The Worldwide Automated Material Handling Equipment Industry is Expected to Reach $43.6 Billion by 2026
Feb 10, 2021, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market by Product (Robots, ASRS, Conveyors & Sortation Systems, Cranes, WMS, AGV), System Type (Unit Load, Bulk Load), Industry (Automotive, Metals & Heavy Machinery, e-Commerce), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market is expected to grow from USD 43.6 billion in 2021 to USD 76.8 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2021 to 2026.
The key factors driving the growth of the AMH equipment market are growing demand for automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) in e-commerce due to onset of COVID-19, increasing presence of startup companies offering robotic solutions for warehouse automation, rising popularity of AMH equipment among leading industries, and surging labor cost and safety concerns.
Market for robots to account for largest market share during forecast period
The robots segment is expected to continue to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. Implementing robots significantly increases the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing companies and warehouses. Using robots can reduce labor costs, protect employees from injuries, and provide a high return on investment. Such advantages are fueling the demand for robots in manufacturing units and warehousing facilities. The advantages of implementing robots for such repetitive tasks have been realized by manufacturing and warehousing facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, the robots segment is expected to hold the largest share of the AMHE market post-COVID-19 as well.
Unit load material handling systems to account for a larger market share during forecast period
These systems are widely used in various industries as they are cost-effective and can handle several items simultaneously, thereby reducing the number of trips, the time required for loading and unloading, and the cost of handling. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the AMHE market faced a bump in its growth. However, it also created awareness amongst the manufacturers and warehouse operators in the e-commerce, automotive, and semiconductor and electronics industry regarding the benefits of unit load material handling systems. Thus, an increase in the adoption of such equipment in these industries is expected.
Automotive to hold the largest size during forecast period
The automotive industry is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. The need for constant availability of components and spare parts, just-in-time (JIT) delivery of materials, and reduction in the cost of unproductive labor are driving the growth of the automotive industry segment. Automotive is amongst the most innovative industries in terms of using automated equipment. The industry has shown remarkable resilience from May 2020 to December 2020. The automotive market of Europe and the US is expected to achieve the pre-COVID-19 level by the end of 2022. Meanwhile, China has already rebounded, nearing the pre-COVID-19 level, with the potential to achieve 30 million new vehicle sales by 2025.
APAC is expected to capture largest market size during forecast period
The APAC region is expected to hold the largest share of the AMH equipment market during the forecast period. Rising awareness related to warehouse automation, increased emphasis of the leading economies such as China and Japan on robotics and automation, and the growing e-commerce industry are some of the primary factors contributing to the higher share of APAC in the AMH equipment market. The rapid growth of automotive, e-commerce, food & beverages, and healthcare industries in emerging economies, such as China and Japan, has contributed to the growth of the AMH equipment market in APAC. Moreover, governments in APAC countries are increasingly emphasizing safety and security on production floors, which can be best achieved by the implementation of AMH equipment. The market is witnessing rapid growth in countries such as China and Japan, owing to increasing investments by manufacturers and suppliers in the installation of such equipment at warehouses and distribution centers.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Realistic Scenario
3.2 Pessimistic Scenario
3.3 Optimistic Scenario
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Automated Material Handling Equipment Market
4.2 Automated Material Handling Equipment Market, by Product
4.3 Automated Material Handling Equipment Market, by System Type
4.4 Automated Material Handling Equipment Market, by Industry and Region
4.5 Automated Material Handling Equipment Market, by Geography
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) in e-Commerce due to COVID-19
5.2.1.2 Increasing Presence of Startup Companies Offering Robotic Solutions for Warehouse Automation
5.2.1.3 Rising Popularity of AMH Equipment Among Leading Industries
5.2.1.4 Surging Labor Costs and Safety Concerns
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Upfront Cost of AMH Equipment for SMEs
5.2.2.2 High Integration and Switching Costs
5.2.2.3 Unavailability of Skilled Workforce to Handle System Operations due to COVID-19
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Level of Order Customization and Personalization
5.2.3.2 Digitization of Supply Chain Processes with Integration of IoT and AMH Equipment
5.2.3.3 Industrial Growth in Emerging Economies
5.2.3.4 Presence of Huge Intralogistics Sector in Southeast Asia
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Production and Revenue Losses due to Unwanted Equipment Downtime
5.2.4.2 Technical Challenges Related to Sensing Elements
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Ecosystem
5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.6 Case Study
5.7 Technology Analysis
5.8 Pricing Analysis
5.9 Trade Analysis
5.10 Patent Analysis
5.11 Regulatory Landscape
6 Automated Material Handling Equipment Market, by Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Robots
6.2.1 Traditional Robots
6.2.1.1 Articulated Robots
6.2.1.2 Cylindrical Robots
6.2.1.3 SCARA Robots
6.2.1.4 Parallel Robots
6.2.1.5 Cartesian Robots
6.2.2 Collaborative Robots
6.2.3 Autonomous Mobile Robots
6.3 Automated Storage and Retrieval System
6.3.1 Unit-Load
6.3.1.1 Unit-Load ASRS to Hold Largest Market Size During Forecast Period
6.3.2 Mini-Load
6.3.2.1 Increasing Demand from Retail Industry is Fueling Mini-Load ASRS Segment
6.3.3 Vertical Lift Module (VLM)
6.3.3.1 VLM Saves Up to 85% of Floor Space
6.3.4 Carousel
6.3.4.1 Vertical Carousel
6.3.4.1.1 Optimized Floor Space Offered by Vertical Carousels Drives Their Demand
6.3.4.2 Horizontal Carousel
6.3.4.2.1 Fast Roi Encourages Implementation of Horizontal Carousels
6.3.5 Mid-Load
6.4 Conveyor & Sortation Systems
6.4.1 Belt Conveyer
6.4.2 Roller Conveyer
6.4.3 Overhead Conveyer
6.4.4 Screw Conveyer
6.5 Cranes
6.5.1 Jib Crane
6.5.2 Bridge
6.5.3 Gantry
6.5.4 Stacker
6.6 Warehouse Management System
6.6.1 On-Premise
6.6.1.1 On-Premise Deployment to Dominate Overall WMS Market During Forecast Period
6.6.2 On-Cloud
6.6.2.1 On-Cloud Deployment to Grow at a Higher Rate During Forecast Period
6.7 Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV)
7 Automated Material Handling Equipment Market, by System Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Unit Load Material Handling Systems
7.2.1 Advantages of Unit Load Material Handling Systems
7.2.2 Disadvantages of Unit Load Material Handling Systems
7.3 Bulk Load Material Handling Systems
7.3.1 Advantages of Bulk Load Material Handling Systems
7.3.2 Disadvantages of Bulk Load Material Handling Systems
8 Outdoor Material Handling Equipment Market
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Forklift
8.3 AGV
8.3.1 Tow Vehicles
8.3.2 Unit Load Carriers
9 Software and Services Used in AMH Equipment
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Software
9.3 Services
9.3.1 Maintenance & Repair
9.3.2 Training
9.3.3 Software Upgrades
10 Automated Material Handling Equipment Market, by Industry
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Automotive
10.2.1 Automated Material Handling Equipment Play a Major Role in for Efficient Inventory Management in Automotive Industry
10.3 Semiconductor & Electronics
10.3.1 Increased Demand for Automated Material Handling Equipment in Cleanroom Applications of Semiconductor & Electronics Industry
10.4 Metals & Heavy Machinery
10.4.1 Use of Automated Material Handling Equipment in Metals & Machinery Industry Enables Efficient and Cost-Effective Operations
10.5 Chemicals
10.5.1 Automated Material Handling Equipment Help Ensure Safety of Employees and Manage Workflow Effectively in Chemicals Sector
10.6 Food & Beverages
10.6.1 Increased Global Demand for Food & Beverages is Driving Adoption of Automated Material Handling Equipment in this Industry
10.7 e-Commerce
10.7.1 Automated Material Handling Equipment Smoothen Warehousing Operations of e-Commerce Industry
10.8 Healthcare
10.8.1 Rising Trend of Automated Warehouses is Boosting Adoption of AMH Equipment in Healthcare Industry
10.8.1.1 Pharmaceuticals
10.8.1.2 Medical Devices
10.9 Aviation
10.9.1 Automated Material Handling Equipment Facilitate Manufacturing and Assembly Operations in Aviation Industry
10.10 Third-Party Logistics (3PL)
10.10.1 Increased Online Retailing Activities are Driving Demand for Automated Material Handling Equipment to Carry Out Logistics Operations
10.11 Others
11 Geographic Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 APAC
11.5 Rest of the World (RoW)
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Top 5 Company Revenue Analysis
12.2 Market Share Analysis of Players, 2019
12.3 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant
12.3.1 Star
12.3.2 Emerging Leader
12.3.3 Pervasive
12.3.4 Participant
12.4 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant
12.4.1 Progressive Company
12.4.2 Responsive Company
12.4.3 Dynamic Company
12.4.4 Starting Block
12.5 Competitive Situations and Trends
12.5.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Expansions, Contracts, and Acquisitions
12.5.2 Product Launches and Developments
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Key Players
13.2.1 Daifuku
13.2.2 Kion
13.2.3 SSI Schaefer
13.2.4 Toyota Industries
13.2.5 Honeywell International
13.2.6 Hyster-Yale Material Handling
13.2.7 Jungheinrich
13.2.8 Hanwha
13.2.9 John Bean Technologies
13.2.10 Kuka
13.2.11 Beumer
13.2.12 Knapp
13.2.13 Murata Machinery
13.2.14 TGW Logistics
13.2.15 Viastore
13.3 Other Key Players
13.3.1 Mobile Industrial Robots
13.3.2 Invia Robotics
13.3.3 Grabit
13.3.4 Avancon
13.3.5 Locus Robotics
13.3.6 Addverb Technologies
13.3.7 Meiden America
13.3.8 Automation Logistic
13.3.9 Invata Intralogistics
13.3.10 Westfalia Technologies
13.3.11 Autocrib
13.3.12 Ferretto
13.3.13 Haenel Storage System
13.3.14 Mias
13.3.15 Sencorpwhite
13.3.16 3PL Central
14 Adjacent & Related Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Limitations
14.3 Cold Chain Monitoring Market
14.3.1 Definition
14.3.2 Market Overview
14.3.3 Cold Chain Monitoring Market, by Application
14.3.3.1 Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare
14.3.3.2 Food & Beverages
14.3.3.3 Chemicals
14.3.3.4 Others
14.3.4 Cold Chain Monitoring Market, by Region
14.3.4.1 Americas
14.3.4.2 Europe
14.3.4.3 APAC
14.3.4.4 RoW
15 Appendix
15.1 Insights of Industry Experts
15.2 Discussion Guide
15.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
15.4 Available Customizations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uqlq8j
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets