The Worldwide Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Industry is Expected to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Global Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By Procedure, By Image-guided Type, By End User, By Application, By Tumor/ Cancer Applications Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market size is expected to reach $1.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period.



A biopsy is a surgical operation that involves removing tissue from an organ to detect the existence or degree of a disease, most commonly cancer and inflammatory disorders. Surgeons, radiologists, and interventional cardiologists are the most common practitioners. As a confirmatory test for cancer and celiac disease, biopsies can be conducted on any organ using specialized biopsy instruments. The type of organ under consideration determines how each biopsy equipment is used.

Advanced imaging technologies, such as ultrasound-guided biopsy, MRI-guided biopsy, stereotactic-guided biopsy, CT scan, and others, can be used in conjunction with traditional biopsy techniques to perform a biopsy with accuracy and least invasiveness. Biopsies of body organs such as the liver, lungs, and kidneys are performed using these integrated methods.



Needle biopsy is a method of removing a sample of cells from the body by inserting a needle into the appropriate sampling area. The tissue is then examined in a laboratory to discover if it contains any abnormalities. A needle biopsy is used to determine the cause of symptoms such as a tumor, lump, inflammation, or infection. Computed tomography or ultrasound may be utilized in conjunction with a needle biopsy to provide more precise results.



To check anomalies at a specific location, radiologists and surgeons use biopsy needle techniques such as core-needle and fine-needle procedures. Increased demand for minimally invasive procedures, as well as cancer awareness programs run by governments and worldwide health organizations, are expected to drive Market growth throughout the forecast period.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Cancer screening, cancer management visits, and cancer biopsy procedures have all decreased significantly as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Cancer screening services were hampered to some extent as a result of the lockdowns, which reduced the demand for biopsy needles. In a study conducted in the United Kingdom and published in Lancet Oncology in March 2021, the consequences of delayed cancer detection due to COVID-19 were studied. Over 90,000 patients with breast, colorectal, esophageal, or lung cancer were included in the study. It was discovered that the COVID-19 pandemic will have a significant impact on 1- and 5-year cancer survival rates because of a decrease in diagnostic biopsies and a lack of screening services.



Market driving Factors:

Rising Incidences of Cancer

There has been a spike in the number of people diagnosed with cancer around the world. This can be due to a variety of factors, including changes in lifestyle, bad diets, and increased cigarette use. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), 17.0 million new cancer cases and 9.5 million cancer deaths occurred globally in 2018. The global burden of cancer is anticipated to rise to 27.5 million new cases and 16.3 million deaths by 2040, owing to population expansion and aging.



Rising Demand in Emerging Countries

Disruptive business trends are expected as spanning from shifting supply chains to cost savings, automation, and a focus on customers. Companies that recognize and align their operations with industry trends will gain significant Market share. In the aspiration and biopsy needles Market, emerging Market s such as India, China, Brazil, and Mexico are expected to provide considerable growth potential for competitors. This can be ascribed to increased healthcare expenditures, improved living conditions, a broad target population base, improved and expanded healthcare infrastructure, and modernization of healthcare research and facilities in these countries.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

Reusing Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Poses Risk of Infection to Patients

Radiologists and surgeons use biopsy needle procedures such as core-needle and fine-needle procedures to examine anomalies at a specific spot. Patients may, however, get infections as a result of the cuts and incisions used to remove tissue samples. Furthermore, aspiration and biopsy needles are frequently reused, raising the infection risk during these procedures. Despite the fact that the reuse of some needles is discouraged by healthcare authorities and product manufacturers, the practice persists, particularly in developing nations.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market by Product Type

3.1 Global Biopsy Needles Market by Region

3.2 Global Aspiration Needles Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market by Procedure

4.1 Global Image-guided Market by Region

4.2 Global Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market by Image-guided Type

4.2.1 Global Ultrasound-guided Market by Region

4.2.2 Global CT-guided Market by Region

4.2.3 Global MRI-guided Market by Region

4.2.4 Global Stereotactic Market by Region

4.2.5 Global Others Market by Region

4.3 Global Nonimage-guided Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market by End User

5.1 Global Hospitals & surgical centers Market by Region

5.2 Global Diagnostic Clinics & pathology laboratories Market by Region

5.3 Global Ambulatory care centers Market by Region

5.4 Global Research & Academic Institutes Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market by Application

6.1 Global Tumor/ Cancer Applications Market by Region

6.2 Global Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market by Tumor/ Cancer Applications Type

6.2.1 Global Breast Cancer Market by Region

6.2.2 Global Lung Cancer Market by Region

6.2.3 Global Colorectal Cancer Market by Region

6.2.4 Global Prostate Cancer Market by Region

6.2.5 Global Kidney Cancer Market by Region

6.2.6 Global Bone & Bone Marrow Cancer Market by Region

6.2.7 Global Others Market by Region

6.3 Global Wound Applications Market by Region

6.4 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Boston Scientific Corporation

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expense

8.2 Medtronic PLC

8.2.1 Company overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.2.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.3 Johnson & Johnson

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.3.3 Segmental &Regional Analysis

8.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.4 Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Analysis

8.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.4.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.5 Cardinal Health, Inc.

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Analysis

8.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.6 Becton, Dickinson and Company

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Analysis

8.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.6.4 Research & Development Expense

8.7 ConMed Corporation

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financial Analysis

8.7.3 Regional Analysis

8.7.4 Research & Development Expense

8.8 Olympus Corporation

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financial Analysis

8.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.8.4 Research & Development Expense

8.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.8.5.1 Approvals and Trials:

8.9 Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.10. Cook Medical, Inc. (Cook Group)

8.10.1 Company Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/clbazw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets