The Worldwide Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Industry is Projected to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030: Asphaltene Inhibitors Facilitate Seamless Oil Production

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets
The "Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Offshore Oil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.5% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Onshore Oil segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $427.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.1% CAGR
The Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$427.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$335.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 2.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors: An Introductory Prelude
- Recent Market Activity
- Key Growth Drivers in Brief
- Uptrend in Global Oil & Gas Sector Drives Market Momentum
- Emphasis on Advanced Oilfield Chemicals & Flow Assurance Agents Spurs Demand
- North America Dominates the Scenario
- Developing Markets Promise Lucrative Potential
- Middle East Evolves into Fastest Growing Market
- Competitive Scenario
- Leading Players in the Global Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market
- M&A Activity
- Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Negative Impact of Asphaltenes & Paraffins on Oil Operations: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of the Market
- Asphaltene Inhibitors Facilitate Seamless Oil Production
- Also Aid in Corrosion Prevention
- Heavy Grade Crude Oil: High-Growth Market
- Paraffin Inhibitors Alleviate Paraffin Damage in Highly Paraffinic Crudes
- Deepwater Drilling Presents New Opportunities
- Progressive Formulation Improvements Augment Performance & Functionality
- FATHOM XT SUBSEA525 Asphaltene Inhibitor
- Polyaminoamide - Eco-friendly Paraffin Inhibitor
- Issues & Challenges
- Uncertainty in Performance - A Market Dampener
- Unintended Nature - A Serious Concern
- Growing Importance of Dispersants
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
