

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets